Black Book Warns Boards: Healthcare Supply Chain IT Has Become a Margin-Control Issue

Black Book surveyed 1,335 healthcare supply chain professionals across 1,019 unique provider organizations, including multi-hospital health systems, standalone hospitals, major group practices, ambulatory surgery centers, ambulatory diagnostic centers, and large multispecialty clinics. The respondent base was weighted toward directors, managers, and operational leaders closest to day-to-day execution, while preserving representation from chief supply chain officers, vice presidents, and enterprise leadership. Based on 1,335 validated respondents, the findings support a 95% confidence level, with a margin of error of ±2.7 percentage points under standard random-sample assumptions.

The findings show a market that has moved well beyond traditional contract-savings rhetoric. Ninety percent of respondents say supply chain now ranks among the top three non-labor levers available to improve financial performance over the next 24 months. Yet governance is still lagging reality: 83% say executive or board review of supply chain KPIs occurs less frequently than quarterly, underscoring a widening disconnect between supply chain’s financial importance and its visibility in enterprise oversight.

“Black Book’s 2026 findings show that healthcare supply chain is being managed less like a purchasing function and more like a financial control system tied directly to margin protection, substitute governance, working capital discipline, and continuity of care,” said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research and author of the recently released bestseller The Black Book of Reshoring: The Essential Guide to America’s New Manufacturing Boom (Wiley, 2026). “The data indicates that when disruption signals are delayed, substitute approvals remain manual, and boards lack timely visibility into supply chain performance, providers are not just absorbing inefficiency. They are exposing the enterprise to slower response, weaker negotiating leverage, higher operational risk, and reduced control over non-labor margin.”

Black Book’s 2026 data also shows how operational fragility remains buried inside fragmented systems and labor-intensive workflows:

81% report their current environment does not provide near-real-time visibility across all critical supply domains, suppliers, and sites of care

77% identify substitute identification and approval as one of the three most disruptive workflow bottlenecks affecting continuity of care

72% say at least half of critical exception workflows remain primarily manual

67% say inadequate source-of-origin visibility or supplier transparency materially limits supplier diversification and domestic-sourcing analysis

76% expect digital control-tower, disruption-monitoring, or workflow-orchestration capabilities to become a funded strategic priority by 2028

According to Black Book, the most expensive condition in healthcare supply chain today is no longer simply inflation. It is latency: the delay between disruption signal and operational response. When shortages are detected late, approvals move slowly, and supplier intelligence remains fragmented across ERP, MMIS, EHR, pharmacy, distributor, and supplier systems, hospitals compensate by carrying more safety stock, escalating manually, absorbing avoidable labor burden, and weakening their ability to respond with speed and precision.

That is why healthcare supply chain IT is increasingly being evaluated less as a convenience platform and more as financial infrastructure. Providers want systems that can detect disruption earlier, connect supplier and clinical data faster, route decisions more effectively across sourcing and care delivery workflows, and prove measurable value inside increasingly compressed approval windows.

A separate board pulse-check in the report reinforces the governance gap. Just 32% of trustees currently rate supply chain IT as a top-five digital investment priority, but 64% expect it to become materially more important within two years, and 58% say current reporting does not give the board enough operational detail to judge whether approved platforms are producing value. By contrast, 77% of supply chain executives, directors, and managers say supply chain IT should already be treated as a standing enterprise priority.

Black Book also found that a major replacement cycle is already underway. Seventy-one percent of respondents expect to replace or materially upgrade at least one major supply chain application, module, or overlay in the next 24 months. The next wave of buying, according to the report, will be driven less by failed core transactions and more by dissatisfaction with fragmented architectures, weak workflow continuity, integration fatigue, and high manual labor burden.

Black Book 2026 #1 Client-Rated Healthcare Supply Chain IT and Services Leaders by Category

Black Book satisfaction polling of IT users identified the following Q2 2026 #1 client-rated leaders across healthcare supply chain technology and services categories:

Resilience, Control Towers, Supplier Risk, and Vendor-Selection Intelligence – Clarium

Enterprise Backbone ERP, MMIS, and Procure-to-Pay Platforms – Infor

Strategic Sourcing, Contract, and Spend Optimization – Coupa

GPOs, Provider Coalitions, and Purchasing IT Support Organizations – Premier, Inc.

Inventory, Warehouse, Point-of-Use, and Replenishment Automation – BlueBin

RTLS, Asset Tracking, and Instrument or Equipment Visibility – CenTrak

Supplier Network, Data Exchange, Vendor Credentialing, and Relationship Management – symplr

Pharmacy Supply Chain, Traceability, and Medication Inventory – Bluesight

Capital Equipment, HTM, Parts Sourcing, and Service Support – TRIMEDX

Consulting, Implementation, Transformation, and Advisory Services – Huron

The report’s outlook through 2028 is equally clear: buyers are becoming more disciplined, more integrated, and less tolerant of platforms that can describe problems but cannot help resolve them.

Black Book found that 74% of respondents now require meaningful value from newly approved supply chain IT platforms or services engagements within 12 months or less, 68% expect supplier-risk transparency and source-of-origin visibility to become formal buying requirements, 66% rank substitute-management and clinically informed product-conversion workflow as a top automation priority, 61% say service responsiveness and optimization quality will weigh as heavily as core functionality in renewal decisions, and 57% expect to rationalize point tools in favor of better-connected platforms, overlays, or managed ecosystems.

“For hospital and health system boards, the implication is direct: the future of healthcare supply chain will not be defined only by lower prices. It will be defined by faster decisions, cleaner data, safer substitutions, stronger governance, and a more resilient operating model across the care network,” adds Brown. “Organizations that continue to govern supply chain as a purchasing office rather than a financial control system risk under-managing one of their largest sources of non-labor margin exposure.”

e-Book Availability

The State of Healthcare Supply Chain Technology 2026 e-book is available now from Black Book Research at no cost to industry stakeholders at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/the-state-of-healthcare-supply-chain-technology-2026-e-book

Media Contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com 800.863.7590

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research has surveyed global supply chain software, outsourcing, and managed services vendors across more than 30 industries since 2004, delivering independent market intelligence on technology performance, operational transformation, and buyer experience. Its founder, Doug Brown, is the author of two bestselling supply chain books, The Black Book of Outsourcing (Wiley, 2005) and The Black Book of Reshoring (Wiley, 2026), both recognized among Wall Street Journal and Amazon bestselling business titles in supply chain management and optimization.

SOURCE: Black Book Research