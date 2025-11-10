American Vanguard Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million vs. $1.8 million in Q3 last year

Maintains full year 2025 EBITDA Guidance of $40 million to $44 million

American Vanguard ® Corporation, a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamental management and commercial pest control, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Financial and Operational Highlights Third Quarter 2025 – versus Third Quarter 2024 1 :

Net sales of $119 million vs. $118 million;

Gross profit margin of 29% vs. 15%;

Net loss of $12.4 million vs. $25,7 million

Adjusted EBITDA [2] of $8.2 million vs. $1.8 million;

EPS of $(0.43) vs. ($0.91);

Total inventory of $199 million, down $47 million year-over-year.

Dak Kaye, CEO of American Vanguard, stated “Since joining the company 11 months ago, my message has been to simplify, prioritize and deliver. I can see that our efforts to follow that mantra are yielding positive results. In the midst of a challenging agricultural environment, we experienced improved results compared to the year ago period. Greater manufacturing efficiency, lower net trade working capital, and reduced operational expenses have contributed to higher gross profit margins and a substantial improvement in EBITDA. By controlling the things that we can control and leaning into our customers’ needs, we have achieved these results in the midst of industry-wide uncertainty. Looking forward, we see signs of greater stability in our markets as we finish out the year and head into 2026. Against this backdrop, I am pleased to reiterate our full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA target in the range of $40 million to $44 million.”

Mr. Kaye continued, “In addition, in future filings and communications we intend to change the nomenclature of our non-crop business to the Specialty business. We think that changing the name to Specialty will help to put a clearer focus on the world-class technologies that this business is bringing to market and align the business terminology with our peers.”

David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer stated, “I am pleased to see the positive results of our business improvement plan. Our gross profit margin increased, in comparison to the same quarter of 2024, and our adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 540 basis points quarter-over-quarter. These results are noteworthy given the backdrop of a weak overall agricultural market, which has affected grower spending levels. We continue to keep a close eye on net trade working capital, as evidenced by a reduction in total inventory of $47 million, as compared to this time last year, which, in turn, limited the need to access our credit facility. Also, as planned we continue to wind down spending on our business transformation, which was almost $7 million lower than the year ago period, and down more than $11 million when compared to the first nine months of 2025. We have transitioned the initial transformation effort towards an internally driven business improvement plan; accordingly, we expect that associated expenses will continue to decrease over the coming quarters. In addition, we recorded a total charge of $7.6 million to cover products liability claims of $6.7 million and related expenses, including the recovery and disposal of unused material at growers, arising from one of our products that had been contaminated by the third party formulator; in the future we expect to fully recover this expense through recourse against the counterparty and its insurers. The charge is included as an adjustment to EBITDA. One final point to note, the fourth quarter has historically been our strongest period, and we expect that to be the case this year. Given this seasonal strength, we expect to generate a material amount of free cash flow during this period, which we plan to allocated towards debt paydown.”

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agriculture products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has significantly expanded its operations and now has more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release the matters set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “target,” “trend,” “plan,” “goal,” or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” or “could.” These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current assets: Cash $ 16,795 $ 12,514 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,363 and $9,190, respectively 167,138 169,743 Other 8,009 4,699 Total receivables, net 175,147 174,442 Inventories 199,005 179,292 Prepaid expenses 10,087 7,615 Income taxes receivable 5,434 5,030 Total current assets 406,468 378,893 Property, plant and equipment, net 55,799 58,169 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 17,749 19,735 Intangible assets, net of amortization 143,407 150,497 Goodwill 21,040 19,701 Deferred income tax assets 3,523 1,242 Other assets 7,027 8,484 Total assets $ 655,013 $ 636,721 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 84,204 $ 69,159 Customer prepayments 31,234 52,675 Accrued program costs 81,909 69,449 Accrued expenses and other payables 24,271 31,989 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,185 6,136 Income taxes payable 2,364 2,942 Total current liabilities 230,167 232,350 Long-term debt 182,250 147,332 Operating lease liabilities, long term 12,154 14,339 Deferred income tax liabilities 8,997 7,989 Other liabilities 457 1,601 Total liabilities 434,025 403,611 Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued – – Common stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued

34,970,687 shares at September 30, 2025 and 34,794,548 shares at December 31, 2024 3,497 3,479 Additional paid-in capital 116,885 114,679 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,406 ) (18,729 ) Retained earnings 183,213 204,882 292,189 304,311 Less treasury stock at cost, 5,915,182 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (71,201 ) (71,201 ) Total stockholders’ equity 220,988 233,110 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 655,013 $ 636,721



AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 119,313 $ 118,307 $ 364,426 $ 381,659 Cost of sales (85,099 ) (101,014 ) (259,474 ) (284,185 ) Gross profit 34,214 17,293 104,952 97,474 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative (26,747 ) (26,365 ) (81,998 ) (86,885 ) Research, product development and regulatory (5,654 ) (11,177 ) (17,139 ) (25,482 ) Product liability claims (7,029 ) – (7,029 ) – Transformation (1,442 ) (8,139 ) (5,254 ) (16,636 ) Assets impairment (93 ) – (227 ) – Gain from sale of asset 246 – 246 – Operating loss (6,505 ) (28,388 ) (6,449 ) (31,529 ) Change in fair value of equity investment (511 ) – (511 ) 513 Interest expense, net (4,920 ) (4,378 ) (13,135 ) (11,988 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (11,936 ) (32,766 ) (20,095 ) (43,004 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (422 ) 7,024 (1,574 ) 7,093 Net loss $ (12,358 ) $ (25,742 ) $ (21,669 ) $ (35,911 ) Net loss per common share – basic $ (0.43 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.28 ) Net loss per common share – assuming dilution $ (0.43 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.28 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 28,511 28,173 28,377 28,015 Weighted average shares outstanding – assuming dilution 28,511 28,173 28,377 28,015



AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF SALES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30:

2025 2024 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 43,310 $ 35,533 $ 7,777 22 % U.S. non-crop 19,233 22,454 (3,221 ) -14 % Total U.S. 62,543 57,987 4,556 8 % International 56,770 60,320 (3,550 ) -6 % Total net sales $ 119,313 $ 118,307 $ 1,006 1 % Total cost of sales (85,099 ) (101,014 ) 15,915 -16 % Total gross profit $ 34,214 $ 17,293 $ 16,921 98 % Total gross margin 29 % 15 %

For the nine months ended September 30:

2025 2024 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 153,511 $ 155,075 $ (1,564 ) -1 % U.S. non-crop 54,067 59,241 (5,174 ) -9 % Total U.S. 207,578 214,316 (6,738 ) -3 % International 156,848 167,343 (10,495 ) -6 % Total net sales $ 364,426 $ 381,659 $ (17,233 ) -5 % Total cost of sales $ (259,474 ) $ (284,185 ) $ 24,711 -9 % Total gross profit $ 104,952 $ 97,474 $ 7,478 8 % Total gross margin 29 % 26 %

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (21,669 ) $ (35,911 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 14,007 16,602 Amortization of other long-term assets 16 199 Amortization and accretion of deferred loan fees and discounted liabilities 1,167 342 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (246 ) – Impairment of assets 227 – Provision for estimated credit losses 1,944 1,278 Stock-based compensation 1,741 3,887 Change in deferred income taxes (353 ) (9,110 ) Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits (522 ) 106 Change in equity investment fair value 511 (513 ) Other – 110 Unrealized foreign currency transactions (loss) gain (704 ) 121 Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations: Decrease in net receivables 935 33,475 Increase in inventories (16,513 ) (29,429 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (965 ) (4,107 ) Change in income tax receivable/payable, net (1,083 ) (6,216 ) Decrease in net operating lease liability (150 ) (48 ) Increase in accounts payable 11,859 14,512 Decrease in customer prepayments (21,453 ) (38,375 ) Increase in accrued program costs 12,285 17,721 (Decrease) increase in other payables and accrued expenses (8,178 ) 13,878 Net cash used in operating activities (27,144 ) (21,478 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,398 ) (6,106 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 492 66 Intangible assets (136 ) (341 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,042 ) (6,381 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under line of credit agreement (179,415 ) (214,259 ) Borrowings under line of credit agreement 214,334 245,737 Payment of deferred loan fees (3,339 ) – Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP 629 901 Net payment for tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards (147 ) (1,416 ) Payment of cash dividends – (2,510 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 32,062 28,453 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,876 594 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,405 (130 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,514 11,416 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,795 $ 11,880



AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (12,358 ) $ (25,742 ) $ (21,669 ) $ (35,911 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 422 (7,024 ) 1,574 (7,093 ) Interest expense, net 4,920 4,378 13,135 11,988 Depreciation and amortization 4,565 5,703 14,023 16,801 Stock compensation 760 1,135 1,741 3,887 Dacthal returns (217 ) 16,191 (646 ) 16,191 Asset impairment & other writedowns 801 – 935 – Product liability claims & related expenses 7,610 – 7,610 – Equity investment fair value adjustment 511 – 511 – Transformation costs & legal reserves 1,442 7,159 5,254 17,402 Gain on sales of assets (246 ) – (246 ) – Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 8,210 $ 1,800 $ 22,222 $ 23,265

