Evertz Attends NAB With A Host Of Innovative Solutions For Tomorrow’s Broadcast Industry

As NAB celebrates its centenary, Evertz marks the milestone by showcasing cutting edge solutions that are helping content providers move their businesses forward into new and exciting dimensions.

Evertz, the global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, will be attending NAB 2023 in Las Vegas with a range of advanced solutions that address the significant changes taking place throughout the media and entertainment industry.

With this year marking the centenary of the National Association of Broadcasters’ Show, Evertz will also be reflecting on its own role in serving the broadcast industry since 1966 when it was first founded by Dieter and Rose Evertz. For over 50 years Evertz has consistently developed innovative technologies that make life easier, more productive and more profitable for major broadcast facilities, telcos, satellite, cable TV and IPTV providers on every continent.

“The entire industry has undergone a seismic shift in recent years as content providers move away from traditional broadcast hardware towards innovative virtualized solutions in the cloud,” says Mo Goyal, Director of International Business Development at Evertz. “Media companies and content creators also want new tools that help them create more – and higher quality – programming to satisfy growing consumer demand. At Evertz, our job is to provide customers with the solutions they need to seamlessly transition into this exciting future. The broadcast industry has come a long way in 100 years and the rate of technological innovation has been astounding. Who knows where the industry will be 100 years from now – no one can tell. All we know is that whatever shape the industry takes, we intend to stay a vital part of it.”

At Booth N2225 during NAB 2023, Evertz will showcase a host of solutions for Live Media Production, IP, 12G-SDI, Content Monetization and Remote Production in the Cloud.

For Live Media Production, Evertz has products such as the DreamCatcher™ BRAVO Studio collaborative live switching platform, which gives operators a virtual environment that looks and feels like a traditional control room. This integrates seamlessly with new products such as the 22-fader Vista 1 Carbon compact console from Studer, a world leader in IP audio solutions.

For remote production, there are a plethora of useful tools such as the XPS Live 4K/UHD/3G/HD Video Encoder & Decoder Series that gives broadcasters a real-time video streaming platform for mission-critical applications, and Reflektor, Evertz’ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) IP distribution platform for Cloud productions.

Broadcast facilities have a foot in both the IP and 12G-SDI camps are also catered for with products that support both formats and provide a path to integrate future IP expansion. These include the NATX32/64–100G Network Address Translation router that expands Evertz’ high capacity IP switching platforms and delivers all the power of IP with the simplicity of SDI. In addition there is the award-winning MAGNUM OS orchestration, monitoring and analysis software that lies at the heart of Evertz’ Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) portfolio of IP-based end-to-end solutions. supporting both 12G-SDI and SMPTE ST 2110. For broadcast facilities and OB trucks operating in a 12G-SDI world, there is NEXX, Evertz’ next generation processing routing solution. This compact and robust product has a modular-based frame for maximum flexibility and is controlled by MAGNUM-OS, which provides all the common user interfaces including traditional hardware router control panels, virtual web-based control panels, and VUE intelligent panels.

In addition, Evertz will highlight the technologies it has developed to help content providers attract and retain audiences through exciting and interactive personalized experiences. SaaS solutions such as the evertz.io platform are giving live sports, live entertainment and linear channel customers the ability to launch new channels and monetize content across a wide range of Over-the-Top (OTT), free ad-supported television (FAST) channels, Connected TV and traditional Broadcast distribution/streaming applications. In addition, Evertz’ Ease Live interactive graphic solution is making it easier for content providers to create and build interactive overlays for millions of end users on multiple platforms in real time.

Finally, Evertz will shine a spotlight on its latest technology for the RF and Satcom industry, spanning key applications such as RF over Fiber and IP transport, RF distribution and routing matrices, RF Receivers and monitoring, and antenna and teleport services. Among the products on show will be the large-scale XQRF-512 routing platform, the industry’s best-performing and most reliable RF router matrix that offers exceptional density, flexible configurations and hot-swappable and modular architecture – all within a compact 14RU form-factor.

For more information about Evertz and its entire range of broadcast solutions, please visit us at NAB on Booth N2225 or visit www.evertz.com.

