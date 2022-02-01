CAMS Garners Pair of Platinum Hermes Creative Awards

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), a fully-integrated service provider for owners of energy infrastructure assets, has been honored with two Platinum awards for outstanding marketing and communications from the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards, an international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. CAMS’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reports and its website redesign garnered Hermes Creative Awards highest honors.





“CAMS recognition from the Hermes Creative Awards demonstrates our commitment to creating additional value for our customers,” said CEO and Founder Joseph W. Sutton. “The campaigns selected showcase CAMS innovative and trusted content, highlight the talent of our corporate communications team, and motivate them to continue creating compelling materials that enrich our clients and the communities in which we live and work.”

In 2021, CAMS began documenting and reporting the company’s ESG achievements, which have long been a focus. The quarterly ESG reports illustrate how ESG is embedded in CAMS’ culture. The company encourages employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in all aspects of work and recognizes these efforts. The ESG reports demonstrate the benefits of CAMS sustainable practices on operational excellence, financial performance, safety, community relations, and the environment.

CAMS redesigned its website in 2021 including a visual brand refresh, an easier user experience with clear calls to action, and revamped content with an SEO strategy. The new website immediately upgraded CAMS online presence, improving analytics significantly across the board and increasing lead generation by 500%.

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

Hermes Creative Awards winners were selected from over 6,500 entries in over 200 categories. A list of all Platinum and Gold Winners can be found at www.hermesawards.com.

CAMS is a privately held company providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets. Our founding principle is to add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ energy infrastructure assets. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. We do not take this responsibility lightly: We treat the assets with which we are entrusted as our own. For additional information, visit www.camstex.com.

