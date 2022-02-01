AFROPUNK Returns to Brooklyn This Weekend With AFROPUNK BROOKLYN 2023, Headlined by Flying Lotus & Teyana Taylor

Complete With Local Vendors, Brooklyn Bites, and an Array of Talented DJs and Hosts, AFROPUNK Arrives at Greenpoint Terminal Market This Weekend, August 26-27

For nearly 20 years, AFROPUNK has been Brooklyn's community festival, welcoming fans of all kinds to witness the vanguard of Black music and culture. This weekend, August 26 and 27, AFROPUNK BROOKLYN returns, debuting at a new venue, Greenpoint Terminal Market, but keeping that same energy. This year's Brooklyn event will introduce a new theme – CIRCUS OF SOUL – transforming the riverside blacktop into a carnivalesque exhibition that spotlights all aspects of Black creativity, soundtracked by music that speaks to the heart of the Black experience.





The first AFROPUNK Brooklyn at Greenpoint Terminal Market promises to be a celebratory affair. Before Flying Lotus closes the evening with his cosmic jazz on Saturday night, the first day of AP BK 2023 brings a hip-hop heavy slate–as the genre continues to celebrate its 50th birthday–with performances from stars like Vince Staples, Toby Nwigwe, and NYC rap icons Beatnuts, plus performances from acclaimed jazz singer Madison McFerrin, R&B riser Durand Bernarr, and many more. On Sunday, the one-and-only Teyana Taylor graces the stage, following Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$, plus a murderer’s row of talented individuals including Baby Tate, Sudan Archives, Dreamer Isioma, South African amapiano artist DBN Gogo, and more. Each day will start with music from local, Black-led punk bands, including The Rack, Winter Wolf, and Uniity.

Between sets, AFROPUNK welcomes local DJs, DJ Mahogany and DJ SNS, to keep the energy going.

Located on the banks of the East River, with unbeatable views of the Manhattan skyline, Greenpoint Terminal Market provides a picturesque location for the performances and trademark AFROPUNK activations, including the Spinthrift Market and AFROPUNK’s Bites ‘n Beats. Below, view the full list of local vendors and eateries that will help make this weekend special.

On Friday, August 25, AFROPUNK is doing a full-day takeover of the Irregular Hours Career Center. The takeover will include cereal breakfasts with experts from across the arts, community-organizing and fashion, free headshots with a makeup artist, brands and a stylist on hand to get fans photo-ready, and cocktails and new friends at Hours After Hours, with sounds from DJ Huggy Bear. View the flyer and full schedule HERE.

Experience the captivating R.I.P HUMAN ART: An Interactive Art Exhibit by EARTHGANG and AFROPUNK, on August 25th, 2023, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM ET at The Standard, High Line Hotel in NYC’s vibrant Meatpacking district. Immerse yourself in a unique art show featuring fresh perspectives on classical art, accompanied by the rhythms of a DJ’s tunes. Engage in enlightening discussions, including an 8:00 PM ET panel conversation with featured artists and photographers, and a fireside chat with EARTHGANG moderated by Malaika Jabali, News & Political Editor at Essence Communications, Inc. You’ll also get an exclusive sneak peek into EARTHGANG’s upcoming album! Be part of this movement that stands at the crossroads of innovation and tradition, celebrating the essence of artistry and individualism. To purchase 2-day and single-day tickets for this year’s event, please visit: here.

AFROPUNK BROOKLYN 2023 is sponsored by As I Am, AT&T Dream In Black, Fiesta Charra Blanco Tequila, Lush Cosmetics, L’Oréal Paris Stands Up Against Street Harassment, McDonald’s USA, Penguin Random House’s All Ways Black, Shinju Japanese Whisky, Tasmanian Tiger Vodka and Waverley Street Foundation. View more information HERE.

Festival hours: 12pm (doors) – 10pm ET

BITES ‘N BEATS VENDORS:

Creole Soul: offering seafood gumbo, crab cake sandwiches, shrimp po boys and more



The Southern Comfort: offering shrimp & grits, cajun fried catfish, codfish fritters, fried chicken & sweet potato waffles, and tomato, and more



The Caribbean King: offering rice bowls, jerk chicken, oxtail, and more



The Republic Bar & Grill: offering Ghana jollof with various toppings



TryVegan: offering vegan wraps and agave lemonade



Butchery & Beyond: offering BBQ ribs, brisket-loaded fries, cajun pulled pork & more



Empire BBQ: offering spicy chorizo, crispy chicken sandwiches and more



Mac Truck: offering classic mac & cheese, bacon mac, cheeseburger mac and other fun flavors



Bushwick Grind: offering spiky ackee & jackfruit, cinnamon-baked apples, banana nutella, and more



Cajou: offering handcrafted cashew milk ice cream in various culturally curious flavors



Dre’s Ice Cream: offering real fruit water ice in flavors like mango, passion fruit, strawberry lemonade, and more

SPINTHRIFT MARKET:



This year we will have more than 40+ vendors. AFROPUNK Spinthrift Market provides black entrepreneurs, artists, and creators with an invaluable opportunity to present their work to a broad audience, fostering both community connections, and building black businesses.

