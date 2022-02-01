EVERTEC Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Raises annual guidance

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue increased 4% to $167.1 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders decreased 16% to $28.2 million and decreased 9% to $0.43 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $74.5 million and Adjusted earnings per common share increased 6% to $0.71

Share repurchases totaled $9.5 million for the quarter

Announced Sinqia acquisition

Increased and extended share repurchase program

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We delivered a strong second quarter in both Puerto Rico and Latin America, while concurrently executing on our strategic growth plan through M&A. Given our strong quarter, we are once again raising our guidance for the year.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $167.1 million, an increase of 4% compared with $160.6 million in the prior year quarter, driven by growth in our payment segments, both in Puerto Rico and Latin America. Merchant acquiring revenue growth was a result of increased spread per transaction, in part due to the continued benefit from pricing initiatives and card mix, and an increase in sales volumes. Payment processing growth in Puerto Rico was driven by increased transaction volumes as well as continued growth in ATH Movil revenues, primarily ATH Business. Payment processing LATAM revenue growth reflected the impact from the BBR and paySmart acquisitions completed in the third quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023, respectively, and organic growth. These increases were partially offset by the impact to business solutions from the assets sold as part of the Popular Transaction in the third quarter of 2022.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $28.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, a decrease of $5.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share as compared to the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase in costs of revenues, primarily due to the revenue sharing agreement with Banco Popular, as well as an increase in personnel costs, primarily attributable to increased headcount in Latin America resulting from the BBR and paySmart acquisitions, and an increase in professional fees and cloud services, partially offset by the impact in the prior year of a $4.1 million impairment loss on a multi-year software development. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased mainly due to an increase in personnel costs as well as an increase in professional fees mainly related to corporate development initiatives. Additionally, the current quarter reflects a non-cash unrealized gain on foreign currency remeasurement of $0.3 million compared with a non-cash unrealized loss of $1.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA was $74 million, a decrease of $0.4 million when compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 44.6%, a decrease of approximately 160 basis points from the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin reflects the impact of the revenue sharing agreement with Banco Popular which increased expenses year over year, and the impact from the sale of assets to Popular as part of the Popular Transaction, which were of higher margin.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted earnings per common share. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Adjusted Net Income was $46.6 million, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to $96.0 million in the prior year. The decrease was driven by lower adjusted EBITDA, higher operating depreciation and amortization and higher non-GAAP tax expense partially offset by lower interest expense, net. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.71, an increase of $0.04 per diluted share compared to $0.67, in the prior year due to a lower share count that reflects the impact from the share repurchases completed in 2022 and the shares received as part of the Popular Transaction.

Share Repurchase

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 268,398 shares of its common stock at an average price of $35.64 per share for a total of $9.5 million. As of June 30, 2023, a total of approximately $63 million remained available for future use under the Company’s share repurchase program. On July 20, 2023, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to the share repurchase authorization to an aggregate $150 million and an extension of the expiration date to December 31, 2024.

2023 Outlook

The Company is revising its financial outlook for 2023 as follows:

Total consolidated revenue is now anticipated to be between $652 million and $658 million representing growth of approximately 5% to 6% growth, compared with $644 to $652 million previously estimated.

Adjusted earnings per common share between $2.75 to $2.83 representing approximately 9% to 12% growth as compared to $2.53 in 2022, as recast, compared with $2.59 to $2.68 previously estimated.

We continue to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $70 million.

