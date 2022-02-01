ExtensisHR Announces Next Evolution of Work Anywhere® Mobile Application

Updates designed to enhance work-life balance, simplify benefits access, and empower financial security

This version of the Work Anywhere® app brings together advanced tools and seamless integration capabilities to provide users with a more convenient way to manage HR. With a focus on empowering individuals to take control of their work-life balance, health benefits, and financial security, the app aims to foster a culture of productivity, engagement, and well-being within organizations.

Highlighted features include:

Paid Time-Off (PTO) Forecasting: An innovative forecasting tool allows employees to plan their time-off by projecting and tracking available PTO based on accrued, used, and remaining balances.

Single Sign-On for HealthEquity and Aetna Members: Work Anywhere® now integrates with HealthEquity and Aetna, eliminating the need for multiple logins. Employees can easily access their health benefits, view coverage details, and manage their accounts within the app.

Coverage-at-a-Glance: Users can get a quick overview of their life, long-term disability, and short-term disability coverage amounts in a single glance, ensuring employees are informed about their insurance coverage and prepared for unforeseen circumstances.

Retirement Contribution Tracking: This feature enables users to review their year-to-date contributions and employer match, helping them to make informed decisions about their financial well-being and track progress toward a secure retirement.

“We are extremely excited to introduce this iteration of the Work Anywhere® app, which brings a diverse range of features designed to elevate the employee experience,” says Joe Catapano, ExtensisHR’s Chief Information Officer. “As businesses continue to adapt to the evolving work landscape, we remain committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower both organizations and their employees. We believe this update will not only contribute to increased productivity and engagement, but also foster greater employee satisfaction and overall business success.”

This is the second update in the past seven months. It builds upon previous additions such as multiple language options, the ability to see per-pay-period contributions, and improved manager and administrator functionality that provides access to high-level team member details such as date of hire, birthdate, resident address, and more.

ExtensisHR’s Work Anywhere® app is available for download on both iOS and Android in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

About ExtensisHR

Founded in 1997, ExtensisHR is a leading national Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) solution provider, focused on delivering exceptional customer service. We specialize in tailored HR solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses, with a comprehensive portfolio including human resources, benefits, payroll, Work Anywhere® technology, risk and compliance, employee management, recruiting, and more. To learn more or to become a broker or business partner, visit: www.extensishr.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

