Establishment Labs Celebrates Opening of Sulàyöm Innovation Campus and Outlines New and Expanded Capabilities

New manufacturing capacity allows Establishment Labs to provide over half the current world demand for breast implants and supports upcoming launches in China and the U.S.

Global Learning Center expands training in next generation technologies

Establishment Labs also publishes 2022 Sustainability Review

The Sulàyöm Campus will support Establishment Labs’ continued global growth with additional capacity and capabilities in manufacturing, R&D, digital media, training, and medical education. The first phase of the project, which opens today, includes approximately 100,000 square feet of manufacturing, medical, research, and office space. The added manufacturing more than doubles Establishment Labs’ capacity, allowing the company to provide over half the current world demand for breast implants.

“To the Bribri, an indigenous tribe in Costa Rica, the Sulàyöm mountain is regarded as the center of all creation. We chose to name our innovation campus Sulàyöm as a reminder of our heritage and of our unwavering commitment to women around the world,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, CEO and Founder of Establishment Labs. “Today, on the fifth anniversary of Establishment Labs’ public listing, we are scaling-up our company to support the growing demand for our products globally, including them being made available in the U.S. and China; the creation of a new category with Mia Femtech; and our commitment to expand access globally to high quality breast reconstruction.”

The new facilities also include advanced R&D labs, new media production and broadcasting studios, executive offices and meeting facilities, and a Global Learning Center, which includes a surgical theatre and procedure rooms for medical education and training. The campus includes an additional 45,000 square feet of space that can be used to further expand manufacturing or other capabilities. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to be carbon neutral and uses sustainable materials and other green design elements and standards.

“Our new research labs will add to our technology and product development programs, and we are adding significant new capabilities in media and medical education,” Mr. Chacón-Quirós continued. “The campus also underscores our commitment to our communities by adding up to 1,000 new jobs over the next several years and continuing our traditions of sustainability. Our goal was to create a heart of creation and innovation, where our employees, healthcare professionals, partners, and consumers from all over the world can connect. This is what Sulàyöm means to Establishment Labs.”

The opening ceremony will include a Discovery Session showcasing Establishment Labs innovations in science, technology, and product development. The accompanying presentation will be made available concurrent with the event in the investor portion of the Establishment Labs investor website at www.establishmentlabs.com.

Establishment Labs also announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Review. The Sustainability Review is published annually and provides an assessment of the Company’s efforts in support of environmental and social issues in its communities. The current and previous editions of the annual review can be found on the company’s website at: https://establishmentlabs.com/corporate-sustainability/.

