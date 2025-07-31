ESE Entertainment Asset Bombee Achieves Record Revenues

Record Revenue of $3.7 million, up 109% quarter-over-quarter.

Gross Profit more than doubled to $528,000; margin improved to 14.1%.

Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $35,000, a improvement from prior loss of $185,000.

Contracts executed with WBC Boxing, Red Bull & Bell Media, Call of Duty League Championships, and Miami F1 Festival.

ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ESE)(OTC PINK:ENTEF), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce that its core asset, Bombee Inc. (“Bombee”), has delivered record financial performance in the three months ended July 31, 2025 (“Q3 2025”).

Bombee Q3 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $3,745,513 for the three months ended July 31, 2025, compared to $1,788,748 for the three months ended April 30, 2025.

Revenue growth of 109% quarter-over-quarter.

Gross Profit of $527,541 for the period ended July 31, 2025, compared to $207,181 for the prior quarter.

Gross Profit Margin improvement to 14.1%, up from 11.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $34,688 for the period ended July 31, 2025, compared to a loss of $184,998 for the three months ended April 30, 2025.

Operational Progress

Bombee has continued to scale through strategic partnerships, delivery of high-profile international events, and the expansion of its production services. This achievement represents a key milestone for ESE as the Company drives recurring revenue growth and strengthens its entertainment production platform.

“We are thrilled to report record-breaking period for Bombee,” said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment. “Our ability to execute at the highest level for major clients and international events is translating directly into strong financial performance. These results validate Bombee’s role as a cornerstone of our strategy and a significant contributor to shareholder value.”

Contract Wins Driving Growth

Bombee’s Q3 results were supported by major projects including:

World Boxing Council (WBC) event

Red Bull & Bell Media partnerships

Call of Duty League Championships

Miami F1 Festival

Looking ahead, Bombee expects continued momentum into the next quarter with a growing pipeline of opportunities across gaming, traditional sports, and live entertainment.

The Financial Statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (the “MD&A“) for the three months ended July 31, 2025 (“Q3 2025“) were released on September 23, 2025, and the highlights of which are presented in this news release. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A will be published under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (437) 826-4012

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. |www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: Bombee’s ability to sustain growth, achieve profitability, maintain high gross margins, and deliver shareholder value; the Company delivering value to its shareholders. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI“) about ESE’s prospective results of operations and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraph. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about ESE’s future business operations. ESE disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release includes references to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and is defined by the Company as net income or loss before income taxes, depreciation, commissions, finder’s fees and stamp duty for acquisitions, share-based payments, interest, impairment of assets, accretion, and foreign exchange gain or loss. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of financial performance because it provides an indication of the Company’s ability to capitalize on growth opportunities in a cost-effective manner, finance its ongoing operations and service its financial obligations.

This non-IFRS financial measure is not an earnings or cash flow measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Our method of calculating such a financial measure may differ from the methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, our definition of this non-IFRS financial measure may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of our performance or to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity and cash flows.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

investors@esegaming.com

SOURCE: ESE Entertainment Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire