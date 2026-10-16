Americas Cardroom Sets November 4 for Default ScreenShield Protection

Rollout follows a 2M+ hand Game Integrity review while keeping player control in-client.

Americas Cardroom players will have ScreenShield enabled by default beginning November 4 as Winning Poker Network broadens the use of its table-protection technology across the network.

ScreenShield is designed to block protected WPN poker-table content from the screen-capture and screen-sharing methods covered by the technology. Players continue to see and play their tables normally. The feature will be visible in the lower-left area of the poker client and will have a dedicated control inside Settings.

The default-on approach is intended to add protection without removing legitimate player choice. Streamers, content creators, players who record sessions and those who work with coaches can turn ScreenShield off themselves when they intentionally need screen-capture functionality.

WPN is also evaluating a broader policy that could prohibit third-party software from being used alongside the poker client. That review is ongoing, and no final policy has been adopted. The network is assessing whether additional restrictions could reduce security and Game Integrity risks while avoiding unnecessary disruption to legitimate player use cases.

The November 4 change follows Game Integrity work prompted by concerns around remote-access software. WPN reviewed more than 2,000,000 hands from players whose devices had MeshAgent detected. Across those hands, the network found no evidence that any player was using hole-card knowledge while playing on WPN.

The review included approximately 200,000 hands played by Paul Gregg, whose activity had become a focal point of public discussion among members of the high-stakes community. WPN found no evidence that Gregg could see another player’s hole cards or was using hole-card knowledge on the network.

WPN separately closed Gregg’s account after considering broader information gathered during the investigation and through communication with other online poker operators. The account-level decision was distinct from the gameplay finding and reflected broader Game Integrity and risk-management considerations.

WPN has also shared information with other online poker operators on how this type of ScreenShield protection can be implemented in the hope that similar measures may help protect players elsewhere.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire