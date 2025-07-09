EonX Accelerates Global Expansion with Key Executive Appointments

EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), (“EonX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce significant expansion of its global operations with strategic executive appointments.

The Company has appointed Carlos Dubra as ‘Chief Financial Officer‘ and Kirsty Redfearn as ‘Chief Marketing Officer‘ to drive its next phase of international growth.

Carlos Dubra is a seasoned fintech executive with a Wharton MBA, bringing deep expertise in payments, strategic finance, and scaling high-growth businesses. His leadership experience spans executive roles at top-tier global financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and American Express, where he served as CFO for International Operations. Across these positions, he has successfully driven financial transformation, improved operational efficiency, and delivered sustained value in complex, regulated multinational environments.

Kirsty Redfearn brings over a decade of global marketing leadership at Mastercard, where she led high-impact brand, communications and marketing strategy across key international markets. As Divisional CMO at Mastercard, for both Australasia and the Nordics & Baltics, she played a pivotal role in driving growth, strengthening brand equity, and delivering measurable results across diverse, highly competitive regions.

Andrew Kallen, President & Group CEO of EonX said, “I’m humbled and deeply honored to welcome Carlos and Kirsty, two exceptional leaders and industry powerhouses, to the EonX family. Their appointments mark a pivotal moment for us, bringing world-class financial markets expertise and proven B2B scaling acumen that will accelerate our global expansion. As we move beyond product development into full-scale market commercialization, we’re entering a breakthrough phase for EonX, poised to scale rapidly and capture significant share in the global payments and loyalty ecosystem.”

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of Loyalty, Payments, and eWallet platforms, whilst rewarding business and customers when engaging and transacting.

