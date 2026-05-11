Eskay Mining Corp. Retains Internationally Renowned Structural Geologist Brett Davis To Advance Exploration Targets in the Golden Triangle

Eskay Mining Corp. (“Eskay” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that it has contracted the services of Brett Davis, Ph.D., a world-leading structural geologist, to provide expert analysis and interpretation of the complex structural geology elements on its 459 square kilometer land package in British Columbia’s prolifically mineralised Golden Triangle. Dr. Davis, known for his ability to use multi-scale structural geological analysis to bridge the gap between ground-level data capture and 3D structural modeling, will play a pivotal role in refining exploration targets across the Company’s large property.

The Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia is a region with a protracted tectonic-intrusive-mineralization history. Eskay’s property is characterized by intense Cretaceous-aged compression that created complex structural regimes, including northerly trending components like the Eskay anticline.

The importance of high-level structural analysis in this area is demonstrated by Eskay’s neighboring mineral deposits. The KSM (Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell) deposits, located just east of Eskay’s property, are super-giant copper/gold porphyry systems whose geometries were profoundly influenced by faulting. At the Mitchell deposit, structural modification during Cretaceous transpression resulted in significant offsets, such as the Mitchell thrust fault, which displaced mineralization by approximately 1,600 meters.

Further afield, Goliath Gold’s structurally complex Surebet layered gold veins discovery in the south of the Golden Triangle provides an exploration model for gold in our Vermillion target area where one vein sample in 2025 yielded 217 g/t Au and 0.44% Cu. (See November 7, 2025 News Release: https://eskaymining.com/news/news-releases/eskay-receives-high-grade-gold-results-from-the-fi-11647/ ).

At Surebet, Goliath Gold highlighted the success of detailed structural mapping of gold-bearing shear zones (See: https://www.mirageoscience.com/goliath-resources-case-study/ ).

Emulating Goliath’s reliance on detailed mapping to track known mineralisation, Eskay will apply Dr. Davis’s skills to review the potential occurrence of Surebet-style structural controls and shear zone geometries that may exist at Vermillion.

Along with broadening its focus to include porphyry, epithermal and layered gold-bearing vein deposits, Eskay continues to explore its property for high-grade Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) deposits.

Dr. Davis has been at the forefront of research suggesting that many world-class VMS deposits may actually be epigenetic replacement deposits rather than syngenetic seafloor accumulations – the latter belief having guided Eskay’s VMS exploration to date. Dr. Davis’s ability to identify whether VMS mineralisation already discovered at a number of locations on our property (viz: SIB, Lulu, TV and Jeff) post-date, or are synchronous with, host sediments and volcanics could significantly change how Eskay explores around and away from these centres of mineralisation this year and in 2027. Regardless of the mode of deposit genesis, an understanding of the structural evolution and current state of these deposits is critical to formulating informed discovery models.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brett Davis to our geologic advisory team,” said Mac Balkam, CEO of Eskay. “Structural geology is the key to unlocking the next major discovery in the Golden Triangle. By applying Brett’s methods-proven at world-class deposits globally-we expect to increase our confidence in expanding existing discoveries and in identifying new, structurally-controlled mineral deposits that exploration relying only in geochemistry and geophysics might overlook”.

Qualified Person

Clinton Smyth, P. Geo., Chief Geologist for the Company, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the “Golden Triangle,” 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 416 907 4605

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.

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