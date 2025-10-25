Elizabeth Fraley Kinder Ready Unveils a Parent-led Learning Initiative to Empower Early Learners.

Kinder Ready Tutoring is encouraging parents to play a more proactive role in their children’s educational journey through a new Parent-Led Learning Initiative.

​With the latest progress, Elizabeth Fraley Kinder Ready spotlights a parent-led learning initiative to empower early learners. The platform aims to empower families with the tools, strategies, and confidence needed to support early literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills at home, bridging the gap between classroom learning and parental involvement. Kinder Ready Elizabeth Fraley , an early childhood education expert and former teacher, has spent over a decade helping thousands of students prepare for academic success through Kinder Ready’s programs and enrichment curriculum. With her latest initiative, she continues to champion the idea that parents are not just supporters, but essential partners in early education.

​”Parent-teacher conferences are more than check-ins they’re opportunities for collaboration,” said Elizabeth Fraley. “When parents actively engage and understand what’s happening in the classroom, it strengthens the child’s overall learning experience. Our Parent-Led Learning Initiative is designed to make that connection stronger, practical, and easy to apply at home.”

​The Parent-Led Learning Initiative introduces a structured series of interactive resources, digital guides, and video workshops created by Kinder Ready educators. These materials help parents understand age-appropriate developmental milestones, identify learning styles, and implement fun, effective learning routines outside of school hours. The initiative is part of Elizabeth Fraley Kinder Ready’s broader mission to make quality early education accessible and collaborative. Each resource within the program is designed to give parents confidence in their ability to teach, guide, and inspire their children – particularly during the formative Pre-K to Grade 1 years.

​Parent-Teacher Conference Month is the ideal time for Kinder Ready Tutoring to emphasize the importance of strong parent-teacher partnerships. The platform’s new initiative aligns with this period, encouraging families to go beyond the traditional once-a-semester meeting and build continuous communication with teachers throughout the school year.

About Kinder Ready:

​Founded by Elizabeth Fraley, Kinder Ready is a leading educational service that provides one-on-one tutoring, enrichment programs, and early learning assessments for children. The platform focuses on developing foundational skills in literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking, helping children enter school with confidence and curiosity.

​Under Fraley’s leadership, Kinder Ready has become known for its innovative, personalized approach that combines academic rigor with emotional intelligence. The platform also provides professional development for teachers and customized programs for schools seeking to enhance their Pre-K and Kindergarten readiness outcomes.

For further details on Kinder Ready’s programs, visit their website: https://www.kinderready.com/.

Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ElizabethFraleyKinderReady

Contact Details

Kinder Ready

Elizabeth Fraley

kinderreadyla@gmail.com

https://www.kinderready.com/

SOURCE: Kinder Ready

