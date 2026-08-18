EV Technology Group Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

EV Technology Group Ltd. (“EVT” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC“) has issued the Company a revocation order dated August 18, 2026 granting full revocation of the cease trade order previously issued by the OSC on April 8, 2024 (the “CTO“) and the reciprocal cease trade orders issued by the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC“) and the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC“).

The OSC, as principal regulator, previously issued a cease trade order against the Company on April 8, 2024 and the ASC and BCSC concurrently cease traded the Company on the same date pursuant to statutory reciprocal orders under the Securities Act (Alberta) and the Securities Act (British Columbia), respectively. The CTO was issued against the Company due to the Company’s failure to file its certification of annual filings, annual audited financial statements and annual management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company has now filed annual financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025. (the “Applicable Filings“).

The MD&As related to the annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (the “Updated MD&A’s“) were also prepared to bring the Company’s continuous disclosure filings in compliance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI-51-102“).

The corrective disclosure adjustments resulting in the Updated MD&As came at the request of OSC staff in connection with the EVT’s application for a full revocation of the CTO.

The deficiencies addressed and corrected in the Updated MD&As are as follows:

1) The audit committee disclosure required by Form 52-110F2- Disclosure by Venture Issuers as required pursuant to National Instrument 52-110 – Audit Committees. 2) The corporate governance disclosure required by Form 58-101F2-Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers) as required pursuant to National Instrument 58-101- Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices. 3) The executive compensation disclosure required by Form 51-102F6V- Statement of Executive Compensation – Venture Issuers as required pursuant to NI 51-102.

As a result of having made the continuous disclosure corrections through the Updated MD&As, the Company will be placed on the OSC’s Refilings and Errors List (the “List“) in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51- 711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors for a period of three years from the date of refiling. The List is available at: https://www.osc.ca/en/industry/refilingsand-errors-list.

The Applicable Filings were subsequently filed by EVT and are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. As of the date hereof, all continuous disclosure documents of EVT required to be filed by the Company pursuant to NI 51-102 as of the date hereof have been filed by the Company and are also available on EVT’s SEDAR+ profile.

Pursuant to the revocation of the CTO by the OSC, the reciprocal cease trade orders issued by the ASC and the BCSC are concurrently revoked, and the trading in, and acquisition of, securities of the Company is no longer prohibited.

Contact Information

Kenny Choi

Chief Executive Officer

kenny@evtgroup.com

(416) 861-2262

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, financial performance, and operational expectations, including the objectives, prospective transaction, market conditions, and strategic plans.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, regulatory changes, geopolitical factors and capital availability. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Any such offering will be made only in compliance with applicable laws and through authorized offering documents.

SOURCE: EV Technology Group Ltd.

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