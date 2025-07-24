Eskay Expands its High-Grade Gold Vein System at its 100% Controlled and Consolidated Eskay Project in the Golden Triangle

Eskay Mining Corp. (“Eskay” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to provide an update on its aggressive prospecting and sampling program at its 100% controlled and consolidated Eskay Project in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Company’s geological team has systematically prospected and sampled the Vermillion, TM, Red Lightning, and Big Red Zones surrounding Unuk Finger Mountain in the southern extent of the Property where high grade gold veins were discovered in 2024.

Veining in these areas has been found to be much more extensive than previously recognized. To date, 268 surface rock samples have been collected and delivered to MSA Labs. Of the 268 surface rock samples, 29 channel samples were cut across an aggregate of 25.25 metres in the Vermillion Zone across vein zones of known gold mineralization hosted in planar and sheeted quartz veining (Figure 1).

Continued prospecting and mapping in the Vermillion Zone has led to the discovery of in situ visible gold and electrum mineralization in samples A0514497 (Figure 2) and A0514398 (Figure 3), hosted in planar quartz manganese-carbonate veins with accessory pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, bismuthanite, and wolframite. Sample A0514497 with visible gold mineralization was collected 5 metres northeast and on trend of 2024 sample C970477 which returned assay values of 205 g/t gold and 118 g/t silver (see News Release dated October 8, 2024). The second visible gold sample A0514398 was discovered approximately 220 metres south-southwest of sample A0514497 in a newly discovered sub-parallel vein zone. Assays for these samples are pending.

Prospecting across all zones surrounding Unuk Finger mountain has discovered new flat lying, sheeted and planar shear quartz vein zones that appear relatable to veining that returned high gold values in 2024. Veins of similar style have been observed over 600 metres vertically and 500 by 2000 metres horizontally. The style of the quartz-sulfide veins observed in these zones strongly resembles those at Goliath’s Surebet gold project in the southern Golden Triangle. Like at Surebet, there is an Eocene aged intrusion at Eskay that appears to be closely associated with mineralization.

The first batch of assays from surface rocks collected in the Big Red and upper TM Zones are expected to be returned in the next 14 days.

Mapping and prospecting are ongoing in unison with drill target delineation.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., a Director of the Company and its technical adviser, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the “Golden Triangle,” 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 416 907 4020

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Figure 1. Channel sampling through a zone of intense quartz shear veining at the Vermillion Zone.

Figure 2. In situ sample A0514497 with visible gold mineralization hosted in a quartz manganese-carbonate vein with pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and wolframite.

Figure 3. In situ sample A0514398 with visible gold mineralization a quartz manganese-carbonate vein with pyrrhotite.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire