Evertz Expands Features on its Live Production Suite

As the iconic Studer Audio brand celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, Evertz will use the NAB 2023 platform to shine a spotlight on enhanced audio and the important role it plays in helping content creators produce more engaging live content for their various platforms.

Since acquiring Studer in 2021, Evertz has focused on integrating the brand’s legendary technology into its own live production workflows. This has resulted in major technological advances with Studer Vista digital mixing consoles now supporting ST 2110, making them important additions to Evertz’ range of Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) solutions that are leading the industry’s transition to IP.

On NAB booth N2225, Evertz will introduce the revolutionary Video PFL (Pre-Fade-Listen), a new feature for the Studer Vista console range that gives engineers enhanced capabilities, especially when working in a live environment. Maximising the power of Evertz’ Award-winning MAGNUM OS orchestration, monitoring and analysis software, Video PFL lets the audio operator select an input to pre-fade while listening to the audio and seeing the accompanying video for that channel on the multiviewer in the audio control room. By allowing the video to follow the audio, Evertz gives engineers a visual representation of the audio on the PFL, thus ensuring that the right source is always selected.

“Unlike pure audio companies, Evertz’ expertise in combining video and audio into one network allows us to deliver this powerful end to end solution to the digital console market,” says Paul Shorter, Product Manager for Studer-Evertz Audio Solutions. “Studer Vista consoles are already revered for their incredible audio quality and simple, intuitive controls. Now, with the new features we will be unveiling at NAB, they are not only retaining their status as the premier audio mixing console for the broadcast market, but also delivering real solutions to customers and helping broadcast audio to transition into a landscape that is increasingly IP based.”

Another innovation to the Studer Vista range is the expanded Vista control using the Evertz VUE Intelligent User Interface. Now offering over 2000 bidirectional controls, the combination of Vista and VUE has created the ideal tool for remote productions. In addition, Evertz has also brought all the power of Studer Vista to its DreamCatcher™ BRAVO Studio virtual production control suite with the introduction of Vista BRAVO. This integrates a full mixing console into BRAVO Studio and gives users all the flexibility they need to enhance live productions, whether working on-premises or through the cloud.

Alongside its Live Media Production solutions for audio, Evertz will also show new developments to BRAVO Studio, the collaborative, web-based live production platform that is redefining the creative experience for content creators and broadcasters.

Providing virtual access to all the services found in the traditional control room, BRAVO Studio is a simple, reliable and cost effective platform that accesses live video and audio from remote locations over dedicated networks, 5G networks or public Internet. The platform ingests multiple live camera feeds; provides live video and audio mixing with transitions; multiple video overlays for picture on picture or multi-box looks; slow motion replays; clip playout; highlight clipping and packaging; multiple dynamic graphics layers; and multi-image display of sources and outputs on the user interface. Technical Directors and operators collaboratively produce live events with BRAVO Studio from anywhere in the world using a web browser.

At NAB, Evertz will show BRAVO Studio’s new ‘Highlight Factory’, where clips and stories are automatically created using AI technology, and published to Ease Live where users can pick their own highlights. The ‘Highlight Factory’ is an additional co-pilot for BRAVO Studio that uses advanced data-driven features to help automate and simplify production workflows and give small creative teams of all skill levels high-quality and consistency throughout the production. BRAVO Studio is proving to be a game changer, particularly for events that include live sports, local news, esports, entertainment, corporate, and government.

“BRAVO Studio is the complete cloud-based production control suite that redefines live production today,” says Mo Goyal, Director of International Business Development at Evertz. “Using MAGNUM-OS for orchestration, BRAVO Studio enables users to schedule and automate the event preparation including routing of incoming remote feeds, allocating resources, and configuring the operator stations. This allows customers to seamless transition between productions with minimal effort.”

For more information on Evertz Live Media Solutions, please visit booth N2225 at NAB 2023

