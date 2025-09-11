Epson Powers Premier Screenings, Presentations, and More at Film at Lincoln Center with Premium Q-Series High-Lumen 4K HDR Projection

Epson Supports Filmmaker Community with High-Lumen Projector in the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center’s Amphitheater and as a Contributing Sponsor of NYFF63

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After years of relying on a flat panel in the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center’s Amphitheater, Film at Lincoln Center (FLC), a nonprofit organization that celebrates cinema as an essential art form, decided it was time for an upgrade. The venue required a display solution capable of delivering exceptional detail for its evolving viewing needs. Ranging from films to intimate talks and professional presentations, many types of events are hosted in the amphitheater, requiring variable lighting conditions of which the new solution needed to be able to accommodate, ensuring picture quality wasn’t washed out, even when the environment is well-lit. With programming already underway, the project required a fast turnaround, making a simple and efficient installation essential.

Epson sponsors NYFF63 & powers FLC’s Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center with QL7000 4K HDR high-lumen laser projector

“Our audiences know that when they come to see something in our cinemas, they are going to have the best possible experience,” said Jeff Delauter, Vice President of Operations, Film at Lincoln Center. “It was vital that this new display technology meet those high expectations, regardless of the content being shown.”

The 75-seat amphitheater features intimate bench seating and was originally designed as a multi-purpose community space for events like Q&As and live talks. While its acoustics were excellent for live performances and speaking events, choosing an appropriate video solution required careful consideration to suit the unique characteristics of the space. After connecting with Epson and exploring the capabilities of its new premium Q-Series projectors , FLC’s operations and projectionist team immediately recognized the potential. For them, choosing the QL7000 4K HDR high-lumen laser projector wasn’t just an upgrade; it was an easy, clear-cut decision.

“The amphitheater is a unique venue, hosting a wide range of events, each with different content and lighting needs,” said Greg Sherman, Chief Projectionist, Film at Lincoln Center. “When people enter the space, they’re often engaging in a master class, a director’s talkback, or an extended Q&A. It functions as a flexible, multi-purpose venue in ways the main theater cannot, so it must support both conversation and media.”

Epson’s Technical Account Manager Robert Brennan further underscored, “Given the unique viewing needs of the amphitheater, at Epson, we knew that they were going to need a projector with a lot of horsepower to illuminate the space.

Out with the Old, In with the Floating Projection

It was no small feat to remove the flat panel. Working with the FLC since 2009, Jeff Mele, Chief Commercial Officer, Met Interactive, a national systems integrator, and his team were involved in the renovation of the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center in 2012 and recently led the removal of the flat panel and installation of the QL7000 projection system.

“A major challenge was safely removing the 1,800-pound, 12-foot flat panel, which required expert rigging and logistics,” Mele said. “Additionally, mounting the new projector was complex due to the non-load bearing, non-removable ceiling, requiring creative, blind anchoring solutions and careful attention to the existing electrical infrastructure.”

The projector is mounted directly to a cement slab, making it sensitive to vibrations from nearby theaters, subways, or traffic. To minimize movement, it is mounted on a shock-absorbing system, essentially floating in space. “Believe it or not, even with the projector directly above the audience, it is quieter than the display we used to have,” said Sherman. “The previous plasma ran hot and needed a lot of fans.”

This hanging mechanism and integration into the amphitheater’s AV system allow the QL7000 to virtually disappear, preserving the room’s aesthetics and avoiding distractions during events. Even a light touch can cause the projector to sway for minutes, so it is critical that no one interacts with it directly. With the projector booth positioned behind the screen and remote access enabled, there is no need for technicians or projectionists to enter the room, keeping both the equipment stable and the tech team out of sight, just as it should be.

Along with high-brightness, a key feature of Epson’s Q-Series is the WebGUI, enabling web-based control. Having remote access was critical to keeping the projector stable and maintaining an uninterrupted viewing experience. The ability to adjust brightness without physically touching the unit, or even being in the room, was especially important, given how frequently the amphitheater’s lighting conditions change.

“I’ve worked with many projectors, some as big as small cars, and the QL7000 was the right choice for this space for several reasons,” said Sherman. “Its web-based control, simple installation, and high lumen output made the transition to a new solution smooth and stress-free.”

Perfect Projection Fit for An Intimate Space

A key differentiator between the previous flat panel display and the new projection system is the viewing experience. Flat panels emit direct light, which can be harsh on the eyes, especially over time. In contrast, projection uses reflected light, which is softer and more comfortable to view. This makes it easier for audiences to shift between live action and media content without eye strain; this is an extremely important advantage in a multi-use space.

The QL7000 also offers noticeable improvement in image clarity and detail. Delivering up to 10,000 Lumens of Color Brightness (ISO Rated) and 10,000 Lumens of White Brightness (IDMS Rated),1 the projector is engineered with Epson’s 3-chip 3LCD and Double Micro-Lens Array technologies for exceptionally bright color and with 4K Display Technology,1 plus HDR10,2 it provides an exceptionally clear 4K UHD experience. “Plus, with its ability to handle various input sources and content formats, the QL7000 has been a major step up for us in every way,” added Sherman.

For further installation flexibility, the Epson Q-Series projectors are offered as “body-only” units, allowing users to select the motorized lens that best fits their environment. In this case, the QL7000 is paired with a middle throw ELPLM15 lens , ideal for delivering large, high-quality images.

“We’re very pleased with the projector. It’s incredibly bright and sharp, with rich, accurate colors and beautiful resolution,” said Delauter. “It is also the perfect fit for this amphitheater and its many lighting needs. Plus, you can’t beat how quiet it is. A feature that is crucial in an intimate room like this, where distracting noise would take away from the audience’s experience.”

Along with its projection contribution to the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center’s Amphitheater, Epson is a Contributing Sponsor of the 63rd New York Film Festival (NYFF 63 ) , underscoring its dedication not only to cutting-edge technology but also to nurturing the vibrant community of filmmakers, students and audiences who gather at premier cultural events like NYFF.

“When the Film at Lincoln Center team approached us with their need for a new display solution in the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center’s Amphitheater, we seized the opportunity to work together,” said Rodrigo Catalan, group product manager, Epson America, Inc. “At the time, we had just introduced our premium Q-Series projectors and were confident they would be the perfect solution. This installation, along with Epson’s sponsorship of the 63rd New York Film Festival, underscores our shared commitment to fostering creative expression through exceptional visual experiences.”

“Beyond their technical innovation, Epson’s mission and values align with our commitment to supporting the film community through the highest quality film presentations,” said Delauter.

A video highlighting the Q-Series in the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center’s Amphitheater is available online.