We continue to expect an effective tax rate of approximately 16% to 17%.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 1769798. The replay will be available through Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast will be available prior to the call on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company processes over six billion transactions annually and manages a system of electronic payment networks in Puerto Rico and Latin America and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing, and fulfillment in Puerto Rico. Additionally, the Company offers technology outsourcing and payment transactions fraud monitoring to all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this earnings release are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other stakeholders to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations that are necessary to run our business. Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use these measures or may calculate these measures differently than as presented herein, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included at the end of this earnings release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, each as defined below. Effective for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company modified the manner in which it calculates Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted earnings per common share to exclude the impact of unrealized gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies. These non-cash unrealized gains and losses are non-operational in nature and we believe that excluding these better presents the overall financial performance of our core business, and help facilitate comparison with industry peers. The Company has recast prior periods to conform with the modified definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash items and unusual expenses such as: share-based compensation, restructuring related expenses, fees and expenses from corporate transactions such as M&A activity and financing, equity investment income net of dividends received, and the impact from unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities in non-functional currency. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company’s segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less: operating depreciation and amortization expense, defined as GAAP Depreciation and amortization less amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions such as customer relationships, trademarks; cash interest expense defined as GAAP interest expense, less GAAP interest income adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount; income tax expense which is calculated on adjusted pre-tax income using the applicable GAAP tax rate, adjusted for uncertain tax position releases, tax true-ups, windfall from share-based compensation, unrealized gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement, among others; and non-controlling interest which is the 35% non-controlling equity interest in Evertec Colombia, net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company’s overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this earnings release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to meet our guidance expectations for revenue, earnings per share, Adjusted earnings per common share, capital expenditures and effective tax rate, including for fiscal year 2023, are forward looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: the Company’s reliance on its relationship with Popular, Inc. (“Popular”) for a significant portion of its revenues pursuant to the Company’s second amended and restated Master Services Agreement (“MSA”) with them, and to grow the Company’s merchant acquiring business; the Company’s ability to renew its client contracts on terms favorable to the Company, including but not limited to the current term and any extension of the MSA with Popular; the Company’s dependence on its processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent payment detection systems, as well as on the Company’s personnel and certain third parties with whom it does business, and the risks to the Company’s business if its systems are hacked or otherwise compromised; the Company’s ability to develop, install and adopt new software, technology and computing systems; a decreased client base due to consolidations and failures in the financial services industry; the credit risk of the Company’s merchant clients, for which it may also be liable; the continuing market position of the ATH network; a reduction in consumer confidence, whether as a result of a global economic downturn or otherwise, which leads to a decrease in consumer spending; the Company’s dependence on credit card associations, including any adverse changes in credit card association or network rules or fees; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in international, legal, tax, political, administrative or economic conditions; the geographical concentration of the Company’s business in Puerto Rico, including its business with the government of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities, which are facing severe political and fiscal challenges; additional adverse changes in the general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, whether as a result of the government’s debt crisis or otherwise, including the continued migration of Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland, which could negatively affect the Company’s customer base, general consumer spending, the Company’s cost of operations and the Company’s ability to hire and retain qualified employees; operating an international business in Latin America and the Caribbean, in jurisdictions with potential political and economic instability; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights against infringement and to defend itself against claims of infringement brought by third parties; the Company’s ability to comply with U.S. federal, state, local and foreign regulatory requirements; evolving industry standards and adverse changes in global economic, political and other conditions; the Company’s level of indebtedness and restrictions contained in the Company’s debt agreements, including the secured credit facilities, as well as debt that could be incurred in the future; the Company’s ability to prevent a cybersecurity attack or breach to its information security; the possibility that the Company could lose its preferential tax rate in Puerto Rico; the possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and other potential natural disasters affecting the Company’s main markets in Latin America and the Caribbean; and uncertainty related to the effect of the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate; the elimination of Popular’s ownership of the Company’s common stock; and the other factors set forth under “Part 1, Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 24, 2023, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless it is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 1: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) Revenues $ 167,076 $ 160,571 $ 326,890 $ 310,819 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 80,452 74,313 156,869 138,972 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,522 20,051 53,397 40,435 Depreciation and amortization 22,329 19,560 41,761 38,720 Total operating costs and expenses 132,303 113,924 252,027 218,127 Income from operations 34,773 46,647 74,863 92,692 Non-operating income (expenses) Interest income 2,103 805 3,236 1,472 Interest expense (5,640 ) (5,932 ) (11,283 ) (11,479 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency remeasurement 333 (1,747 ) (4,531 ) 921 Earnings of equity method investment 1,476 862 2,631 1,432 Other income, net 1,591 609 2,601 1,247 Total non-operating expenses (137 ) (5,403 ) (7,346 ) (6,407 ) Income before income taxes 34,636 41,244 67,517 86,285 Income tax expense 6,586 7,688 9,404 13,863 Net income 28,050 33,556 58,113 72,422 Less: Net (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (105 ) (33 ) (94 ) (65 ) Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders 28,155 33,589 58,207 72,487 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 3,153 (6,549 ) 20,758 (4,335 ) Gain on cash flow hedges 1,816 3,337 271 13,062 Unrealized loss on change in fair value of debt securities available-for-sale — $ (29 ) $ (20 ) $ (56 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 33,124 $ 30,348 $ 79,216 $ 81,158 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 0.90 $ 1.01 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 0.89 $ 1.00 Shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 65,046,328 71,476,850 65,007,528 71,714,876 Diluted 65,510,091 72,149,949 65,571,453 72,558,565

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 2: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,620 $ 185,274 Restricted cash 19,485 18,428 Accounts receivable, net 109,421 111,493 Settlement assets 30,014 31,542 Prepaid expenses and other assets 43,348 42,392 Total current assets 393,888 389,129 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 2,175 2,203 Investment in equity investee 17,136 14,661 Property and equipment, net 57,761 56,387 Operating lease right-of-use asset 14,035 15,918 Goodwill 438,256 423,392 Other intangible assets, net 213,779 200,320 Deferred tax asset 8,264 5,701 Derivative asset 7,733 7,440 Net investment in leases — 14 Other long-term assets 18,606 16,578 Total assets $ 1,171,633 $ 1,131,743 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current Liabilities: Accrued liabilities $ 79,749 $ 80,666 Accounts payable 50,147 29,730 Contract liability 17,821 15,226 Income tax payable 171 9,406 Current portion of long-term debt 20,750 20,750 Short-term borrowings — 20,000 Current portion of operating lease liability 6,189 5,936 Settlement liabilities 24,103 26,696 Total current liabilities 198,930 208,410 Long-term debt 379,602 389,498 Deferred tax liability 9,407 10,111 Contract liability – long term 33,345 34,068 Operating lease liability – long-term 8,579 10,788 Other long-term liabilities 3,628 4,120 Total liabilities 633,491 656,995 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 64,839,109 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022 – 64,847,233) 648 648 Additional paid-in capital — — Accumulated earnings 529,364 487,349 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax 4,523 (16,486 ) Total EVERTEC, Inc. stockholders’ equity 534,535 471,511 Non-controlling interest 3,607 3,237 Total equity 538,142 474,748 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,171,633 $ 1,131,743

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 3: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income 58,113 $ 72,422 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41,761 38,720 Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount 791 805 Operating lease amortization 3,103 3,056 Provision for expected credit losses and sundry losses 3,752 1,795 Deferred tax benefit (3,290 ) (1,210 ) Share-based compensation 12,056 9,444 Loss on disposition of property and equipment 372 4,370 Earnings of equity method investment (2,631 ) (1,432 ) Loss (gain) on foreign currency remeasurement 4,531 (921 ) Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable, net 1,261 2,759 Prepaid expenses and other assets (628 ) (1,972 ) Other long-term assets (2,282 ) (3,965 ) (Decrease) increase in liabilities: Accrued liabilities and accounts payable 21,802 7,397 Income tax payable (10,027 ) (3,862 ) Contract liability 1,181 1,025 Operating lease liabilities (3,035 ) (1,605 ) Other long-term liabilities (592 ) 1,109 Total adjustments 68,125 55,513 Net cash provided by operating activities 126,238 127,935 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to software (24,151 ) (18,918 ) Acquisition of customer relationship — (10,607 ) Property and equipment acquired (11,327 ) (10,051 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 22 76 Purchase of certificates of deposit — (7,264 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale debt securities — 572 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (22,915 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (58,371 ) (46,192 ) Cash flows from financing activities Withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation (5,955 ) (5,676 ) Net decrease in short-term borrowings (20,000 ) — Repayment of short-term borrowings for purchase of equipment and software — (853 ) Dividends paid (6,503 ) (7,177 ) Repurchase of common stock (15,790 ) (35,215 ) Repayment of long-term debt (10,375 ) (9,875 ) Net cash used in financing activities (58,623 ) (58,796 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,841 ) 1,776 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,403 24,723 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 203,702 277,707 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 211,105 $ 302,430 Cash and cash equivalents included in Settlement Assets 17,542 8,210 Total cash and cash equivalents on the consolidated statement of cash flows $ 228,647 $ 310,640 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,620 $ 279,854 Restricted cash 19,485 22,576 Cash and cash equivalents included in Settlement Assets 17,542 8,210 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 228,647 $ 310,640

Contacts

Investor Contact

Beatriz Brown-Sáenz



(787) 773-5442



[email protected]

