Alset AI Enters into Agreement with Global AI Infrastructure Company

Strengthens Alset’s ability to support advanced AI infrastructure solutions, drive revenue growth, and expand global opportunities for its flagship platform, Lyken.AI

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R6, WKN:A40M0J) (“Alset AI” or the “Company”) an artificial intelligence (“AI“) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a referral agreement (the “Agreement“) dated September 25, 2025 with a leading, publicly-listed global AI infrastructure company (the “Referee“).

The Agreement formally establishes Alset AI as a referral partner, enabling the Company to refer prospective clients with larger scale needs to the Referee. In addition, Alset AI and its flagship cloud service provider platform, Lyken.AI (“Lyken“), anticipate leveraging access to the Referee’s comprehensive suite of products, services, and resources, significantly strengthening Lyken’s network.

This collaboration represents a meaningful expansion of Alset AI’s vendor ecosystem, a central pillar of its long-term growth strategy, and complements its existing vendor and technology relationships. By integrating a leading global AI infrastructure provider into its vendor network, Alset AI expects to:

Enhance Lyken’s ability to service its existing commercial pipeline;

Introduce new capabilities that broaden Lyken’s appeal to large-scale enterprise and institutional customers; and

Provide Canadian and international clients with access to global-grade infrastructure resources.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Alset AI will identify qualified leads for the Referee and facilitate presale and final sale transactions with leads accepted by the Referee (each, a “Client“). The Referee will compensate Alset AI for finalized sales transactions based on a percentage of the proceeds received in connection with services provided by each Client. The Agreement will remain in effect indefinitely, unless (i) automatically terminated if Alset AI does not submit a prospective client lead to the Referee for twelve (12) consecutive months; or (ii) upon either Alset AI or the Referee providing 45 days’ prior written notice.

“This referral agreement marks a major milestone in building an established vendor ecosystem at Alset AI,” said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. “Aligning with this global AI infrastructure provider creates a unique pathway for Lyken to scale revenues, expand its pipeline, and accelerate solutions for customers globally. This is about expanding our reach, unlocking resources, and positioning our platform for long-term, sustainable growth.”

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) regarding the Company, including statements relating to the terms of the Agreement, including compensation paid under, and termination of, the Agreement; the impact and potential benefits of the Agreement and other software solutions on the Company, Lyken and its customers; the Company’s and Lyken’s business focus in the near-term and long-term, including with respect to the Agreement; the expansion of Lyken through the Agreement; the growth strategy of the Company; the services the Company plans to perform pursuant to the Agreement; and the strategic direction and business plans of the Company, including its ability to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI’s business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in its most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire