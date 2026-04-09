Datametrex Receives $6M Purchase Order for Data Centre from Fortune 500 Conglomerate

Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce the receipt of Purchase Orders (P.O.’s) with the total value of approximately $6,000,000 from an International Fortune 500 conglomerate for data centre expansion and optimization. These significant orders further supports the Company’s land-and-expand strategy and strengthens its position in AI-driven data centre operations and infrastructure solutions.

The order totals approximately $6,000,000 in revenue, with an estimated profit margin of approximately 25%, consisting of approximately $5,000,000 from software licensing and $1,000,000 from technical support and maintenance services. The contracts are structured over a five-year term, with $2,000,000 payable upfront upon signing, followed by $1,000,000 payable annually in January of each year over the remaining term. These P.O.’s cover the above-mentioned services across the customer’s private cloud and data center environments, leveraging its AI-driven capabilities to enhance system performance, efficiency, and resource utilization.

The P.O.’s reflects ongoing customer confidence in the Company’s data centre operations- related solutions, managed services platform, and private cloud infrastructure solutions, and further contributes to building a predictable and recurring revenue base as enterprise customers continue to scale their private cloud environments.

Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex, commented, “Securing approximately $6 million of Purchase Orders represent a clear validation of the strength of our strategic partnerships and our ability to consistently deliver high-impact, enterprise-scale infrastructure solutions. This achievement reflects our disciplined execution, operational strength, and our proven ability to generate meaningful, long-term value within our growing enterprise customer base. This milestone further accelerates our global growth strategy as we continue to expand our high-value infrastructure services and deepen our market presence in data centre space, positioning the Company for sustained growth and long-term value creation.”

The Company continues to execute on its global growth strategy, leveraging its expertise in AI-driven technologies, enterprise software, and infrastructure solutions to support large-scale clients across Asia and beyond.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our website at www.datametrex.com.

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under “Risk Factors” in Datametrex’s management’s discussion and analysis and available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

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SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire