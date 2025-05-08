Energy for a Better Future: Our Talent and Culture

Entergy Corporation:

How we’re developing the premier workforce

Our approximately 12,000 employees reflect the rich diversity of our communities and are ready to deliver energy for a better future. We’re working to provide the

training, tools and direction needed to make that future a reality.

Our human resources team focuses on five drivers of our talent and culture strategy:

Deliver a value proposition that recruits, retains

and drives performance.

Cultivate talent to raise organizational

performance.

Build premier utility capability.

Develop leaders to develop their organizations.

Strengthen the leader-employee relationship.

We foster a workforce that values a diversity of ideas, backgrounds, perspectives and skills to encourage inclusion and create a sense of belonging.

Our inclusive culture starts with the Talent and Compensation Committee of Entergy’s board of directors, which oversees our talent and culture strategy,

policies and practices. The committee works to ensure that risks and opportunities are being addressed and receives reports on performance in this area at every

regular meeting of the board.

Entergy provides equal employment opportunities to all individuals. We believe a top-performing, highly skilledworkforce that draws employees from a wide variety of

backgrounds, experiences and perspectives allows us to better serve our customers.

