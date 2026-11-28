For anyone paying out of pocket for weight loss medication, this Collective GLP-1 guide examines the membership model, the clinical research on semaglutide and tirzepatide, state availability, and the questions to ask before the free trial ends.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links, and we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Program descriptions and marketing claims are attributed to the company unless otherwise indicated. Collective’s services were not independently purchased or tested. Compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide are prescription medications that are not FDA-approved, and statements about them have not been evaluated by the FDA. This is not medical advice. We follow the FTC Endorsement Guides, 16 CFR Part 255.

Quick Answer: Collective GLP-1 is a membership-based telehealth program that connects adults with licensed providers who may prescribe compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide at one flat monthly price. The single most important thing to check before enrolling: the 21-day free trial converts automatically into a $199 annual membership that the terms describe as non-refundable.

Price: $59 per month for compounded semaglutide or $69 for compounded tirzepatide, plus $199 per year.

$59 per month for compounded semaglutide or $69 for compounded tirzepatide, plus $199 per year. Refund: No medication charge if you are not prescribed. Shipped medication and membership fees are non-refundable.

No medication charge if you are not prescribed. Shipped medication and membership fees are non-refundable. Evidence: Strong trials exist for the FDA-approved brand-name drugs, not for compounded versions.

Strong trials exist for the FDA-approved brand-name drugs, not for compounded versions. Watch For: The trial end date and whether Collective serves your state.

See If You Qualify For Collective GLP-1 Program

Collective GLP-1 Reviews 2026: Is The Low-Cost GLP-1 Program Legit? What To Know Before You Enroll (Consumer Research)

You have seen what GLP-1 medications can do, and you have seen what they cost. Brand-name injections can run to hundreds of dollars a month without insurance, and many telehealth programs raise the price each time your dose goes up. Then an offer like Collective appears: $59 a month, the same at any dose. It is fair to wonder what the catch is.

That is why you are searching for Collective GLP-1 reviews, and it is the question this report works through. We read Collective’s website, its medication pages and its full terms of use, then compared the claims with published clinical trials and the FDA’s current position on compounded GLP-1 medications .

You will find the real first-year cost, how the membership and free trial work, what the research does and does not support, the safety risks the sales pages skip, and the questions to ask before you enroll. We did not enroll in or test the program, and every claim about it is attributed to the company.

Quick Verification Snapshot (As Of November 2026)

Here’s what we confirmed on the brand’s own pages, and what we couldn’t.

Product Type (brand-stated): A telehealth membership offering compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide injections, prescribed by independent licensed providers.

A telehealth membership offering compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide injections, prescribed by independent licensed providers. Price (verified as displayed): $59 per month for semaglutide and $69 per month for tirzepatide at any dose, plus a $199 annual membership after a 21-day free trial.

$59 per month for semaglutide and $69 per month for tirzepatide at any dose, plus a $199 annual membership after a 21-day free trial. Refund Terms (brand-stated): No medication charge if no prescription is issued. Membership fees and dispensed products are non-refundable under the terms of use.

No medication charge if no prescription is issued. Membership fees and dispensed products are non-refundable under the terms of use. Company (checked): Health For Everyone Inc., doing business as CollectiveOS, with a Houston, Texas mailing address.

Health For Everyone Inc., doing business as CollectiveOS, with a Houston, Texas mailing address. Availability (brand-stated): 44 states. Not offered in Alabama, California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi or Washington.

44 states. Not offered in Alabama, California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi or Washington. Not Verified Independently: The names of the medical group and pharmacies, the batch testing claims, the competitor price comparisons and the pledge to donate a membership for each one sold.

What Is Collective GLP-1?

Collective GLP-1 is an online weight loss telehealth program sold through collective.org. It is not a pill, a supplement or a single product. It is a paid membership that gives you access to independent licensed providers, who review your health history and decide whether a prescription is appropriate.

If you are approved, a partner pharmacy prepares and ships one of two medications: compounded semaglutide or compounded tirzepatide. Both are weekly weight loss injections supplied in vials.

What sets the Collective weight loss program apart is how it charges. Most programs fold their fees into the medication price and raise it as your dose climbs. Collective separates the two: a flat medication price at any dose, plus a yearly membership fee that covers the care and support around it.

One term needs explaining early. “Compounded” means a licensed pharmacy prepares the medication for individual patients. Compounded drugs are legal in specific circumstances, but they are not FDA-approved, which means the FDA has not reviewed them for safety, effectiveness or quality.

Check Current Collective GLP-1 Pricing And Membership Terms

Who Is Behind Collective GLP-1?

The website and terms of use name the operating company as Health For Everyone Inc., doing business as CollectiveOS, with a mailing address at 1940 Fountain View Dr, PMB 3077, Houston, TX 77057. “PMB” indicates a private mailbox, so this is a mailing address, not necessarily an office.

The site identifies Gunnar Lovelace as founder and CEO and describes him as the founder of Thrive Market, the membership-based online grocer. He shares his own account on the homepage of using a low dose of compounded tirzepatide for stress eating.

Three separate parties are involved in your care, and it helps to know who does what:

CollectiveOS: runs the platform, membership and billing. Its terms state it is not a medical provider and does not supervise clinicians.

runs the platform, membership and billing. Its terms state it is not a medical provider and does not supervise clinicians. Independent providers: licensed clinicians who make every prescribing decision.

licensed clinicians who make every prescribing decision. Independent pharmacies: state-licensed U.S. pharmacies that compound and ship the medication.

The pages we reviewed do not name the medical group or the pharmacies. The site footer displays a LegitScript certification seal, which you can confirm by searching for collective.org in LegitScript’s public directory.

Buyer takeaway: A named company, a real founder and a published legal structure are good signs. Ask support which pharmacy will fill your prescription, then check its license with your state board of pharmacy.

How Does Collective GLP-1 Claim To Work?

Collective’s pitch has two parts: how the medications work, and how its pricing model works.

On the medical side, GLP-1 medications mimic a gut hormone that tells your brain you are full and slows how quickly your stomach empties. The practical result is less hunger, quieter “food noise” (the constant background thoughts about eating) and smaller portions that feel satisfying.

On the business side, Collective says it uses “collective buying power” to negotiate lower prices from pharmacies and passes the savings to members, with “no clinic markup and no middlemen.” The membership fee, not the medication, is where the company says it earns its revenue. We could not verify its pharmacy contracts, but the model is consistent with how the pricing is displayed.

Collective also promotes two dosing approaches that differ from the standard once-weekly schedule:

A twice-weekly dosing schedule: your weekly dose split into two smaller injections, which the company says smooths out nausea.

your weekly dose split into two smaller injections, which the company says smooths out nausea. GLP-1 microdosing: lower-than-standard doses for people focused on appetite and food noise more than major weight loss.

Both are prescriber decisions, and neither appears on the FDA-approved labels for these drugs. The evidence for them is limited compared with standard dosing, so ask your provider why either would suit you.

Collective GLP-1 Options: Semaglutide And Tirzepatide

Collective offers two medications, and your provider helps decide which fits.

Collective Compounded Semaglutide

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in the FDA-approved brand-name drugs Wegovy and Ozempic. It acts on GLP-1 receptors to reduce hunger and increase fullness. Collective positions it as the “well-established option at the lowest price,” at $59 per month.

Collective Compounded Tirzepatide

Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in Zepbound and Mounjaro. Collective calls it “dual-action” because it activates two hormone receptors, GLP-1 and GIP. The company describes it as having “the highest weight loss potential seen in clinical studies,” at $69 per month.

How To Choose

Tirzepatide has produced greater average weight loss in trials. Semaglutide has a longer track record. The $10 monthly difference is small, so the choice should rest on your health history, your goals and how you tolerate each medication. That is a conversation for your provider, not a checkout page.

Remember that Collective’s versions are compounded. They contain the same active ingredient names as the brand-name drugs, but they are not the same FDA-approved products.

Compare Collective’s Semaglutide And Tirzepatide Options

What The Research Says About Semaglutide And Tirzepatide

The science behind these two drugs is some of the strongest in weight management. The key detail is which products were studied.

Semaglutide

In the STEP 1 trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021, adults taking weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg alongside lifestyle changes lost an average of about 15% of their body weight over 68 weeks, compared with about 2% on placebo. Collective’s site quotes an average of about 18%. Results near that level have been reported in some analyses and at higher doses, so treat 15% as the more conservative benchmark.

Tirzepatide

In the SURMOUNT-1 trial (NEJM, 2022), adults lost an average of 15% to about 21% of their body weight over 72 weeks, depending on dose. A 2025 head-to-head trial, SURMOUNT-5, found tirzepatide produced about 20% average weight loss versus about 14% for semaglutide.

What This Means For Compounded Versions

Those trials tested the FDA-approved, brand-name drugs made by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not gone through the same trials, so results from Wegovy or Zepbound cannot be assumed to carry over exactly.

Collective also cites a real-world study reporting about 23% average weight loss over 12 months in a group that mostly used compounded tirzepatide. Real-world studies are useful, but they lack the controls of a randomized trial and tend to reflect people who stayed on treatment.

The regulatory picture matters too. The FDA declared the national shortages of tirzepatide and semaglutide resolved in late 2024 and early 2025, which ended the temporary policies that allowed broad compounding of these drugs. Compounding now generally requires a prescriber to determine that a compounded version meets a specific need for an individual patient. In 2026, the FDA proposed further limits on bulk compounding of both drugs and has sent warning letters to some telehealth sellers. Rules are still shifting, so availability could change.

Buyer takeaway: The active ingredients are well proven. What you are relying on with any compounded program is the quality of the pharmacy and the judgment of the prescriber, so those are the two things to ask about.

What Are The Benefits Of Collective GLP-1?

Based on what the company publishes, these are the practical advantages a member gets:

Flat pricing at any dose: Your medication price stays at $59 or $69 whether you are on a starter dose or a maintenance dose. With many programs, the bill grows as the dose does.

Your medication price stays at $59 or $69 whether you are on a starter dose or a maintenance dose. With many programs, the bill grows as the dose does. The fee is stated up front: The $199 annual membership appears next to the monthly price on the pricing cards, so the full cost is visible before you start.

The $199 annual membership appears next to the monthly price on the pricing cards, so the full cost is visible before you start. Ongoing provider access: Membership includes unlimited doctor messaging, quarterly check-ins and dose adjustments.

Membership includes unlimited doctor messaging, quarterly check-ins and dose adjustments. Nutrition support included: Live group Q&A sessions with registered dietitians, plus guidance on protein, probiotics, nutrients and exercise.

Live group Q&A sessions with registered dietitians, plus guidance on protein, probiotics, nutrients and exercise. Options for nausea: A split dosing schedule and, where a provider thinks it helps, a prescription for anti-nausea medication such as ondansetron.

A split dosing schedule and, where a provider thinks it helps, a prescription for anti-nausea medication such as ondansetron. No charge if you are not approved: Your card is authorized at checkout but charged for medication only when the pharmacy ships.

Your card is authorized at checkout but charged for medication only when the pharmacy ships. Easy switching: People already on a GLP-1 elsewhere may be able to continue at their current dose, if the provider agrees.

A realistic note on expectations: weight loss depends on the medication, the dose, your biology and the habits you build around it. No program can promise a specific number.

How The Collective GLP-1 Online Process Is Described

Collective describes five steps from sign-up to ongoing care:

Choose a medication: Select compounded semaglutide or compounded tirzepatide. Start the 21-day free trial: This unlocks member pricing. You pay only for medication during the trial. Complete the health review: You answer questions about your medical history online. The company says approval decisions usually arrive within a day or two, with no in-person visit or lab work required to begin. Receive your shipment: Approved orders are cold-shipped by 2-day express and usually arrive within seven days of the medical review. Stay in touch: Message your doctor as needed, attend check-ins and adjust your dose over time.

Two things to keep in mind. Be thorough and honest in the health review, because an online questionnaire is only as safe as the answers in it. And since no labs are required, consider sharing recent bloodwork from your own doctor, particularly if you have diabetes, kidney concerns or thyroid issues.

Also note the timing: with delivery taking up to a week, much of your 21-day trial may pass before your first injection.

Find Out If Collective Is Available In Your State

Is Collective GLP-1 Safe? Side Effects And Safety Considerations

Collective’s own pages discuss one side effect: nausea. The FDA-approved labels for brand-name semaglutide and tirzepatide list considerably more, and anyone considering Collective GLP-1 should know them.

Common side effects:

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or constipation

Stomach pain, bloating, heartburn or burping

Fatigue, headache or dizziness

Injection site reactions

These tend to appear when starting or increasing a dose and often ease over time.

Use extra care, and talk to your own doctor first, if you:

Are pregnant, planning a pregnancy or breastfeeding. These drugs are not recommended, and tirzepatide may make birth control pills less effective.

Take insulin or other diabetes medication

Have a history of pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, kidney disease or severe digestive problems such as gastroparesis

Have a history of an eating disorder

Have surgery or a procedure with anesthesia coming up

Risks Specific To Compounded Versions

Compounded GLP-1 medications add a few considerations of their own:

No FDA review – Quality depends on the individual pharmacy. Collective says each batch is tested for sterility and bacterial endotoxins, which we could not confirm.

Quality depends on the individual pharmacy. Collective says each batch is tested for sterility and bacterial endotoxins, which we could not confirm. Dosing errors – Compounded products usually come in vials with syringes, not pre-set pens. The FDA has received reports of people drawing up the wrong dose, some needing hospital care. Have your provider confirm your dose in units and milligrams.

Compounded products usually come in vials with syringes, not pre-set pens. The FDA has received reports of people drawing up the wrong dose, some needing hospital care. Have your provider confirm your dose in units and milligrams. Formulation differences – Ask whether your vial contains anything other than the active drug, and in what form.

Ask whether your vial contains anything other than the active drug, and in what form. Less-studied schedules – Split dosing and microdosing do not have the trial evidence that standard weekly dosing does.

Seek emergency care for severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, signs of an allergic reaction, or a lump or swelling in your neck.

Collective GLP-1 Reviews And Complaints: What Can Be Verified?

Collective is a young program, so its public feedback is limited but not absent.

On Trustpilot, the collective.org profile showed a TrustScore of about 4.5 out of 5 from roughly 40 to 50 reviews when we checked in November 2026. Recent reviewers praised responsive doctors, clear instructions, fast shipping and the low price. That is encouraging, but it is a small sample, and review counts and scores change, so check the live page yourself.

The homepage testimonial comes from the company’s own founder, which makes it a company statement, not an independent review. We did not search regulator or court records for complaints, and a short track record means there has been little time for a public complaint history to build either way.

Based on the terms of use, these are the complaints most likely to arise:

Unexpected $199 charges from members who did not cancel before the 21-day trial ended

from members who did not cancel before the 21-day trial ended Refund requests for memberships or shipped medication, both of which the terms treat as non-refundable

for memberships or shipped medication, both of which the terms treat as non-refundable State availability, for people who sign up interest from one of the six states not yet served

for people who sign up interest from one of the six states not yet served Side effects, which are common with any GLP-1 medication

which are common with any GLP-1 medication Supply changes, if regulation affects access to compounded medications

How Much Does Collective GLP-1 Actually Cost?

The Collective GLP-1 cost has two parts, and you need both to see the real number.

Medication (as displayed in November 2026):

Compounded semaglutide: $59 per month, same price at any dose

$59 per month, same price at any dose Compounded tirzepatide: $69 per month, same price at any dose

Collective membership fee:

Free trial: 21 days, during which you pay only for medication

21 days, during which you pay only for medication After the trial: $199 per year, billed once annually, not monthly

A few cost details from the fine print:

Insurance: Collective does not bill insurance. It is self-pay only.

Collective does not bill insurance. It is self-pay only. HSA and FSA reimbursement: The site carries an “HSA/FSA eligible” badge, while the text beneath says purchases “may qualify” and that your plan administrator decides. Confirm with your plan before counting on it.

The site carries an “HSA/FSA eligible” badge, while the text beneath says purchases “may qualify” and that your plan administrator decides. Confirm with your plan before counting on it. Price changes: The terms allow the company to change prices with advance notice, effective at your next membership period.

The terms allow the company to change prices with advance notice, effective at your next membership period. Outside pharmacies: The terms say you may choose your own pharmacy, and that a small per-prescription transmission fee may apply.

The value question is simple. If you stay on treatment for several months, the flat pricing more than covers the $199 fee compared with programs charging $150 to $300 a month. If you stop after a month or two, the annual fee makes Collective far less of a bargain.

View Current Collective GLP-1 Pricing And Plans

What Does The Collective GLP-1 Refund Policy Cover?

Collective does not offer a money-back guarantee. Its terms of use, last updated November 2026, set out what is and is not refundable:

If you are not prescribed: Your card is pre-authorized at checkout but charged only when the pharmacy ships. No prescription means no medication charge.

Your card is pre-authorized at checkout but charged only when the pharmacy ships. No prescription means no medication charge. Medication: Once dispensed, products “may not be returned and are nonrefundable,” except at the company’s discretion. This is standard for prescription drugs, which pharmacies cannot restock.

Once dispensed, products “may not be returned and are nonrefundable,” except at the company’s discretion. This is standard for prescription drugs, which pharmacies cannot restock. Membership: Fees are non-refundable unless required by law, with no refunds for a partly used year.

Fees are non-refundable unless required by law, with no refunds for a partly used year. Free trial: At the end of 21 days, your account converts automatically to a paid annual membership and the full fee is charged unless you cancel first.

At the end of 21 days, your account converts automatically to a paid annual membership and the full fee is charged unless you cancel first. Renewal: Membership renews each year until you cancel.

Cancellation is done online through your account. The site describes it as one click with no phone call needed, and access continues until the end of the period you have paid for.

The terms also require disputes to go to individual arbitration and bar class actions. You can opt out by sending a signed email to legal@collective.org within 30 days of first using the service.

Buyer takeaway: Set a reminder for day 18 of your trial. Decide then whether the program is working for you, because after day 21 the $199 is committed for the year.

Is Collective GLP-1 Legit Or Should You Be Cautious?

Is Collective GLP-1 legit? Based on the pages we reviewed, it appears to be a conditionally legitimate telehealth program. It is not a scam in the sense of taking money and delivering nothing: it has a named company, an identifiable founder, published terms, independent prescribers and early customer reviews describing delivered medication.

What supports its legitimacy:

A named legal entity and mailing address

A public founder with a known business background

Membership fees and trial terms disclosed beside the prices

Prescriptions decided by independent licensed providers, with no charge if you are declined

A LegitScript seal on the site, which readers can confirm in LegitScript’s directory

Where caution is warranted:

The medications are not FDA-approved: Both are compounded, and the regulatory rules around compounded GLP-1s have tightened since the shortages ended.

Both are compounded, and the regulatory rules around compounded GLP-1s have tightened since the shortages ended. The marketing borrows brand-name results: Trial figures are quoted without stating they come from Wegovy and Zepbound studies.

Trial figures are quoted without stating they come from Wegovy and Zepbound studies. Safety information is thin: The medication pages mention nausea but not the boxed warning or other serious risks.

The medication pages mention nausea but not the boxed warning or other serious risks. Refunds are limited: The trial auto-converts to a non-refundable annual fee.

Buyer takeaway: Collective looks like a real, low-priced route to compounded GLP-1 medications. The caution is about the category as much as the company, so go in understanding what “compounded” means and when your trial ends.

Who Should And Shouldn’t Consider Collective GLP-1?

Collective GLP-1 will suit some people well and be the wrong choice for others. Your health history, your budget and your comfort with compounded medication all shape the answer, and the final call on eligibility belongs to the prescribing provider.

It may be worth considering if you:

Are an adult paying out of pocket for weight management, with no insurance coverage for brand-name GLP-1s

Expect to stay on treatment long enough for the annual fee to pay off

Want predictable pricing as your dose changes

Are comfortable with online care and self-injecting from a vial

Live in one of the 44 states served

It may not be right if you:

Have a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or MEN 2

Are pregnant, planning a pregnancy or breastfeeding

Have had pancreatitis or have severe digestive disease

Want an FDA-approved medication, or have insurance that covers one

Prefer in-person care, lab monitoring or a pre-filled pen

Live in Alabama, California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi or Washington

Is Collective GLP-1 Right For You?

A few honest questions will tell you more than any review can.

Have you checked your insurance? If your plan covers Wegovy or Zepbound, or you qualify for a manufacturer’s self-pay program, an FDA-approved option may be within reach. Compare that first.

Are you planning for the long term? GLP-1 medications work while you take them, and studies show weight often returns after stopping. Collective’s annual fee rewards people who plan to stay for many months.

Are you comfortable with a vial and syringe? You will measure each dose yourself. If that worries you, ask for clear written dosing instructions before your first injection.

Does your regular doctor know? Online programs work best alongside, not instead of, someone who knows your full history.

If you answered yes to most of these, Collective’s flat pricing and included support make it one of the more affordable ways to try a compounded GLP-1 under a provider’s guidance.

What Should You Ask Before You Enroll?

Send these to Collective support or your assigned provider before your trial ends:

Which pharmacy will compound my medication, and in which state is it licensed?

Is it a 503A pharmacy or a 503B outsourcing facility, and can I see a certificate of analysis for my batch?

What exactly is in the vial, including the form of the active ingredient and any added ingredients?

What is my dose in both milligrams and syringe units?

Why are you recommending standard, twice-weekly or microdose scheduling for me?

Who do I contact about a serious side effect, and how fast will I hear back?

What is the exact date my free trial ends and my card is charged $199?

What happens to my membership if compounded medication becomes unavailable?

Will you provide the documentation my HSA or FSA administrator needs?

Review Collective’s Trial, Billing And Cancellation Terms Before You Enroll

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Collective GLP-1 a scam?

It does not appear to be. Collective is run by a named company with a public founder, published terms and early customer reviews describing delivered medication. Verify the pharmacy and the LegitScript listing yourself before enrolling.

2. How much does Collective GLP-1 cost per month in total?

About $76 for semaglutide or $86 for tirzepatide, averaged over a year. That combines the $59 or $69 medication price with the $199 annual membership.

3. Is the Collective 21-day free trial really free?

The membership is free for 21 days, but you still pay for medication. Cancel in your account before day 21 if you do not want the $199 annual charge.

4. Are Collective’s medications FDA-approved?

No. Both are compounded, which means the FDA has not reviewed them for safety, effectiveness or quality. FDA-approved versions are sold as Wegovy and Zepbound.

5. What are the side effects, and can I take it with other medications?

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation are most common, and serious risks include pancreatitis and a boxed warning for thyroid tumors. Tell the provider about every medication you take, especially insulin, other diabetes drugs and birth control pills.

6. What happens if I am not approved or it does not work for me?

If you are not prescribed, you are not charged for medication. If you are approved and later stop, shipped medication and the membership fee are non-refundable, so decide before your trial ends.

7. Which states does Collective serve?

Collective says it operates in 44 states. It is not yet available in Alabama, California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi or Washington.

8. Can I switch to Collective from another GLP-1 program?

Yes, according to the company. A provider may continue your current dose if appropriate. Collective suggests starting about a week before your next dose is due.

Final Verdict: Should You Try Collective GLP-1?

Collective GLP-1 gets the pricing right. A flat $59 or $69 a month at any dose, with the $199 membership stated up front, works out to roughly $76 to $86 a month over a year. For people paying out of pocket, that removes the cost barrier that pushes many off treatment. Unlimited doctor messaging, dietitian sessions and a no-charge-if-declined policy add real value.

The trade-offs are just as clear. These are compounded medications, not FDA-approved ones, and the rules around them are still changing. The website borrows brand-name trial results, says little about serious side effects and does not name its pharmacies. And the free trial becomes a non-refundable annual charge on day 21.

Our view: Collective is a conditionally legitimate, competitively priced option for adults who understand what compounded means, plan to stay on treatment and are willing to ask a few direct questions first. If that describes you, start the trial, verify the pharmacy and mark your calendar.

Ready To Decide? Check Your Eligibility For Collective GLP-1

Collective GLP-1 Contact Information & Customer Support

These are the contact details shown on Collective’s website and terms of use:

Company: Health For Everyone Inc., doing business as CollectiveOS

Health For Everyone Inc., doing business as CollectiveOS Mailing Address: 1940 Fountain View Dr, PMB 3077, Houston, TX 77057

1940 Fountain View Dr, PMB 3077, Houston, TX 77057 Customer Support Email: support@collective.org

support@collective.org Phone: (832) 280-7885, listed in the terms of use alongside the privacy contact

(832) 280-7885, listed in the terms of use alongside the privacy contact Privacy Email: privacy@collective.org

privacy@collective.org Legal Email: legal@collective.org

Disclaimers

FDA And Health Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide are not FDA-approved, and the FDA does not review compounded drugs for safety, effectiveness or quality. Clinical trial results cited here refer to FDA-approved brand-name medications and may not apply to compounded versions. Always consult a licensed healthcare professional before starting, changing or stopping any prescription medication.

Safety And Drug Interaction Notice: GLP-1 medications carry risks, including a boxed warning for thyroid C-cell tumors, and can interact with other medications. Share your complete medical history and medication list with the prescribing provider. Seek immediate medical attention for severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting or signs of an allergic reaction.

Testimonials And Brand Claims: Results, testimonials, price comparisons and statistics referenced in this article are provided by the company or by third-party reviewers and have not been independently verified. Individual results vary. Pricing, availability and policies were reviewed in November 2026 and may change, so verify current details on the official website before enrolling.

Telehealth And Compounding Notice: CollectiveOS is a technology platform, not a medical provider or pharmacy. Medical services are provided by independent licensed clinicians, and prescriptions are filled by independent state-licensed pharmacies. A prescription is not guaranteed and depends on a provider’s clinical judgment. Federal and state rules on compounded GLP-1 medications continue to change and may affect availability.

SOURCE: Collective GLP-1

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire