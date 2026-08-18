David’s Bridal Scales Its ‘Outlet Shop by David’s Bridal’ to Additional Locations Nationwide After Customer Demand Drives Rapid Success

Innovative Outlet Retail Concept Takes Over 47 Additional Locations, Bringing Outlet-Exclusive Pricing and David’s Signature Bridal Experience to Every Major Market

David’s Bridal, Inc . (“David’s”), the nation’s leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced the nationwide expansion of The Outlet Shop by David’s Bridal. The rollout brings The Outlet Shop by David’s Bridal to at least one store in every David’s Bridal market across the United States, making the new concept accessible to millions more brides and special occasion shoppers while allowing the company to quickly respond to growing customer demand. To find the closest The Outlet Shop by David’s, visit https://www.davidsbridal.com/outlet-shop .

The Outlet Shop by David’s Bridal complements, not replaces, David’s core and Diamonds & Pearl by David’s retail experiences, giving consumers more ways to shop both designer collections and curated outlet assortments from one trusted retailer. Designed to meet the shifting needs of many shoppers, The Outlet Shop by David’s Bridal combines the personalized service and appointment experience David’s is known for, with outlet exclusive pricing across wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, mother-of-the-bride styles, special occasion gowns, wedding guest dresses, juniors fashions and accessories – with everything in the store up to 70% off retail price.

GenZ and millennial consumers continue to redefine value, seeking premium products at more accessible price points rather than trading down on quality. A recent study by PwC found that 98% of shoppers now purchase from off-price retailers, regardless of income, while the category continues to outpace broader apparel growth. David’s is responding by making designer fashion more accessible through The Outlet Shop by David’s Bridal, without compromising on expert styling, impeccable quality, alterations or the personalized experience guests expect from the brand.

“Absolutely thrilling to see how guests responded to our test outlet stores we rolled out a few months ago. ‘A treasure hunt of fashion!’ I think that was my favorite quote from a guest who shopped at one of our outlet test stores. Feedback was overwhelming – she wants incredible fashion, exceptional value and the trusted David’s experience – with outlet pricing,” said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David’s Bridal. “We’re scaling this concept from a position of strength because we’re listening to our guests and giving them more of what they’re already asking for. Whether she’s planning a wedding, shopping for a special event, needs a date night dress, sparkly dancing shoes, a fun homecoming dress, or simply looking for an incredible designer find, we’re making it even easier to discover perfect dresses and accessories at unbeatable value – all with David’s signature craftsmanship and quality. Expanding nationwide allows us to bring that very value to every market we serve.”

Unlike traditional outlet retailers, The Outlet Shop by David’s Bridal pairs outlet-exclusive pricing with the full-service bridal experience that has defined David’s for decades. Every location continues to offer free personalized styling appointments and professional alterations. Whether a bride finds her dream dress in the Outlet Shop, from a designer collection in a core David’s store or purchases elsewhere, David’s expert alterations artisans can tailor any dress, whether she bought it at David’s or not, at any price point, helping every customer achieve the perfect fit as part of David’s Fit Guarantee™.

“This concept proves that value and experience don’t have to compete – they can complement one another,” added Heather Braddock, Chief Global Operations and Transformation Officer at David’s Bridal. “Guests love having the opportunity to discover incredible outlet finds while still receiving the same personalized service, expert guidance and seamless shopping journey they’ve always expected from David’s. As consumers increasingly seek premium brands at accessible price points, David’s is responding with a retail model that delivers both exceptional service and exceptional value.”

Every Outlet Shop will feature an ever-evolving assortment of designer wedding gowns and special occasion fashions at outlet-exclusive pricing, including:

Designer wedding gowns

Bridesmaid dresses

Mother-of-the-bride dresses

Wedding guest dresses

Special occasion gowns

Little white dresses

Junior and prom fashions

Shoes

Accessories and more

Guests will continue to enjoy David’s complete bridal experience, including one-on-one appointments, expert stylists, alterations and the retailer’s full-price designer assortment-all while discovering outlet-exclusive savings throughout The Outlet Shop.

The national expansion is part of David’s broader strategy to continuously evolve its retail footprint based on customer behavior and shopping preferences. As the company continues to test and innovate new retail experiences, David’s will evaluate additional concepts, formats and locations designed to better serve today’s shoppers.

The Outlet Shop by David’s Bridal will expand to the following locations:

Athens, GA

Asheville, NC

Avondale, AZ

Baton Rouge, LA

Blue Springs, MO

Bowling Green, KY

Charlotte, NC

Clearwater, FL

Dublin, OH

Erie, PA

Evansville, IN

Fayetteville, NC

Florence, KY

Florence, SC

Greenville, NC

Henderson, NV

Houston, TX

Jacksonville, FL

Lafayette, LA

Lewisville, TX

Macon, GA

Madison, MS

Madison, TN

Memphis, TN

Merrillville, IN

Mesquite, TX

Middletown, NY

Monroeville, PA

Morrow, GA

North Charleston, SC

Oakdale, MN

Orange, CT

Peoria, IL

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

Richfield, MN

Rockville, MD

Saginaw, MI

Santee, CA

Springfield, VA

Sugar Land, TX

Tallahassee, FL

Taylor, MI

Totowa, NJ

West Springfield, MA

Winston-Salem, NC

Woodbridge, VA

David’s Bridal Media Contact:

mediarequests@dbi.com

ABOUT DAVID’S BRIDAL:

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its “Aisle to Algorithm” strategic pivot, David’s has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life’s biggest moments.

From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David’s entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David’s technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David’s, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network – the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David’s unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David’s, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry’s sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David’s Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David’s , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE: DAVID’S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire