ESGold Advances Toward Production and Exploration Drilling as Mill Buildout Progresses in Parallel

Drill permits have been submitted, with mobilization expected in the near term. The expanded district-scale geophysical survey is nearing completion, and the full mill circuit has now been secured. ESGold continues to advance its fully funded 2026 operational and exploration plan.

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) (“ESGold” or the “Company”) is advancing on multiple key fronts at its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec, with drilling preparations, district-scale exploration, and mill development all progressing concurrently as the Company moves toward anticipated operations in 2026.

Drill permits have now been formally submitted to the Québec government, with the Company targeting the commencement of drilling in May 2026. At the same time, ESGold’s expanded 70 km² Ambient Noise Tomography (“ANT”) survey is actively underway, and all major mill equipment has been secured and is currently in fabrication with completed equipment deliveries ongoing to site.

Drilling Program Advancing Toward Early Start

The Company is preparing to initiate a targeted drill program designed to test high-priority zones identified through its evolving geological model. The program will include definition drilling of the surface crown pillar to better characterize near-surface mineralization, with the objective of supporting future resource estimation work. In parallel, drill targets have been developed through the integration of recent geophysical data, including ANT imaging, historical drilling, and detailed structural interpretation. This program represents the first time the Montauban system will be systematically drill tested using modern exploration techniques and an integrated geological framework informed by advanced data and analysis.

Historically, drilling at Montauban was largely focused on shallow mineralization and conducted without the benefit of modern geophysics or a comprehensive understanding of the broader structural system. With permits submitted and planning well advanced, ESGold is now positioned to transition from interpretation to targeted execution, applying current best practices to test continuity, thickness, and potential extensions of mineralization across the system. Step-out drilling will also target interpreted zones where the model suggests mineralization may widen and remain open, providing an opportunity to evaluate the broader scale of the Montauban system.

Expanded ANT Survey in Progress With Results to Update 3D Model

The Company’s expanded ANT survey is currently in progress across approximately 70 square kilometres of its Montauban land package, representing a seven-fold increase over the initial 10 km² survey completed in 2025.

Geophone pods have been deployed across the property and are expected to remain in place through mid-April 2026, after which collected data will be processed and integrated into the Company’s broader 3D geological model.

The initial ANT survey identified mineralized architecture extending to approximately 900 metres in depth and over at least two kilometres of strike. The system appeared to widen at depth and remained open at the limits of the original land package.

The current program is designed to determine whether this mineralized corridor continues across the broader land package and to further define the scale and structural framework of the Montauban system.

Mill Equipment Secured With Fabrication and Delivery Underway

In parallel with the exploration and drilling preparation, ESGold has secured all major components required for the Montauban mill circuit. Letters of credit have been submitted to equipment manufacturers, and fabrication is currently underway with selected vendors.

Deliveries of key processing equipment are ongoing and are expected to continue arriving on site as the Company advances toward mill buildout and commissioning.

CEO Commentary

“We’ve been working aggressively behind the scenes to bring all of these pieces together, and we are now entering a phase where that progress becomes visible,” said Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer of ESGold.

“Drill permits are in, our expanded ANT survey is actively collecting data across a much larger footprint, and all major mill equipment has been secured and is moving through fabrication and delivery. These are foundational steps, and they are all advancing at the same time. What is particularly exciting is how these initiatives come together. We are moving toward production while, in parallel, expanding our understanding of what we believe could be a much larger system. The initial work has already shown depth and continuity well beyond what was historically recognized. With the next phase of ANT results and the start of drilling, we will begin to test and define that potential more directly.”

“We are fully funded to execute on this plan, and our focus is on disciplined execution across both development and exploration as we move through what we believe will be a very important period for the Company.”

The Company’s approach is to move forward methodically, with each step building on the last, as it works toward both near-term production and the continued expansion of its geological understanding.

Why This Matters to Investors

This update reflects a critical stage where multiple value drivers are advancing in parallel. ESGold is progressing toward near-term production with all major mill equipment secured and fabrication underway, while simultaneously expanding exploration across a significantly larger portion of its land package.

The Company’s initial 3D geological model demonstrated a system extending to depth and remaining open along strike. The current and expanded 70 km² ANT survey is designed to determine the extent of that system, with results expected to inform both drilling and long-term development strategy.

With drilling targeted to begin in early May 2026 and ANT data integration to follow shortly thereafter, ESGold is entering a period of continuous milestones across exploration and development. This combination of near-term production and systematic district-scale evaluation positions the Company to generate both operational progress and exploration upside over the coming months.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company’s flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with operations anticipated in 2026. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

For further information please contact ir@esgold.com or 604-885-1348, or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at gordon@esgold.com or 250-217-2321.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ESGold Corp.

Gordon Robb

Chief Executive Officer & Director

info@esgold.com

+1-888-370-1059

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding metallurgical recoveries, project economics, construction timelines, and exploration potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: the ANT-based 3D geological model and its expansion, its results and interpretation of the same, the newly staked land of the Company and the possibility for mineralization therein, conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company’s operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company’s ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption “Risks Factors” in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ESGold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire