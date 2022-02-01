ACT Entertainment Presents New zactrack mini Tracking Solution at InfoComm 2023

ORLANDO, FL, MAY 15, 2023 ― ACT Entertainment, an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of music and live performance equipment, will showcase its new zactrack mini at InfoComm 2023 (Booth 3643). This briefcase-sized tracking solution offers easy transport and deployment for areas of 15×15 meters, by a single person. Designed to introduce tracking to new users and spaces, the zactrack mini is perfect for smaller venues, exhibitions and conferences, individual performers, rental companies, houses of worship and more.

“With zactrack’s core value of providing a quality user experience at the center of this design, the zactrack mini boasts a smaller form factor with battery operated components and wireless connectivity for an even faster and easier setup,” says Ryan Hindinger, Market Manager: Concert Touring & Live Experiences, ACT Entertainment. “It is also a more economically viable solution, opening the act of tracking and following to any application, designer or performer. The kit comes with all tracking components and accessories, making it possible to take your portable, battery powered tracking solution anywhere in the world and get straight to work!”

At the heart of the zactrack mini is a master anchor, which offers multiple uses and can output DMX directly to fixtures with a single XLR cable. This simplifies the system for the user and removes the need for additional hardware utilized in other systems, such as the wireless access point, DMX node and network switches. Used as a standalone or integrated with an industry standard lighting console, zactrack mini allows designers and operators to maintain hands-on creative control.

With this latest addition, zactrack now offers products that encompass all the tracking/following needs of any application or venue―from the smallest, most intimate spaces right up to the most complex stadium tours. The same feature set also provides the tools necessary for a designer to

design and create zones that trigger certain actions, such as dimming and adding dramatic colors or gobo looks. This is a tracking solution that has evolved to become an essential and indispensable creative tool within live environments.

Using ultra-wideband radio technologies, zactrack products can communicate through normal stage materials, such as truss, wood and cloth, or even in varied environmental conditions like rain, bright sunshine, fireworks, snow, haze and more. The use of a unified software suite allows users to learn one application and work with any of the zactrack products easily and intuitively.

Additionally, zactrack products adopt many industry standard protocols, making them agnostic and easily adapted to any industry, all from one system. This includes many protocols such as lighting, audio, video, cameras and stage automation. The products also work with any console, fixture, media server, immersive audio engine, etc.

All zactrack products share the same core values and technologies to allow simultaneous real-time tracking across any stage technology. The result of these shared values results is stable, accurate and precise tracking with the user or operator remaining in full control to incorporate tracking in all or only parts of their show.