Enablence Technologies Ramps Capacity at Fremont Fab – Announces Strategic Partnership with Semiconductor Specialty Services Foundry, Noel Technologies

Enablence Enters Strategic Partnership Designed to Increased Customer Demand Across its Datacoms and Active Vision Business Units

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enablence Technologies Inc. (“Enablence”) (TSX-V: ENA), a leading supplier of photonics semiconductors used by the world’s top transceiver companies and Noel Technologies, a Pure Wafer company, and a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor process development and fabrication services to global semiconductor manufacturers and their OEMs announced today a strategic partnership designed to substantially ramp production of Enablence’s planar lightwave products at its Fremont, California wafer fab.

Enablence and Noel Technologies are making investments in etching, lithography and deposition processing technologies designed to increase production of Enablence’s planar lightwave circuits (PLCs). PLC demand has skyrocketed recently, driven by bourgeoning demand for data center and advanced vision applications where small footprint, performance, high efficiency optical solutions provide major benefits over more expensive and limiting technologies. With a roadmap fully established, Enablence’s planar light wave circuit (PLC) technology provides a higher volume of optical component integration in an ever-decreasing footprint, offering lower cost, lower power, higher-capacity advantages for systems using wavelength-division multiplexing and coherent sensing applications.

“In recent months, we have been experiencing increased interest and demand for our products and expertise from multinationals in a variety of end markets that fit within our key verticals. Our partnership with Noel will serve as a first step in supporting an accelerated growth phase for Enablence,” noted Todd Haugen, CEO, Enablence. “Noel’s proven experience in demanding photonics applications coupled with its deep semiconductor processing expertise will enable us to accelerate our technology roadmap, increase yields and quickly meet our production goals,” added Haugen.

“We are excited to work with Enablence to support the production ramp of their optical chip products,” commented S. Mark Borowicz, CEO, Pure Wafer, and Noel Technologies. “Our investments in advanced technologies and our 26-year track record helping customers quickly move prototyping projects from development to full production across a broad range of applications, continues to increase demand for our services and helps us to accelerate our continuing growth plans.”

About Noel Technologies

Noel Technologies is a Pure Wafer company based in Campbell, California. Its innovative process development and engineering optimization solutions meet the needs of the world’s top fabless semiconductor companies, OEMs, and IDMs. Visit Noel Technologies or connect via email [email protected].

About Pure Wafer

Pure Wafer is America’s number one supplier of silicon wafer solutions and services to the global semiconductor industry. Operating three semiconductor fabs in California and Arizona, Pure Wafer supplies a comprehensive range of silicon wafer solutions, including prime grade silicon wafer reclaim, from 50mm to 300mm. Pure Wafer is also the official exclusive worldwide seller of films for Lam Research Corporation. For more information, visit Pure Wafer

About Enablence

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V” – ENA) that designs, manufactures, and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com. Or email [email protected]

