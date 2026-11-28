For adults comparing lower-cost tirzepatide programs, this Embody Tirzepatide guide examines the $99 monthly price, the compounded medication behind it, the named pharmacies and clinicians, and the all-sales-final refund terms.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links, and we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Program descriptions and marketing claims are attributed to the company unless otherwise indicated. Embody’s services were not independently purchased or tested. Compounded tirzepatide and semaglutide are prescription medications that are not FDA-approved, and statements about them have not been evaluated by the FDA. This is not medical advice. We follow the FTC Endorsement Guides, 16 CFR Part 255.

Quick Answer: Embody Tirzepatide is a compounded tirzepatide injection offered through Embody, an online weight loss telehealth platform where independent licensed clinicians decide whether to prescribe. The single most important thing to check before ordering: you pay before a clinician reviews you, and the refund policy treats all payments as final.

Price: $99 per month as displayed, with medication, supplies, provider review and shipping included.

$99 per month as displayed, with medication, supplies, provider review and shipping included. Refund: All sales final. A partial refund applies only if a provider finds you medically ineligible.

All sales final. A partial refund applies only if a provider finds you medically ineligible. Evidence: Strong trials exist for FDA-approved brand-name tirzepatide, not for compounded versions.

Strong trials exist for FDA-approved brand-name tirzepatide, not for compounded versions. Watch For: Plan length at checkout and the 72-hour cancellation deadline.

Check Your Eligibility For Embody’s Tirzepatide Program

Embody Tirzepatide Reviews 2026: Researching Facts, Dosing, Price And Refund Terms Before You Enroll (Consumer Research)

Tirzepatide has become the weight loss medication people ask for by name. It has also become one of the most expensive, with brand-name versions costing hundreds of dollars a month without coverage. So when Embody advertises compounded tirzepatide at $99 a month with no membership fee, the offer gets attention, and so does the obvious question: what are you really getting?

If you are reading Embody Tirzepatide reviews to answer that, this report is built for you. We went through Embody’s enrollment page, its contact page and its full Cancellation and Refund Policy, then set the marketing beside the policy wording, the published clinical research and the FDA’s current position on compounded tirzepatide.

Below you will find who runs Embody, which pharmacies fill the prescriptions, what the $99 price includes, how the dosage schedule works, the side effects to know and where the refund terms are stricter than the sales page suggests. We did not enroll in or test the program, and every claim about it is attributed to the company.

Quick Verification Snapshot (As Of November 2026)

Here’s what we confirmed on the brand’s own pages, and what we couldn’t.

Product Type (brand-stated): Compounded tirzepatide injections supplied in vials, prescribed online by independent licensed clinicians.

Compounded tirzepatide injections supplied in vials, prescribed online by independent licensed clinicians. Price (verified as displayed): $99 per month for tirzepatide and $49 per month for semaglutide, described as flat pricing with no membership fee.

$99 per month for tirzepatide and $49 per month for semaglutide, described as flat pricing with no membership fee. Refund Terms (brand-stated): All payments final and non-refundable. The one exception is a partial refund if a provider finds you medically ineligible.

All payments final and non-refundable. The one exception is a partial refund if a provider finds you medically ineligible. Company (checked): Modern Metabolic Medicine, Inc., doing business as Embody, with a Wilmington, Delaware address.

Modern Metabolic Medicine, Inc., doing business as Embody, with a Wilmington, Delaware address. Pharmacies (checked): Four named U.S. 503A compounding pharmacies, each listed with an address and phone number.

Four named U.S. 503A compounding pharmacies, each listed with an address and phone number. Availability (brand-stated): All U.S. states except Louisiana. Nebraska patients must be 19 or older.

All U.S. states except Louisiana. Nebraska patients must be 19 or older. Not Verified Independently: The LegitScript certification, the “500,000+ customers” figure, the 4.8 rating shown on the site and the media logos.

What Is Embody Tirzepatide?

Embody Tirzepatide is the compounded tirzepatide option sold through Embody, an online weight loss program at joinem.co. You do not buy it off a shelf. You complete a health questionnaire, a licensed clinician reviews your history, and if they decide treatment is appropriate, a partner pharmacy prepares the medication and ships it to your home.

The product itself is a weekly weight loss injection. It arrives in a vial with small insulin-sized needles, and you inject it once a week into the fatty area of your stomach.

One word in the name deserves a plain explanation. “Compounded” means a licensed pharmacy prepares the medication for individual patients, instead of a manufacturer producing it at scale. Compounded tirzepatide contains the same active ingredient as the brand-name drug Zepbound, but it is not FDA-approved. Embody says so directly, stating that compounded GLP-1s are “not FDA-approved or evaluated for safety, efficacy, or quality.”

That disclosure is accurate, and it is the starting point for judging everything else in this review.

Start The 5-Minute Embody Health Qualifier Online

Who Is Behind Embody Tirzepatide?

Embody is unusually open about who is involved, which makes this section easier to write than it is for most telehealth brands. Three separate parties handle your care:

The platform: Modern Metabolic Medicine, Inc., doing business as Embody, located at 1811 Silverside Road, Suite 260, Wilmington, Delaware. It runs the website, billing and patient portal. Embody states it is not a pharmacy.

Modern Metabolic Medicine, Inc., doing business as Embody, located at 1811 Silverside Road, Suite 260, Wilmington, Delaware. It runs the website, billing and patient portal. Embody states it is not a pharmacy. The clinicians: OpenLoop Health, described as a network of U.S.-licensed doctors. Embody says OpenLoop Health clinicians make the final decision on whether to prescribe.

OpenLoop Health, described as a network of U.S.-licensed doctors. Embody says OpenLoop Health clinicians make the final decision on whether to prescribe. The pharmacies: U.S.-based 503A compounding pharmacies. A 503A pharmacy is one that prepares medication for specific patients under a prescription and is overseen mainly by its state board of pharmacy.

Embody names four pharmacy partners on its contact page:

Red Rock Compounding Pharmacy, St. George, Utah

St. George, Utah Health Warehouse, Florence, Kentucky

Florence, Kentucky Precision Medicine, Bellmore, New York

Bellmore, New York Triad Rx, Daphne, Alabama

Embody also says it has a medical director, a practicing physician who reviewed its doctor and pharmacy network, though the pages we read do not name that person. And it states that it holds LegitScript certification, a third-party compliance review for telehealth companies. You can confirm that by searching joinem.co in LegitScript’s public directory.

Buyer takeaway: Named pharmacies are a real advantage. Ask which of the four will fill your prescription, then look up its license and any disciplinary history with that state’s board of pharmacy.

How Does Embody Tirzepatide Claim To Work?

Tirzepatide is a GLP-1 and GIP dual-action medication. In plain terms, it mimics two gut hormones your body already makes after eating:

GLP-1 signals fullness to your brain and slows how quickly your stomach empties.

signals fullness to your brain and slows how quickly your stomach empties. GIP works alongside it on appetite and how your body handles blood sugar and fat.

The result most people describe is a quieter appetite. Hunger arrives later, portions shrink without much effort, and “food noise,” the background chatter about what to eat next, fades.

Embody’s standard Embody tirzepatide dosage schedule follows the same gradual start used for the brand-name drug:

Month 1 (weeks 1 to 4): 2.5 mg each week

2.5 mg each week Month 2 (weeks 5 to 8): 5 mg each week

5 mg each week Month 3 onward: dose set by your doctor

Starting low gives your body time to adjust and helps limit nausea. Embody is clear that “our medical practitioner will ultimately decide what is right for you,” so your schedule may differ.

On results, Embody’s headline figures are “lose 1-2lbs per week” and “15% of your body weight.” The fine print matters here. The company says its own figures are self-reported by patients, and that the 15% figure relates to people who reached and maintained a specific maintenance dose alongside a reduced-calorie diet and more activity. Treat these as possibilities, not promises.

Embody GLP-1 Options: Semaglutide And Tirzepatide

Embody GLP-1 offers two compounded injections, and both follow the same online process.

Compounded Tirzepatide Injections

Displayed price: $99 per month

$99 per month How it works: activates both GLP-1 and GIP receptors

activates both GLP-1 and GIP receptors Brand-name equivalent: the active ingredient in Zepbound and Mounjaro

the active ingredient in Zepbound and Mounjaro Starting dose: 2.5 mg weekly

Compounded Semaglutide Injections

Displayed price: $49 per month

$49 per month How it works: activates GLP-1 receptors only

activates GLP-1 receptors only Brand-name equivalent: the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic

the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic Starting dose: 0.25 mg weekly, rising to 0.5 mg in month two

Both are weekly injections, both are compounded, and neither is FDA-approved in this form. The practical differences come down to price, how each works and how much weight loss each has produced in trials, which the next section covers.

Compare Embody’s Tirzepatide And Semaglutide Options

Why People Choose Tirzepatide Over Semaglutide

At Embody, tirzepatide costs about twice as much as semaglutide. Many people still pick it, and the research explains why.

Greater Average Weight Loss In Trials

In the SURMOUNT-1 trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2022, adults taking weekly tirzepatide with lifestyle changes lost an average of 15% to about 21% of their body weight over 72 weeks, depending on dose. In the STEP 1 trial of semaglutide, the average was about 15% over 68 weeks.

A direct comparison followed. The SURMOUNT-5 trial, published in 2025, tested the two drugs head to head and found an average weight loss of about 20% with tirzepatide versus about 14% with semaglutide.

Two Hormone Pathways Instead Of One

Semaglutide acts on GLP-1 receptors. Tirzepatide acts on GLP-1 and GIP receptors together, which researchers believe accounts for the stronger average effect.

Similar Side Effect Profile

Both drugs cause mainly digestive side effects. In the head-to-head trial, the types of side effects were broadly similar, so the choice usually turns on results, cost and individual tolerance.

Why Some People Still Choose Semaglutide

It costs less, at $49 versus $99 per month at Embody.

It has been in use longer.

Some people simply tolerate one drug better than the other.

Buyer takeaway: If maximum weight loss is your priority and $99 fits your budget, tirzepatide is the option the evidence favors. As a Zepbound alternative, though, a compounded product depends on the quality of the pharmacy that makes it.

What Are The Benefits Of Embody GLP-1?

Based on what Embody publishes, these are the practical advantages of its tirzepatide program:

One inclusive price: Embody describes flat monthly pricing with no membership fee, covering medication, injection supplies, provider review and shipping.

Embody describes flat monthly pricing with no membership fee, covering medication, injection supplies, provider review and shipping. Named pharmacies: Four compounding pharmacies are listed with addresses and phone numbers, so you can research who makes your medication.

Four compounding pharmacies are listed with addresses and phone numbers, so you can research who makes your medication. A disclosed clinician network: OpenLoop Health clinicians make the prescribing decision, not the sales platform.

OpenLoop Health clinicians make the prescribing decision, not the sales platform. Clear compounding disclosure: The site states plainly that compounded medications are not FDA-approved.

The site states plainly that compounded medications are not FDA-approved. A standard dosing schedule in writing: You can see the usual starting and step-up doses before you enroll.

You can see the usual starting and step-up doses before you enroll. Fast, tracked shipping: Embody says prescriptions received before 2 p.m. Central ship the same day, next-day by UPS or FedEx in temperature-controlled packaging, with tracking and insurance against loss.

Embody says prescriptions received before 2 p.m. Central ship the same day, next-day by UPS or FedEx in temperature-controlled packaging, with tracking and insurance against loss. Ongoing support: The contact page lists round-the-clock messaging with a care team, plus free care coaching.

The contact page lists round-the-clock messaging with a care team, plus free care coaching. Wide availability: Service in every state except Louisiana.

How The Embody Online Process Is Described

Everything happens online, from the first questionnaire to your refills. Embody describes the process in five steps:

Health Qualifier: Answer a short online questionnaire about your weight, goals and medical history. It takes about five minutes. Medication and Plan: Pick tirzepatide or semaglutide, choose your plan length and complete checkout. Medical Review: Fill in the detailed intake form in your patient portal. A licensed clinician reviews your chart, usually within 24 hours, and decides whether to prescribe. Some states also require a live visit. Shipping: If you are approved, the pharmacy sends your medication within 2 business days. Refills: Request each refill through the portal. Your doctor checks your dose, adjusts it if needed and writes a new prescription.

Two points will help the process go smoothly:

Know the terms before checkout – Read the refund section below first, so you understand how billing, cancellation and medical disqualification are handled.

Read the refund section below first, so you understand how billing, cancellation and medical disqualification are handled. Your answers shape your care – The clinician can only work with what you tell them. List every medication, supplement and condition, including ones that seem unrelated to weight.

Check Embody Tirzepatide Availability In Your State

Embody Tirzepatide Side Effects And Safety Considerations

Embody’s enrollment page answers “How do I know this is safe?” by pointing to its licensed doctors, 503A pharmacies, medical director and LegitScript certification. Those are process safeguards. The page does not list Embody tirzepatide side effects, though the site links a separate Safety and Side Effects page that is worth reading before you enroll.

Here is what the FDA-approved label for brand-name tirzepatide reports.

Common side effects:

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or constipation

Stomach pain, indigestion, burping or heartburn

Fatigue and reduced appetite

Injection site reactions

Hair thinning, reported by some people during rapid weight loss

These are most likely when you start or step up a dose and often settle with time.

Talk to your own doctor first if you:

Are pregnant, planning a pregnancy or breastfeeding

Use birth control pills. Tirzepatide can make them less effective, especially after starting or raising a dose, so ask about backup contraception.

Take insulin or other diabetes medication

Have had pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, kidney disease or gastroparesis

Have a history of an eating disorder

Have a procedure with anesthesia scheduled

Considerations Specific To Compounded Tirzepatide

No FDA review of the product. Embody notes its medications are made in FDA-regulated facilities, which describes oversight of the facility, not approval of the drug.

Embody notes its medications are made in FDA-regulated facilities, which describes oversight of the facility, not approval of the drug. Vials, not pens. You measure each dose with a syringe. The FDA has received reports of dosing errors with compounded GLP-1 vials, so confirm your dose in both milligrams and syringe units.

You measure each dose with a syringe. The FDA has received reports of dosing errors with compounded GLP-1 vials, so confirm your dose in both milligrams and syringe units. Storage. The medication ships cold. If a package arrives warm or damaged, contact support before using it.

The medication ships cold. If a package arrives warm or damaged, contact support before using it. Formulation. Ask whether your vial contains anything besides tirzepatide.

Seek emergency care for severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, trouble breathing or swelling of the face or throat.

Buyer takeaway: Tirzepatide is an effective prescription drug with real risks. Embody’s named clinicians and pharmacies help, but your honest intake answers and your regular doctor remain your best protection.

Embody Tirzepatide Reviews And Complaints: What Can Be Verified?

Embody shows two kinds of feedback, and they tell different stories.

On Embody’s own site: a 4.8 rating, “500,000+ customers” and eleven patient stories with weight loss from 23 to 83 pounds. The fine print says those patients were compensated, that results vary and that some images may use models. These are marketing materials, and we could not verify the figures.

On Trustpilot: the joinem.co profile showed a TrustScore of about 3.5 out of 5 from roughly 3,000 reviews when we checked in November 2026. That is a large sample, and the picture is mixed. Scores and counts change, so look at the live page.

Themes in the positive Embody GLP-1 reviews:

Low prices compared with other telehealth programs

Clinicians who answered dosing questions clearly

Replacement shipments when a carrier lost a package

Medication arriving cold and well packed

Themes in the complaints:

Shipping delays, with some reviewers reporting waits of two to three weeks against the advertised 1 to 2 days

with some reviewers reporting waits of two to three weeks against the advertised 1 to 2 days Slow or scripted support replies

Cancellation and refund disputes, including people told they could not cancel or be refunded once an order was with the pharmacy

including people told they could not cancel or be refunded once an order was with the pharmacy Charges that differed from the advertised price, in a small number of reviews

in a small number of reviews Temperature concerns, such as vials arriving warm

Embody replies publicly to many reviews, which is a point in its favor. Still, the complaint themes line up closely with the strict refund terms covered below.

Buyer takeaway: Embody delivers for many customers, but delays and refund friction come up often enough to plan for. Order before you run out of any current medication, and keep records of every exchange with support.

How Much Does Embody Tirzepatide Actually Cost?

The Embody tirzepatide cost shown on the enrollment page in November 2026 is simple on its face.

Displayed prices:

Compounded tirzepatide: $99 per month, labeled “Flat pricing”

$99 per month, labeled “Flat pricing” Compounded semaglutide: $49 per month, shown beside a crossed-out “Was $299”

What the price includes (brand-stated):

Medication and injection supplies

Provider review and telemedicine visits

Shipping

No membership, access or hidden fees

At the displayed rate, Embody tirzepatide at $99 per month comes to $1,188 over a year. For comparison, brand-name tirzepatide without insurance typically costs several hundred dollars a month.

Check Current Embody Tirzepatide Pricing And Plan Lengths

What Does The Embody Refund Policy Cover?

This is the section to read twice. The Embody refund policy, last updated August 2026, is strict.

General rule: All payments are final and non-refundable at the time of purchase, whether or not you use the service.

All payments are final and non-refundable at the time of purchase, whether or not you use the service. Non-use is not a reason: Not completing the intake form, missing a consultation or declining a prescription does not qualify you for a refund.

Not completing the intake form, missing a consultation or declining a prescription does not qualify you for a refund. The one exception: If a provider decides you are not medically eligible, your subscription is canceled and you receive a refund for the unused portion of your term, minus the value of services already provided, such as the provider’s review.

If a provider decides you are not medically eligible, your subscription is canceled and you receive a refund for the unused portion of your term, minus the value of services already provided, such as the provider’s review. Shipped medication: Non-returnable and non-refundable in all circumstances.

Non-returnable and non-refundable in all circumstances. Damaged or incorrect items: The pharmacy replaces them. Replacement is the only remedy, with no refund.

The pharmacy replaces them. Replacement is the only remedy, with no refund. Multi-month plans: Sold as a single purchase, with no refund, credit or proration for unused months.

Sold as a single purchase, with no refund, credit or proration for unused months. No guarantee: The policy states there is no guarantee of results.

How cancellation works:

Cancel through patient support or your online account. Make the request at least 72 hours before your next billing date. If you miss that window, the next charge goes through and is non-refundable. You keep access until the end of the term you have paid for.

One inconsistency is worth knowing about. Embody’s public company description on Trustpilot refers to a “100% satisfaction refund policy” if you do not see meaningful progress in six months. The written policy contains no such guarantee, and the written policy is what applies to your order.

Buyer takeaway: Assume your payment is final once you check out. Start with the shortest plan, and set a reminder at least four days before each billing date.

Is Embody Tirzepatide Legit Or Should You Be Cautious?

Is Embody tirzepatide legit? Based on the pages we reviewed, Embody appears to be a legitimate telehealth service. It has a named company, a disclosed clinician network, four identifiable pharmacies and thousands of public reviews, many from people who received their medication. That is not the profile of a scam.

What supports its legitimacy:

A named legal entity with a published address, email and phone number

OpenLoop Health clinicians making the prescribing decisions

Four named 503A pharmacies you can look up yourself

Clear statements that compounded medication is not FDA-approved

A stated LegitScript certification, which readers can confirm in LegitScript’s directory

Public replies to customer reviews

Where caution is warranted:

The refund policy is strict: You pay before review, and nearly all payments are final.

You pay before review, and nearly all payments are final. Marketing and policy do not fully match: A “100% satisfaction” promise appears in the company’s public description but not in its written policy.

A “100% satisfaction” promise appears in the company’s public description but not in its written policy. Trust signals are unverified: The customer count, the 4.8 rating and the media logos come with no supporting links.

The customer count, the 4.8 rating and the media logos come with no supporting links. Delivery complaints: Public reviews include repeated reports of delays.

Public reviews include repeated reports of delays. The category itself: Compounded tirzepatide is not FDA-approved, and federal rules around it have tightened.

Who Should And Shouldn’t Consider Embody Tirzepatide?

Embody Tirzepatide suits some people well and is the wrong choice for others. Your medical history, your budget and how you feel about compounded medication and a strict refund policy all matter, and a licensed clinician makes the final decision on whether you qualify.

It may be worth considering if you:

Are an adult paying out of pocket, with no insurance coverage for Zepbound

Want tirzepatide specifically and are comfortable with a compounded version

Value knowing which pharmacy makes your medication

Are comfortable self-injecting from a vial with a syringe

Can accept that payments are final once made

It may not be right if you:

Have a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or MEN 2

Are pregnant, planning a pregnancy or breastfeeding

Have had pancreatitis or have severe digestive disease

Want an FDA-approved medication or a pre-filled pen

Need a money-back guarantee if the treatment does not work for you

Cannot risk a gap in treatment if shipping is delayed

Live in Louisiana

What Should You Ask Before You Enroll?

Send these to Embody support before you pay, and save the replies:

Which of your four pharmacies will fill my prescription?

Does the $99 price apply to a month-to-month plan, or only to a longer commitment?

Will I be charged monthly or for the full term upfront?

If a provider declines me, how much will be deducted from my refund for services already used?

Does my state require a live provider visit before prescribing?

What is in the vial besides tirzepatide, and what is my dose in milligrams and syringe units?

How long is delivery currently taking after approval?

What should I do if my shipment arrives warm?

What is the exact deadline to cancel before my next billing date?

What happens to my plan if compounded tirzepatide becomes unavailable?

Specific, written answers are a good sign. If support cannot answer the pricing and refund questions clearly, wait until it can.

Review Embody’s Cancellation And Refund Policy Before You Enroll

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is Embody Tirzepatide a scam?

It does not appear to be. Embody is run by a named company, uses OpenLoop Health clinicians and lists four real pharmacies. Reviews are mixed, though, so read recent ones before you pay.

2. How much does Embody Tirzepatide cost per month?

The displayed price is $99 per month, with supplies, provider review and shipping included. Confirm on your checkout screen which plan length that price applies to.

3. Is Embody’s tirzepatide the same as Zepbound?

No. It contains the same active ingredient, but it is a compounded medication that is not FDA-approved. Zepbound is the FDA-approved brand-name product.

4. What if I pay and Embody Tirzepatide does not work for me?

You will not get your money back. The refund policy treats all payments as final and offers no results guarantee. Start with the shortest plan to limit what you commit.

5. What are the side effects, and does it interact with other medications?

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation are most common, and serious risks include pancreatitis and a boxed warning for thyroid tumors. Tirzepatide can interact with insulin and reduce the effectiveness of birth control pills, so list every medication on your intake form.

6. Can I get a refund if the doctor does not approve me?

Partly. You receive the unused portion of your term, minus the value of services already provided. Ask support how much is typically deducted.

7. How do I cancel Embody?

Cancel through patient support or your online account at least 72 hours before your next billing date. Later requests take effect the following cycle.

8. How long does shipping take?

Embody advertises delivery in 1 to 2 days after approval. Some reviewers report longer waits, so order before you need your next dose.

Final Verdict: Should You Try Embody Tirzepatide?

Embody Tirzepatide has a strong case on price and transparency. At a displayed $99 a month with supplies, provider review and shipping included and no membership fee, it is among the lower-cost routes to compounded tirzepatide. Embody also names its clinician network and all four pharmacies, and it states plainly that its medication is not FDA-approved. Many telehealth brands do none of that.

The weak point is what happens after you pay. Payments are final, the only refund is a partial one for medical disqualification, and public reviews show that delays and cancellation disputes do occur. The marketing also runs ahead of the policy in places, from the satisfaction promise to the countdown timers.

Our view: Embody is a conditionally legitimate option for adults who want tirzepatide, understand what compounded means and are prepared to treat their payment as committed. If that is you, choose the shortest plan first, confirm your price and pharmacy in writing, and order with time to spare.

See If You Qualify For Embody Tirzepatide Program

Embody Contact Information & Customer Support

These are the contact details shown on Embody’s official contact and refund policy pages:

Company: Modern Metabolic Medicine, Inc., doing business as Embody

Modern Metabolic Medicine, Inc., doing business as Embody Address: 1811 Silverside Road, Suite 260, Wilmington, DE 19180

1811 Silverside Road, Suite 260, Wilmington, DE 19180 Email: support@joinem.co

support@joinem.co Phone: (347) 269-4270

(347) 269-4270 Support Hours: The contact page lists 24/7 messaging with the care team. Phone hours are not stated.

Disclaimers

FDA And Health Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Compounded tirzepatide and compounded semaglutide are not FDA-approved, and the FDA does not review compounded drugs for safety, effectiveness or quality. Clinical trial results cited here refer to FDA-approved brand-name medications and may not apply to compounded versions. Always consult a licensed healthcare professional before starting, changing or stopping any prescription medication.

Safety And Drug Interaction Notice: Tirzepatide carries a boxed warning for thyroid C-cell tumors and should not be used by anyone with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or MEN 2. It can interact with insulin, sulfonylureas and oral medications, including birth control pills, and is not recommended during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Share your complete medical history and medication list with the prescribing clinician, and seek immediate care for severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting or signs of an allergic reaction.

Testimonials And Brand Claims: Results, testimonials, customer counts, ratings and price comparisons referenced in this article are provided by the company or by third-party reviewers and have not been independently verified. Embody states that its featured patients were compensated. Individual results vary. Pricing, availability and policies were reviewed in November 2026 and may change, so verify current details on the official website before enrolling.

Telehealth And Compounding Notice: Embody is a technology platform, not a medical provider or pharmacy. Medical services are provided by independent licensed clinicians, and prescriptions are filled by independent state-licensed compounding pharmacies. A prescription is not guaranteed and depends on a clinician’s judgment. Federal and state rules on compounded GLP-1 medications continue to change and may affect availability.

SOURCE: Embody Tirzepatide

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire