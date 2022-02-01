ES-Pro Audio Is Now Prism Sound’s German Distributor

Prism Sound has appointed ES-Pro Audio to handle its entire range of audio converters to the professional market in Germany. Formerly a Prism Sound reseller, the company will now handle distribution and oversee sales through affiliated German dealers.

Based in Ingolstadt, near Munich, ES-Pro Audio has been importing and distributing world leading pro audio products since the formation of its studio sales division in 2003. Among the brands it represents are API Audio, Shadow Hills, Roswell ProAudio, Burl Audio, Pultec, MAag Audio, Whitestone, Terry Audio and Pearlman microphones.

The company’s owner, Erwin Strich, says he was keen to represent the Prism Sound brand because he has always been impressed by the sonic accuracy and low latency of its range. Prism Sound products include the Lyra, Titan and Atlas audio interfaces and the award-winning multichannel ADA-8XR converter that is installed in many internationally acclaimed audio facilities. ES Pro Audio will also handle distribution for Prism Sound’s latest product – the Dream ADA-128 modular system that is aimed at audio professionals across many different disciplines, in particular those who need a high channel count.

“We have a studio in Erl, which is a short drive from Munich, and we will be using that to demonstrate the Dream ADA-128 to our customer base,” Strich says. “We see this as a very important product because it suits so many different applications, from recording and mixing to mastering and audio post. We are very excited to showcase it and are confident that it will be well received by audio professionals in Germany.”

Strich adds that he anticipates equally strong demand for Lyra, Titan and Atlas converters. “I already know that Prism Sound products are popular in Germany because their AD/DA conversion performance is superb,” he says. “We have a lot of customers who are keen to upgrade their recording set ups with Prism Sound USB interfaces.”

Commenting on ES-Pro Audio’s appointment, Mark Evans, Prism Sound’s Sales Director, says: “As a former Prism Sound reseller, Erwin and his team need no introduction to our range of converters. They understand our technology and appreciate the importance we place on quality, high fidelity and customer service. ES-Pro Audio’s excellent contacts and understanding of the German professional audio industry are also an asset and we are confident that they will introduce our brand – and in particular our new modular Dream ADA-128 converter – to many new customers.”

For more information about Prism Sound in Germany, please contact www.es-proaudio.de

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture professional digital audio equipment for the international broadcast, film and music production sectors. The company’s products are renowned for their exceptional audio quality and are the converters and interfaces of choice for many of the world’s top artists, producers, composers, mixing and mastering engineers. They are also the mainstay of many internationally acclaimed audio facilities including Metropolis Studios, Sony, ESPN, the Library of Congress and Walt Disney. Prism Sound also produces SADiE audio production workstation software, which is used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC and Radio France, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical and live music recording engineers.

For more information: www.prismsound.com