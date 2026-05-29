Everich Building a Resilient Global Drinkware Supply Chain Amid Industry Transformation

As global drinkware supply chains evolve, brands are prioritizing manufacturing partners with stable delivery, flexible production, and long-term resilience. In response, Everich is expanding its global manufacturing network, strengthening R&D capabilities, and optimizing integrated supply chain systems to better support OEM and ODM customers worldwide.

Global Drinkware Market Enters a New Phase

Reusable water bottles, tumblers, and lifestyle hydration products are increasingly evolving from basic utility items into products that combine functionality, design, sustainability, and personalized consumer experiences.

At the same time, the industry faces several ongoing challenges:

Accelerating supply chain regionalization

Growing demand for customized products

Increasing ESG and sustainability requirements

Global logistics and geopolitical uncertainty

Faster product development cycles driven by e-commerce and social media

As a result, brands are seeking manufacturing partners capable of balancing supply chain stability, innovation speed, compliance management, and operational flexibility.

Distributed Manufacturing Supports Supply Chain Stability

To strengthen operational resilience, Everich continues expanding its global manufacturing footprint through a distributed production strategy.

The company currently operates two core manufacturing bases in Quzhou, China, alongside production facilities in Thailand and Cambodia. Combined manufacturing operations cover more than 381,000 square meters across categories including insulated bottles, tumblers, outdoor drinkware, soft coolers, lunchware, pet products, and small appliances.

Everich’s Thailand facility serves as a key regional manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, equipped with automated production lines and vertically integrated manufacturing systems designed to improve delivery efficiency and localized responsiveness.

According to the company, annual production capacity is expected to reach 27.6 million units by 2025, supported by automated material feeding systems that help maintain stable and continuous production operations.

Industry observers note that diversified manufacturing networks are helping companies reduce dependence on single-region production while improving responsiveness to changing logistics conditions and market fluctuations.

R&D and Design Capabilities Drive Product Innovation

As consumer demand becomes increasingly diversified, product development and design capabilities are becoming more important across the drinkware sector.

Everich stated that it continues investing in interdisciplinary R&D and advanced manufacturing technologies to support product innovation and higher-value manufacturing solutions.

The company currently operates an R&D and design team of approximately 200 professionals and launches around 1,000 new product concepts annually. According to company data, new products account for more than 50% of annual sales revenue.

In manufacturing technology, Everich has continued upgrading precision production processes. Its self-developed precision forming technology reportedly improves manufacturing accuracy to IT3 precision-grade standards, while proprietary metal sealing technologies enhance the durability of vacuum-insulated products in outdoor environments.

The company is also advancing CMF (Color, Material, and Finish) capabilities, including magnetic coating, vertical polishing, and curved-surface 5D additive manufacturing technologies to support growing market demand for premium and customized products.

To date, Everich has accumulated more than 600 domestic and international patents.

Integrated Manufacturing Solutions Expand OEM and ODM Capabilities

As global product life cycles continue shortening, brands are increasingly prioritizing faster development timelines and more flexible manufacturing systems.

To address these market changes, Everich has established an integrated solution system covering product development, manufacturing, quality control, logistics, and after-sales support.

Compared with traditional contract manufacturing models, the company participates more deeply throughout the product development and supply chain coordination process. Through modular production systems and digital manufacturing platforms, Everich supports more flexible category switching and faster project response times.

The company has also established a multi-stage quality control system covering raw material inspection, production monitoring, finished product testing, and traceability management. Advanced inspection systems further improve testing efficiency and product consistency.

According to Everich, this integrated model helps reduce operational pressure for brand customers while shortening the timeline from product development to market launch.

Compliance and Sustainability Remain Long-Term Priorities

As international regulatory standards continue tightening, compliance management and product safety remain critical across global supply chains.

Everich operates under ISO 9001 quality management systems and RCS certification standards while ensuring compliance with global food-contact safety regulations, including FDA and LFGB standards.

The company also continues integrating sustainable materials and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices into its global production systems.

At the same time, Everich is increasing investment in automation systems, intelligent manufacturing equipment, and digital production management platforms to improve operational efficiency and manufacturing consistency.

The company stated that intelligent manufacturing and sustainable production will remain key components of its long-term global strategy.

Regional Manufacturing Networks Reshape Global Supply Chains

As global supply chains continue evolving toward more regionalized and diversified production models, manufacturers with cross-regional operational capabilities are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting international brands.

Industry analysts believe future competition within the drinkware industry will increasingly center on:

Supply chain resilience

Manufacturing flexibility

Compliance management

Sustainable production systems

Global delivery coordination

Supported by manufacturing operations across China, Thailand, and Cambodia, Everich continues expanding its global supply chain network to improve delivery stability, international collaboration efficiency, and long-term manufacturing scalability.

The company stated that it plans to continue strengthening global partnerships, sustainable material applications, and product innovation initiatives as it further develops its role as a long-term OEM and ODM manufacturing partner for international drinkware brands.

About Everich

Everich is a global manufacturer specializing in premium drinkware and outdoor hydration solutions. With more than 25 years of industry experience, the company provides OEM and ODM services for international brands across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Its product portfolio includes stainless steel water bottles, tumblers, travel mugs, and customized drinkware products.

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Media Contact

Organization: Everich And Tomic Housewares Co., Ltd.

Contact Person Name: Lydia

Website: https://www.everich.com

Email: info@everich.com

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

SOURCE: Everich And Tomic Housewares Co., Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire