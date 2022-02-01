Esteemed Cognac Cellar Master and Creator of Grey Goose Vodka Francois Thibault Joins Luxury French Armagnac Brand Cardinal du Four as Co-Founder & Master Blender

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – February 29, 2024) – Cardinal du Four (CdF), 21 Rébellion, the award-winning, additive-free Armagnac and the modern connoisseur’s answer to Cognac is proud to announce that François Thibault, the renowned distiller/master blender of Cognac and creator of Grey Goose Vodka recipe, is joining the Cardinal du Four Armagnac company as co-founder and master blender. The announcement was made today by CdF founder and president Christophe Namer.

(l-r)Christophe Namer and François Thibault

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/199873_5a2dc156141e381f_001full.jpg

Namer and Thibault, long-time friends, often reunite and, as always, bond over their shared French epicurean passions, delving into discussions on gastronomy, wines, and spirits.

Driven by the same passion and product excellence, they took on the challenge of creating together an exceptional new Armagnac blend. An opportunity for Thibault to use all his savoir-faire to tailor-make this spirit from the French region of Armagnac where the terroirs and traditions have for centuries expressed a style that is as unique as it is rare.

(l-r) François Thibault and Christophe Namer

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/199873_5a2dc156141e381f_002full.jpg

With his exceptional reputation in the spirits industry, François Thibault brings his unparalleled expertise and passion to the world of Armagnac. As he embarks on this new chapter in his illustrious career, he continues to raise the bar for the spirits industry. Through his unfaltering dedication and profound understanding of his craft, he sets a new standard of excellence, ensuring that future generations will continue to appreciate the remarkable spirits he creates.

“The success of Cardinal du Four, 21 Rébellion is a testament to François’ meticulous craftsmanship, and we’re delighted that he has officially joined the CdF family,” comments -Namer. “As master blender, he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our brand, while infusing his signature touch and innovative vision. His unwavering commitment to quality and dedication to groundbreaking innovation will surely elevate our company to new heights.”

“In a relatively short time, Christophe has made his mark in the industry, introducing Cardinal du Four Armagnac to the North American luxury spirits market,” adds Thibault. “I’m pleased to join him in the evolution of the brand, and look forward to sharing my expertise with both connoisseurs and those who newly discovered the distinct charm and appeal of Armagnac.”

CdF stands out in the market, offering a truly extraordinary experience for discerning spirits connoisseurs. With Thibault’s expertise, each bottle of CdF Armagnac, considered the oldest brandy in France, will showcase the culmination of centuries-old tradition and modern artistry.

François Thibault

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/199873_5a2dc156141e381f_003full.jpg

ABOUT CARDINAL DU FOUR ARMAGNAC:

The Cardinal du Four 21 Rébellion Armagnac (CdF) experience begins with its namesake. Named after and inspired by the late Cardinal Vital du Four, a French Theologian and Philosopher, who was a luminary known for his intellect and remarkable discoveries, including documenting the first evidence of distillation in France dating back to 1310 praising the virtues of Armagnac. His texts have been preciously guarded and remain today at the Vatican Library archive in Rome since the 16th century.

CdF is an enlivened spirit housed in a glass decanter with a red galvanized and lacquered metallic closure shaped like that of a Cardinal’s “mitre” or hat. The beautiful and timeless decanter shape resembles the Cardinal standing, as if to say, this illuminates the spirit of Cardinal du Four himself.

Cardinal du Four Armagnac

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/199873_5a2dc156141e381f_004full.jpg

The meaning of 21 in the Bible is “rebellion” and “sin” Cardinal du Four is a “rebellion of Armagnac against Cognac” and based on three pillars of inspiration: The Harmony of the Armagnac brandy blend, the Illumination projected onto the Armagnac region of France, and the Wonder associated with this new and timeless decanter.

CdF is a harmonious blend of vintage Armagnacs from 21 to 43 years of age (30 years average age) and contains no additives such as sugar and caramel. Its natural brilliant amber color has floral aromas of jasmine and iris followed by pastry and spice notes like nutmeg and cardamom intertwined with dried fig, caramelized apples, and toasted wood vanilla flavors. Long lingering and opulent dried finish with notes of cacao beans and salted caramel. CdF combines complexity and power with elegance and finesse.

While relatively new in the market, CdF has already garnered significant industry recognition and accolades including:

• GOLD MEDAL 2019 & 2022 (2 out of 2) – Concours Général Agricole Paris

• GOLD MEDAL 2022, San Francisco World Spirits Competition

• DOUBLE GOLD 2020, 97 POINTS from Anthony Dias Blue, James Beard Award Winner⁠ saying “perhaps the most refined Armagnac I’ve ever tasted.”

• ⁠DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL⁠ 2020, San Francisco World Spirits Design Competition

• DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2023, New York World Spirits Competition

Stay updated with the latest news from CdF by following the brand on social media or visiting the website. website: cardinaldufour.com; Instagram: @cardinaldufour

For further information, email: info@cardinaldufour.com

Cardinal du Four Armagnac

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/199873_5a2dc156141e381f_005full.jpg

ABOUT FRANÇOIS THIBAULT:

With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, François Thibault has not only established himself as a pioneer in the spirit industry but has also numerous accolades, including the distinguished title of Cognac Maître de Chai (Cellar Master), which acknowledges his unrivaled mastery in the art of spirits crafting.

Thibault recently received The Gold Medal of Honor for Labor, this honorary distinction rewards the length of service in the private sector, and the quality of their initiatives taken in the exercise of their profession. Furthermore, he received the medal of “Knight of Agricultural Merit” for his commitment and services rendered in the world of agriculture.

Born and raised in France, his deep appreciation for spirits was fostered through his family roots in the Cognac region. His passion for the art of creating exceptional spirits led him to pursue a formal education in viticulture and oenology, with a particular focus on distillation techniques and flavor profiles.

Thibault’s adventure in the world of spirits began in 1982 when he joined a prestigious Cognac House. As tradition dictates, the Cellar Master at the time passed on all the savoir-faire (know-how) of this profession and very quickly diversified to produce other spirits such as Whiskey, Tequila and Armagnac.

During all these years he was also asked to create and develop the Cognac of France’s Grand Chef Paul Bocuse (dubbed “The Pope of Gastronomy”), as well as ventured into the production of wines from the Armagnac region. His profound knowledge and dedication to his craft drove him to explore the art of blending Armagnacs in 1990, marking the beginning of his influential career in fine spirit.

Recognizing the immense potential of ultra-premium vodka, Thibault embarked on a groundbreaking endeavor. After years of careful research and experimentation, he developed in 1998 a revolutionary distillation process that combined traditional French techniques with modern innovations. This groundbreaking approach paved the way for the creation of a truly exceptional vodka – Grey Goose. He then developed a gastronomic vodka for one of the greatest and most awarded Michelin-starred Chefs in the world, Alain Ducasse.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Thibault is known for his deep-rooted connection to nature and his passion for sustainable practices. He actively advocates for the preservation of natural resources and is deeply involved in initiatives supporting ecological balance within the spirits industry.

The dedication to his craft is matched by his love for travel, adventure, and exploration. Drawing inspiration from diverse cultures and landscapes, he continually seeks new ways to innovate and push the boundaries of his craft. With a rich history of working in the Armagnac region, Thibault has returned to his roots to craft a unique recipe for Cardinal du Four Armagnac.

Beyond his professional achievements, Thibault is proud and happy to revisit the Armagnac region, a place that holds special significance for him. His dedication to preserving the region’s traditional techniques while instilling innovation and creativity showcases his deep respect for its heritage. His motto is “the quality of a spirit begins with the terroir and the DNA of the wine.“

Contact Details:

Nicole Muj

nicolekultura@gmail.com

310-804-0964

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199873