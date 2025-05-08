Exploration Targets Rare Earth Minerals Beneath Greene Concepts’ Property

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce it has received a proposal for an initial geological review and rare earth mineral exploration survey of the company’s 150-acre property surrounding its bottling plant. This follows the March 25, 2025 announcement regarding the hiring of a geologist to perform a comprehensive feasibility study on the presence of rare earth minerals and other valuable resources on the land.

The proposal outlines professional geological consulting services to support a desktop review and a Phase 1 minerals exploration survey of Greene Concepts’ McDowell County, NC property. This includes surface grab samples, soil samples and geophysics which would not endanger the aquifer and artesian wells that the bottling plant relies upon. This will ensure the continued integrity of the company’s water source. The focus will include Rare Earth Elements (REEs), gold, base metals such as copper and zinc, and other Critical Minerals (elements), including zirconium and rutile. The Phase 1 work aims to identify key resource areas to direct future soil sampling and other exploration techniques.

McDowell County, home to the land surrounding Greene Concepts’ bottling plant, lies within the Blue Ridge geological province-an area known for its complex metamorphic and igneous rock formations. This region is favorable for the development of pegmatites, which often contain rare earth elements (REEs) such as uraninite, allanite, zircon, and monazite. In addition to REEs, the county is also known for deposits of gold, feldspar, iron, granite, manganese, zinc, and sulfur. Currently, 22 mines have been identified in McDowell County, with 16 actively in production.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, commented, “We have engaged Capps Geoscience, a highly experienced firm with over 40 years in minerals exploration, disclosure reporting, and technical assessments for both public and private mining companies. Early findings have already confirmed the presence of manganese, copper, and zinc near our plant. With 16 active mines in McDowell County presently, there are plenty of valuable resource minerals yet to be discovered. I am excited about the potential of uncovering additional mineral resources across our full 150 acres.”

Mr. Greene continued, “Capps Geoscience comes highly recommended for its expertise across management, fieldwork, operations, and reporting. Importantly, they have also guided us on how to conduct the survey without disturbing the ground around our aquifer and artesian wells, ensuring the continued integrity of our water source. Confirmed discoveries of rare earth and critical minerals on our property could be transformative for Greene Concepts, creating a powerful new revenue stream. We look forward to sharing more updates soon.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

