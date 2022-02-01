ExoDexa Adds Education, Gaming and Business Insights with Four New Board Members

Educational gaming platform tackles education innovation through gamification and interactivity

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExoDexa, the developer of the ExoDexa adaptive learning gaming platform, today announced the addition of four new members to the company’s board: Renée Cobb, Mark Riddle, Timothy Morten and W. Steven Temple. The new board members join ExoDexa Chief Executive Officer and President Dr. Leah H. Hanes and ExoDexa Chairman and Atari founder Nolan Bushnell, adding valuable education, gaming and business experience and insights to help guide the company on its mission to improve education through games.





“With the ExoDexa platform, we are seeking to shape the future of education through an engaging in-game curriculum strategy for learners,” said Dr. Hanes, co-founder at ExoDexa. “We have selected these leaders to join our board because of their knowledge and experience in education, gaming and business that will help us as we grow.”

Cobb brings years of experience in education serving as a leadership consultant and coach for the Los Angeles County Office of Education and a consultant for Collaborative Learning Solutions. Earlier in her career, she served as an assistant principal, principal and administrator for schools in the Los Angeles area.

Riddle also comes with an education background and is currently the senior director of Institutional Effectiveness at the Chaminade University of Honolulu. He previously worked at West Coast University in Irvine, California as director of Educational Effectiveness.

Morten, a production director and CEO at Frost Giant Studios brings expertise in video game development to ExoDexa. He has spent years working at gaming companies like Blizzard Entertainment, Santa Monica Studio, Electronic Arts (EA), Savage Entertainment and Activision.

Temple brings business knowledge and experience as the CEO and CFO of Business Affairs Management Inc. for 34 years, a full-service business management firm that provides professional services to individuals, businesses and nonprofits.

“I joined the Board because of the goals expressed in the company’s mission statement and President Leah Hanes’ commitment to improving the educational opportunities for the youth,” said Temple, board member at ExoDexa. “Being on this Board allows me to help shape the company’s strategic direction, contribute my business guidance, and facilitate driving product innovation to the intersection of education and technology.”

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress’ 2023 Nation’s Report Card, average test scores in the U.S. when compared to a decade ago, declined seven points in reading and 14 points in mathematics.

“We need a comprehensive reform of the way we educate kids,” said Nolan Bushnell, chairman at ExoDexa. “At ExoDexa we’re applying the principles we have learned from the game industry to keep kids engaged in learning. Technology should be used as a tool for students to find and re-define success in the classroom.”

About ExoDexa

ExoDexa’s adaptive learning game platform is designed to empower students to find and redefine learning success through gamification and interactivity. An EdTech Awards 2022 finalist, ExoDexa helps students learn and retain information from a wide variety of science subjects, including Chemistry and Physics, as well as game modules on Math, Language Arts, and History. With thousands of lessons in the works, the platform is scalable and adaptable to different languages, topics, and types of content. Based in Los Angeles, CA, ExoDexa was co-founded in 2021 by Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese, and Dr. Leah Hanes.

Contacts

Claudia Costello



104 West Partners



[email protected]