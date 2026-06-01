Extreme Management Group: Extreme Metal Legends Cryptopsy Finish Headlining The 2026 Decibel Magazine Tour Across North America With A Record Amount Of Sold-Out Shows

The 21-date Decibel Magazine Tour, the longest-running heavy metal tour in North America, ran from April 30 through May 28. Cryptopsy performed a 30th anniversary set of their benchmark album “None So Vile,” alongside material from their latest release, “An Insatiable Violence.”

Extreme Management Group (EMG) , the New York-based worldwide artist management firm celebrating its 20th anniversary leading metal and rock acts, confirmed that roster client Cryptopsy headlined the 13th edition of the Decibel Magazine Tour, which began on April 30, 2026 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The 21-date run carried the Montreal death metal veterans across the Northeast, Southeast, Texas, the West Coast, the Mountain West, the Midwest, and Canada, and closed May 28 in Cryptopsy’s hometown of Montreal at the Fairmount Theatre. Marquee stops included sold-out shows in Houstin, Berkley and Montreal. Cryptopsy also headlined the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia on May 3.

For Cryptopsy, the tour serves a dual purpose: celebrating the 30th anniversary of their benchmark 1996 album “None So Vile,” widely regarded as one of the most influential records in extreme metal history, while supporting material from their critically acclaimed latest album, “An Insatiable Violence.” For EMG, the headlining slot marks another milestone moment for a roster client whose career the firm has helped guide across more than three decades of touring, recording, and international growth.

Joining Cryptopsy on all dates are Bay Area death metal outfit Necrot, Fulci, Blood Monolith. Spirit Adrift stepped in following visa processing issues that prevented Italian act Fulci from performing on this year’s run; Fulci is scheduled to appear on the 2027 Decibel Magazine Tour.

About the 2026 Decibel Magazine Tour

Now in its 13th edition, the Decibel Magazine Tour is the longest-running heavy metal tour in North America. The 2026 run is sponsored by Season of Mist, EMG Pickups, Night Shift Merch, Tankcrimes, 20 Buck Spin, Profound Lore, and Rhythm & Revive. The full tour itinerary is as follows:

Apr 30 Worcester, MA, Palladium Upstairs

May 1 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Monarch

May 2 Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

May 3 Philadelphia, PA, Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest

May 5 Atlanta, GA, Masquerade (Hell)

May 7 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

May 8 Dallas, TX, The Studio

May 9 Austin, TX, Come and Take It Live

May 12 Los Angeles, CA, The Regent

May 13 San Diego, CA, Brick By Brick

May 14 Berkeley, CA, Cornerstone

May 16 Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theater

May 17 Seattle, WA, El Corazon

May 20 Denver, CO, Oriental Theater

May 22 Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line Music Cafe

May 23 Chicago, IL, Bottom Lounge

May 24 Detroit, MI, Crofoot Ballroom

May 25 Cleveland, OH, The Grog Shop

May 26 Pittsburgh, PA, Preserving Underground

May 27 Toronto, ON, Lee’s

May 28 Montreal, QC, Fairmount Theatre

About Cryptopsy

Formed in Montreal in 1988, Cryptopsy is one of the most influential extreme metal bands in history. Across more than three decades, the band has helped define the technical death metal genre with a discography that includes Blasphemy Made Flesh, None So Vile, and As Gomorrah Burns, the latter of which earned the band the 2024 Juno Award in the Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year category. Cryptopsy received a second Juno nomination in 2026 and continues to be recognized as a leading voice in international heavy music. The band’s current lineup includes Matt McGachy (lead vocals), Flo Mounier (drums and vocals), Christian Donaldson (guitar), and Olivier Pinard (bass).

“Headlining the Decibel Tour while celebrating the 30th anniversary of None So Vile is surreal for us,” says longtime Cryptopsy vocalist Matt McGachy. “That record changed everything, and getting to rip through our favorite songs from it every night-alongside a bunch of newer Cryptopsy tracks-feels like honoring where we came from while showing exactly where we are now. These shows are going to be violent, cathartic and unforgettable.”

About Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group (EMG) is a premier worldwide artist management firm based in New York with additional offices in North America, Europe, South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. EMG represents leading global acts along with developing rising talent in metal, rock, and beyond, and has been operating continuously since 2006. The firm’s values, communication, accountability, results, and relationships, anchor a roster strategy that pairs established headliners with a dedicated artist development program for emerging bands worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

For more information about the company and for roster consideration, contact:

Damien Mitchell

Extreme Management Group

damien@extrememanagementgroup.com

SOURCE: Extreme Management Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire