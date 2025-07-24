Alset AI Highlights Henon’s Launch of World’s-First Zero-Error AI Agent for Financial Workflows

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC PINK:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) (“Alset AI” or the “Company”) an artificial intelligence (“AI“) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions is pleased to share a major operational milestone from one of its portfolio investment companies, Henon Financial Technologies Inc. (“Henon“).

Yesterday, Henon announced the launch of HenonGPT, a zero-error AI Model-Context-Protocol (“MCP“) toolkit specifically built for private equity and credit firms. This platform allows financial professionals to interact directly with AI to access verified company-level data, insights, and workflow actions accurately and audibly with no hallucinations or approximations.

“We are incredibly excited by Henon’s launch of HenonGPT,” said Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer of Alset AI. “This is exactly the type of breakthrough we anticipated when we made our strategic investment earlier this year. It validates Henon’s leadership in financial AI, and further solidifies the potential for deeper integration with Alset AI’s cloud infrastructure and AI expertise.”

HenonGPT leverages a proprietary MCP layer to provide precision, reliability, and actionable intelligence to users across their private market portfolios. Unlike generic AI agents, HenonGPT is fully context-aware and integrated with clients’ structured datasets-setting a new industry standard for intelligent, audit-ready AI applications in finance.

The full release of HenonGPT is scheduled for July 28, 2025, with expanded access to pilot clients later this summer.

Alset AI’s investment of approximately CAD$250,000 in Henon, announced on March 26, 2025, was designed to accelerate the adoption of AI in fintech and scale cutting-edge infrastructure for real-world financial applications. The two companies continue to collaborate closely on product development, infrastructure optimization, and cloud strategy.

About Henon Financial Technologies Inc.

Henon is an AI-native platform for private equity and credit firms. Built to reduce friction from data to decision, Henon combines data warehousing, monitoring, reporting, modeling, and valuation tools in a single, secure system of action.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high- potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) regarding the Company and HenonGPT, including statements related to HenonGPT’s ability to enable financial professionals to interact directly with AI, the potential for deeper integration with Alset AI’s cloud infrastructure and AI expertise following the launch of HenonGPT, timing for the full release of HenonGPT and expanded access to pilot clients, and the ongoing collaboration between the Company and Henon on product development, infrastructure optimization, and cloud strategy. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI’s business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in its most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire