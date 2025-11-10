Erase.com Announces Winner of the 2025 Erase Scholarship Supporting Future Leaders in Law and Justice

Erase.com is proud to announce the recipient of the inaugural Erase Scholarship, a $1,000 award created to support undergraduate students pursuing criminology or legal studies with a commitment to social impact and mental health awareness.

Hosted on Bold, the scholarship closed on October 2, 2025, and the winner was officially announced on October 31, 2025. A public winners page is now live for sharing and celebration on Bold.

“The legal system shapes people’s lives in profound ways,” said Cenk Uzunkaya, CEO of Erase. “This scholarship is our way of investing in the next generation of legal minds-students who pair ambition with empathy and a drive to make a difference.”

“Meaningful change begins with self reflection,” added Alyssa Durant, Director of Human Resources at Erase. “Our winner distinguished themself through courage, purpose, and a clear vision for creating positive change.”

About the Winner

Award: $1,000 Erase Scholarship

Focus: Undergraduate studies in criminology or legal studies; commitment to social impact and mental health awareness

Learn more / share the announcement: Bold.org winners page for the Erase Scholarship

Visit the official scholarship page to view the winner announcement and full details.

About the Erase Scholarship

Launched in 2025, the Erase Scholarship advances Erase’s mission to promote fairness, dignity, and justice-online and beyond. The program highlights students whose essays demonstrate ambition, community impact, and thoughtful engagement with mental health as part of personal growth.

Following the success of the 2025 award, Erase.com will launch a new scholarship in early 2026, continuing its commitment to supporting students who are shaping the future of law, justice, and ethical leadership.

About Erase.com

Erase.com helps individuals and businesses protect their online reputations by removing harmful, false, or outdated content and restoring digital fairness. The Erase Scholarship extends this mission by investing in future legal professionals who will defend rights, improve systems, and uplift communities.

