EPETWATER Places Initial Multi-Truckload Gallon-Sized Private-Label Production Order with Greene Concepts

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today announced that EPETWATER, a company operating in the pet hydration and wellness category, has placed an initial multi-truckload commercial private-label production order for gallon-sized pet water products with the Company.

EPETWATER offers bottled spring and artesian water products specifically designed for both dogs and cats, with products approved for human consumption and manufactured in the United States.

Under the order, Greene Concepts will produce gallon-sized private-label water products to be marketed under the Sport Dog label within the pet hydration category.

Management believes this initial commercial order further validates the Company’s expanding co-packing and private-label manufacturing capabilities and represents an important operational milestone for the Marion facility.

The order also expands Greene Concepts’ specialty production footprint into the growing pet hydration and pet wellness category, a sector benefiting from continued consumer demand for premium products aligned with health-conscious lifestyles. According to Metastat Market Research, the global pet food market was valued at $197.1 billion in 2025, reflecting continued growth driven by increased pet ownership and premium consumer demand.

EPETWATER selected Greene Concepts based on the Company’s premium artesian spring water quality and pristine North Carolina water source, which naturally contains beneficial minerals including calcium, magnesium and silica filtered through ancient rock formations.

The Company expects production scheduling and fulfillment to begin in accordance with customer delivery requirements.

“We are pleased to officially enter into this commercial partnership with Greene Concepts and commence our initial multi-truckload gallon-sized production order,” said Richard Stewart, CEO of EPETWATER. “From the outset, we have been impressed by the quality of their water source and the production standards of their Marion facility. This agreement provides an excellent foundation for the continued growth of the Sport Dog product line within the pet hydration category.”

“We are encouraged to begin this commercial relationship with EPETWATER and appreciate Richard Stewart and his team’s confidence in our production capabilities,” said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “This order reflects the type of specialty private-label and co-packing opportunities we continue to build across multiple growth categories.”

The Company will continue to provide updates as commercial production advances.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

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