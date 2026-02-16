Big News for 2026 From 48 Hour Books – Your Self-Publishing Partner

TWINSBURG, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — 48 Hour Books – the go-to self-publishing partner for fast, high-quality book printing, announces new book customization options for 2026. View 48 Hour Books’ book printing options and self-publishing resources at 48HrBooks.com.

For more than four decades, 48 Hour Books has helped small businesses and self-published authors transform manuscripts into professional, bookstore-quality books. The company is widely recognized in the industry for its extensive customization options and special edition features designed to help authors stand out both in stores and online.

New from 48 Hour Books: book edge printing. This premium feature allows authors to create fully custom designs printed directly on a book’s cut edges. Previously available for hardcover books, edge printing is now also offered for paperback books, giving authors even more ways to make their books stand out.

Special Savings for 2026

Authors who order 100 or more books will automatically receive 25 additional books free. In addition, 48 Hour Books is introducing significant savings on color printing for all quantities, with even deeper discounts for large orders. Customers will receive automatic price breaks at order quantities of 500, 1,000, 2,500, and 5,000 books. No coupon is required; all discounts are applied automatically at checkout.

Specialty Features Offered by 48 Hour Books

Diamond 3D Foil Covers – Raised, metallic foil accents that add dimension and shine to cover text and design elements. Learn More

– Raised, metallic foil accents that add dimension and shine to cover text and design elements. Edge Printing – Custom designs printed directly on the cut edges of hardcover and paperback books for a premium, sprayed-edge look. Learn More

– Custom designs printed directly on the cut edges of hardcover and paperback books for a premium, sprayed-edge look. Inside Cover Printing – Custom text and images printed on the inside covers of paperback, coil-bound, or saddle-stitched books. Learn More

– Custom text and images printed on the inside covers of paperback, coil-bound, or saddle-stitched books. Custom End Sheets – Personalized text and images printed on the inside covers of hardcover books. Learn More

– Personalized text and images printed on the inside covers of hardcover books. Dust Jackets – Removable, full-color covers that protect fabric and leather hardcovers while showcasing foil and textured accents. Learn More

– Removable, full-color covers that protect fabric and leather hardcovers while showcasing foil and textured accents. Leather and Cloth Covers – Heirloom-quality cover materials including pebbled leather, linen weave, and acrylic-coated alternatives. Learn More

Specialized Self-Publishing Services

Reformatting Services – In-house graphic designers format book interiors to match best-selling styles, with custom options available.

– In-house graphic designers format book interiors to match best-selling styles, with custom options available. Book Cover Design – Authors can work directly with professional designers using customizable templates or commission a fully custom cover from scratch.

Resources for Self-Published Authors

Dedicated Support – Each customer receives a dedicated customer service representative and a professional pre-press technician to review files, prepare proofs, and assist with design or formatting needs.

– Each customer receives a dedicated customer service representative and a professional pre-press technician to review files, prepare proofs, and assist with design or formatting needs. The Ultimate Guide to a 48 Hour Book – A free step-by-step guide designed to help authors navigate the book printing process efficiently and avoid costly mistakes. The guide is available as a PDF download or can be ordered as a paperback book.

– A free step-by-step guide designed to help authors navigate the book printing process efficiently and avoid costly mistakes. The guide is available as a PDF download or can be ordered as a paperback book. Free Book Templates – Downloadable layout templates with correct sizing and margins, allowing authors to easily insert their manuscripts.

About 48 Hour Books

For over 40 years, 48 Hour Books has brought self-published authors’ visions to life through high-quality book printing, precision craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service. The company has printed millions of books for thousands of satisfied customers, including authors, businesses, and educators across North America.

48 Hour Books was founded in 1984 by Jim Fulton, founder and CEO, as a digital printing company in Akron, Ohio. In 2005, the company expanded into book printing, officially launching 48 Hour Books. The corporate office relocated to Twinsburg, Ohio in July 2023, and in November 2019, the company opened 48 Hour Books West, a production-only facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. With two production locations, 48 Hour Books efficiently serves customers throughout the United States and Canada.

