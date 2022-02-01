ES Pro Audio and PMC Collaborate in Germany

UK loudspeaker manufacturer PMC has appointed ES Pro Audio to represent its range of professional monitoring products in the pro audio market in Germany.

Based in Ingolstadt, near Munich, ES Pro Audio has been importing and distributing world leading pro audio products since the formation of its studio sales division in 2003. Among the brands it represents are API Audio, Shadow Hills, Roswell ProAudio, Burl Audio, Pultec, MAag Audio, Whitestone, Terry Audio and Pearlman microphones.

As well as stocking an extensive range of PMC monitors, ES Pro Audio will be promoting PMC’s leading role in the immersive audio market where it is now the de facto standard for Dolby Atmos loudspeaker installations, having championed the format for music for more than five years. During this time, PMC has installed systems in numerous top studios including Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, Abbey Road Institute Miami and for renowned producers and engineers such as Josh Gudwin, Andrew Scheps, Greg Wells, Reid Shippen, Dale Becker, NO ID and many more.

Products now stocked by ES Pro Audio include PMC’s Ci Series of slimline monitors and its new state of the art range of nearfield and midfield monitor, the PMC6, PMC6-2, PMC8-2 and their associated subwoofers, the PMC8 SUB and PMC8-2 SUB. These products are ideally suited to mixing music in new audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and are already redefining the listening experience for every audio professional, whether they are working in stereo or large-scale immersive formats.

Erwin Strich, founder of ES Pro Audio, says he is delighted to have PMC on the company’s roster because the brand is renowned for its quality and reliability. Particularly in the burgeoning immersive audio market.

“We’re looking forward to supplying enthusiast users in Germany and we definitely see potential for many models in the PMC range. In fact, we have already sold a number of PMC6-2 monitors and we anticipate that more sales will follow,” he says.

Dan Zimbelman, PMC’s Senior Export Business Development Manager, says: “Having worked with Erwin and ES for many years with other Pro Audio products, we know them to be a distributor with great integrity that really cares about serving their clients at the highest level. The team at ES includes mixing engineers and excellent technical staff. We’re excited to build the speaker market in Germany with a great distributor, ES Pro Audio.”

ES Pro Audio is highlighting PMC products at its recently opened demo studio in Erl, which is a short drive from Munich and has an acoustically controlled environment where customers can hear the full clarity of the PMC range.

For more information, please contact www.es-proaudio.de

