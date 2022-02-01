ACT Entertainment Showcases Products From its Array of Leading Brands at NAMM 2023

ANAHEIM, CA, MARCH 2, 2023 ― As an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of music and live performance equipment, ACT Entertainment continues to exceed the expectations of music makers and performers. In addition to being the parent company to brands like Lava Cable, ProCo, RapcoHorizon and RAT Distortion, ACT added Ultimate Support Systems to its roster late last year and plans to highlight many of its brands’ latest solutions at the 2023 NAMM Show (Booth 11514).

ACT Entertainment was formed in 2021 following the merger of ACT Lighting and RHC Holdings, two major companies in the live events industry. This has allowed the companies to provide a streamlined and holistic approach to production, sales and service for the markets they serve. Today, ACT supplies customers with best-in-category product brands, each with a reputation for high-quality and top performance in their respective area.

“The ACT family has a passion for innovation at its core,” says Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment. “We are exclusively focused on empowering our customers with the tools and support they need to enhance creative visions and live experiences. Our ability to design, develop and engineer state-of-the-art products while providing value and quality is a uniqueness not often found today. We strive to continue discovering, producing and delivering solutions and industry-leading support, service and education that are valuable to our customers.”

Among ACT Entertainment’s other brands are AC Power Distribution, Ayrton, Just Networking, Luxibel, MA Lighting, MDG, Robert Juliat, ROXX and zactrack. With such a wide array of brands on its roster, ACT is able to deliver leading solutions to users in markets such as concert touring and live experiences; music retail and e-commerce; installation and broadcast; house of worship; and film and television. The company also supplies industrial wire products and other OEM solutions.

“Since launching ACT Entertainment, we have been working to universally address the entertainment industry in new and exciting ways,” says Darius Seabaugh, Senior VP Marketing, ACT Entertainment. “As we continue to look toward the future of entertainment, the ACT family endeavors to match our product brands with customer needs while servicing each of our end markets in the best way possible. We are eager to once again be on the show floor at NAMM and look forward to sharing all our leading brands and solutions, including the newest addition ― Ultimate Support Systems, with attendees.”