Entravision expands Meta partnership with new representation in Iceland

Entravision to provide support and consulting services that promote Meta’s commercial objectives of businesses in the region

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced that it will launch operations in the Icelandic market as an Authorized Sales Partner of Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Entravision will provide support, training, lines of credit and local billing to advertisers in the Icelandic market, thereby enabling them to further their business growth.

“We are excited to enter into the Icelandic market through our longstanding partnership with Meta,” said Juan Saldivar, Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer. “With the addition of Iceland to our roster, Entravision now represents the Meta platform in 14 countries. This expansion into a new region will enable us to continue promoting our mission of bringing sales and creative expertise to growing digital markets across the globe. Iceland has over 341 thousand digitally connected consumers who are hyper-users of social media. We look forward to creating more engagement opportunities leveraging Meta’s social expertise,” Saldivar concluded.

Entravision’s operations in Iceland will be spearheaded by Country Manager, Thoranna K. Jonsdottir. “We are pleased to welcome Thoranna to the team to lead our partnership with Meta in Iceland,” said Saldivar. “With over 20 years of marketing and specific digital marketing experience, she brings world class expertise and local knowledge to our entry in the region, ensuring that the support we provide is tailored to the Icelandic market,” Saldivar continued.

“This partnership reinforces Meta’s commitment to advertisers to connect brands to consumers through local strategic support, creative expertise and relevant in-market training,” said Thoranna K. Jonsdottir, Entravision’s Iceland Country Manager. “Entravision has great experience in connecting global and well-known media platforms to their customers around the world. We look forward to working with Icelandic agencies and companies to increase their business results, aided by the effective use of the Meta platform.”

The Meta ASP appointment in Iceland adds to Entravision’s long list of 14 representations of Meta around the world. For Icelandic advertisers and companies, this expertise will not only enable businesses to make the most of Meta’s platforms to increase sales growth, but also assist them in obtaining more efficient results across the Meta family of brands.

“Our program of collaboration with sales partners has been designed to bring our knowledge and experience to advertisers in countries in the region where Meta has no physical presence,” said Martin Ingemansson, Meta’s Vice President in the Nordics. “We are thrilled to bring in Entravision as a Meta Authorized Sales Partner in Iceland. We believe that with Entravision’s robust local market insights and expertise, we can provide better support to businesses and agencies locally, helping them maximize the value of their digital advertising investments and unlock their potential growth.”

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, comprises four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 45 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

