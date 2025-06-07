European Health IT Leaders Look to Denmark and Finland as Models for EHR Interoperability and Patient Access, Black Book Survey Reveals

Ahead of Next Week’s HIMSS 25 Europe in Paris, Attendees Look to Top Interoperability Vendors for Solutions

Black Book Market Research today released findings from its latest survey highlighting the influence of Denmark and Finland on Electronic Health Record (EHR) interoperability and patient access initiatives across Europe. Conducted among 312 healthcare IT leaders from 8 higher tech-adoption European nations, the study underscores the strategic shift among healthcare organizations to emulate the advanced digital health ecosystems of these two Nordic frontrunners.

According to the survey, 94% of respondents identified Denmark’s comprehensive national health portal, Sundhed.dk, as a model for delivering centralized patient records and seamless data exchange. Finland’s Kanta platform similarly emerged as a key inspiration, cited by 90% of healthcare executives for its robust nationwide interoperability and extensive patient record accessibility.

The survey also recognized standout EHR technology vendors contributing significantly to these Nordic success stories. Epic Systems, utilized by major hospitals and health regions in Denmark, was ranked highly for its interoperability performance and scalability across diverse clinical environments. TietoEVRY and CGI, prominent in the Finnish healthcare market, received notable recognition for their roles in facilitating robust connectivity and patient-centric record management through Finland’s Kanta service.

The report also highlighted Germany and Italy as the European nations with high EHR adoption rates yet struggling most significantly with interoperability and patient record access. Survey respondents identified primary reasons for these challenges as fragmented regional systems, lack of centralized governance, varying data standards, and insufficient investment in integrated digital health infrastructure. Providers in these countries reported an average interoperability satisfaction score of just 18%, significantly lower than Nordic benchmarks. According to respondents, responsibility for these challenges is shared: 86% cited government policy and funding issues, 21% pointed to vendor limitations in offering interoperable solutions, and 80% attributed the problems to provider reluctance or inability to implement cohesive digital strategies.

“European IT leaders are closely analyzing the strategic frameworks, governance structures, and advanced technology models pioneered by Denmark and Finland,” said Douglas Brown, founder of Black Book Market Research. “Their proven success with interoperability standards, comprehensive EHR adoption, and seamless data integration is inspiring other European health systems to accelerate their digital transformations with secure data exchange and patient-centric solutions.”

Further survey insights highlighted specific adoption trends:

91% of surveyed executives emphasized the importance of centralized national infrastructures to enable seamless EHR integration.

84% noted the critical role of stringent data standardization, including widespread adoption of HL7 FHIR standards.

60% of respondents are now accelerating plans for patient-access portals inspired by the Danish and Finnish approaches.

“Denmark and Finland offer powerful examples of how cohesive digital health strategies improve patient care and operational efficiency,” added Brown. “Vendors succeeding in these markets are proving vital to replicating these results throughout Europe.”

Top Client-Rated Interoperability Solutions Vendors at HIMSS 25 EU

Attendees of HIMSS25 Europe in Paris are encouraged to visit four leading interoperability vendors highly rated in recent Black Book IT user surveys across Europe. These vendors are recognized for their advanced solutions driving seamless connectivity, comprehensive data integration, and patient-centric interoperability. Each demonstrates notable success in enabling secure data exchange, facilitating real-time patient information access, and empowering healthcare organizations to optimize patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Visitors can expect compelling demonstrations highlighting the robust capabilities and proven successes these vendors have achieved within Europe’s most digitally advanced healthcare environments:

InterSystems

Hyland

Dedalus

Epic Systems

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Market Research is a leading global independent research firm providing unbiased, client-driven evaluations of healthcare technology and services. Black Book rankings are based entirely on user feedback and customer satisfaction data, offering strategic insights to healthcare providers, payers, vendors, and investors.

