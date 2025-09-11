Andy Knapp Joins Anderson & Vreeland with 15+ Years of Experience as a Technical Manager, supporting the Photopolymer Business Development Team

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Anderson & Vreeland Inc., a prominent company in the flexographic printing industry, is expanding its team with the addition of Andy Knapp as a Technical Manager. Knapp will focus on photopolymer plate Imaging technologies and flexography. This strategic hire is aimed at further strengthening the company’s field service capabilities and enhancing customer support.

The addition of Knapp to the Field Service team will ensure that customers can achieve the maximum potential from their flexographic printing equipment, materials, and resources. The company aims to provide personalized advice and support so that clients can fully utilize Anderson & Vreeland’s offerings to achieve excellent results in their printing processes.

“Andy Knapp is set to make a significant impact, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome him! ” said Larry Dingman, Director of Polymer Sales. “With over 15 years of diverse experience in the flexographic printing industry, from graphic prepress to print lab management, I am confident that Andy’s expertise will be invaluable in helping our customers optimize their plate production and overcome any challenges they may face.”

Knapp brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role:

He has over 15 years of experience in the flexographic printing industry.

His background includes roles in graphic prepress, plate making, technical service, and print lab management.

Well versed in numerous software solutions for graphic reproduction, image processing, automation and workflow systems.

This diverse experience will be a significant asset to customers and internal teams in plate optimization and troubleshooting. As a former Senior Technical Advisor for XSYS North America Corporation, Knapp is already well versed in all products, equipment and technologies offered by XSYS, a premier Anderson & Vreeland partner. As a company representative, Knapp has interfaced with industry and professional organizations, including the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA) and Flexible Packaging Association.

Knapp himself expressed enthusiasm about joining the company, stating, “I’m excited to be joining such a robust and well-rounded team with an excellent reputation within the industry, and I’m looking forward to working with and serving our customers to the best of my abilities!”

Knapp holds an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in both Graphic Arts & Imaging Technology and Graphic Arts, Flexography Concentration. Outside of work, Knapp is a musician and spends much of his free time playing piano.

Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. is a privately held company with over 60 years of experience and is committed to providing personalized guidance and support to its flexographic printing customers, ensuring they can fully utilize the company’s equipment, materials, and resources. Renowned for its innovative solutions and exceptional customer service, the company prides itself on seamlessly integrating the most effective and advanced technologies into its clients’ businesses. For more information about Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. can help optimize your corrugated, letterpress or label printing processes, we encourage you to visit their website at www.andersonvreeland.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andy-knapp-joins-anderson–vreeland-with-15-years-of-experience-as-a-technical-manager-supporting-the-photopolymer-business-development-team-302553096.html

SOURCE Anderson & Vreeland Inc.