EquiDeFi Positions Itself as Infrastructure Powering Modern Private Investing

Fintech company reinforces its compliance first SaaS model supporting private capital markets without acting as a broker dealer or investment advisor

EquiDeFi, a financial technology software company, announced its continued focus on providing secure digital infrastructure for private capital markets, helping issuers and investors manage the operational and compliance demands of private securities transactions.

Rather than acting as a broker, dealer, or investment advisor, EquiDeFi operates as a technology provider that supports the administrative workflows behind private offerings. The platform is designed to simplify how private companies raise capital and how investors participate, without requiring them to participate in the offering itself.

Enabling Private Offerings Through Secure Technology

EquiDeFi’s platform delivers a centralized environment where private issuers can organize offerings, distribute required disclosures, and communicate with investors. Investors, in turn, can access a secure portal to review documentation, complete identity verification, and electronically execute subscription agreements when approved to participate.

Investment opportunities available through the platform are not publicly marketed. Access to specific offerings is restricted and typically requires an invitation or authorization, reflecting the private nature of Regulation D and Regulation A+ securities.

Compliance-First Design

The platform integrates compliance-oriented features such as identity verification, anti-money laundering checks, encrypted document storage, and electronic signatures. These tools are intended to help market participants meet regulatory obligations while reducing paperwork and manual processes.

EquiDeFi also maintains an educational resource center that addresses private market topics, including securities exemptions and capital-raising fundamentals, supporting informed decision-making across the ecosystem.

Transparency Around Risk and Responsibility

EquiDeFi does not present investment forecasts, historical returns, or performance benchmarks. The company emphasizes that private investments are inherently speculative, illiquid, and subject to loss, including the possibility of losing the entire investment or holding positions for extended periods.

All offerings accessible through the platform are conducted by third-party issuers, and EquiDeFi does not provide financial, legal, or tax advice.

SaaS-Based Business Model

The company’s revenue model is based on software access and optional service features rather than transaction-based compensation for securities sales. Certain platform services may involve subscription, usage, or payment-processing fees, depending on the level of functionality selected.

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi is a financial technology company focused on improving the efficiency, security, and accessibility of private investing workflows. By delivering software infrastructure tailored to private markets, EquiDeFi supports issuers, investors, and professional service firms navigating complex private investment processes.

For additional information, visit EquiDeFi® – Simply Private Investment.

