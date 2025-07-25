Battery X Metals Reports Sustained Increase in Effective Driving Range from 40 km to Over 200 km After Targeted Cell Replacement and Rebalancing, Maintained Over Four Months and 2,000 km of Real-World Operation in Preliminary Trials

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Battery X Metals Inc., completed a follow-up Validation Assessment on a previously rebalanced Electric Truck (as defined herein), confirming stable range performance and durability after approximately four months and more than 2,000 km of real-world operation. The Validation Assessment verified that the Electric Truck continues to perform within the parameters of its previously reported Initial Performance Trial Estimated Range of approximately 265 km, while achieving a sustained an estimated driving range of approximately 250 kilometers during Trial 1 (as defined herein) and a Validation Assessment Effective Driving Range (as defined herein) of approximately 220 km per full charge, maintained after more than 2,000 km of continued use. The Electric Truck’s Pre-Rebalancing Effective Driving Range (as defined therein) was approximately 40 km per charge; the sustained performance confirmed in the Validation Assessment demonstrates that the improvement achieved through the Intervention and Rebalancing has been preserved over time, reinforcing the Rebalancing Machine’s potential to extend remaining useful battery lifespan and improve efficiency across commercial and fleet electric-vehicle applications.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) (“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, further to the trial described in its news release dated July 25, 2025 (the “Initial Performance Trial“), its wholly-owned subsidiary Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc. (“Battery X Rebalancing Technologies“) has completed a follow-up validation assessment (the “Validation Assessment“) of the Class 3 electric truck (the “Electric Truck“) that previously underwent a targeted cell-replacement intervention (the “Intervention“) and partial rebalancing procedure (“Rebalancing“) using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ patent-pending second-generation lithium-ion battery rebalancing hardware and software system (the “Rebalancing Machine“).

Validation Assessment Results

After approximately four months and more than 2,000 kilometers of operation, the Electric Truck continues to demonstrate promising and stable range performance. When evaluated under the same parameters as the Initial Performance Trial, which reported an estimated range of approximately 265 kilometers (the “Initial Performance Trial Estimated Range“) and a pre-Intervention and Rebalancing effective driving range of approximately 40 kilometers per charge (the “Pre-Rebalancing Effective Driving Range“), the Electric Truck continues to perform within that range expectation, reflecting an estimated range of approximately 250 kilometers when calculated using the same parameters as the Initial Performance Trial. Additional data gathered under the expanded Validation Assessment parameters show that the vehicle achieved an observed estimated weighted effective driving range per charge (the “Validation Assessment Effective Driving Range“) of approximately 220 kilometers in preliminary trials (the “Results“). The Results confirm that the estimated driving range improvement achieved through the Intervention and Rebalancing has been sustained over time with only minor range variance and that the rebalanced battery pack continues to perform reliably and efficiently under extended real-world use.

The Initial Performance Trial Estimated Range represents the projected driving distance calculated by extrapolating the observed energy-use rate across the full usable State of Charge (“SOC“) range. The Initial Performance Trial utilized approximately 17% of the battery’s SOC to drive 45.1 kilometers, resulting in an extrapolated estimated range of approximately 265 kilometers (the “Initial Performance Trial Estimated Range“), as disclosed in the Initial Performance Trial.

For the Validation Assessment, a series of individual real-world range evaluations were conducted, being Validation Assessment Trial 1 (“Trial 1“), Validation Assessment Trial 2 (“Trial 2“), and Validation Assessment (“Trial 3”, and together with Trial 1 and Trial 2, the “Battery Performance Trials“). Each Trial measured the distance driven, SOC utilized, and the corresponding estimated full-charge range to evaluate post-Rebalancing performance and energy efficiency across different SOC levels.

Validation Assessment Trial 1 was conducted under similar SOC parameters as the Initial Performance Trial, and utilized approximately 44% of the available SOC to drive 109.9 kilometers, corresponding to an extrapolated full-battery range of approximately 250 kilometers. The strong correlation between these Trial 1 results and the Initial Performance Trial Estimated Range confirms that the Electric Truck’s rebalanced battery pack continued to maintain a sustained Initial Performance Trial Estimated Range of approximately 250 kilometers, validating that the performance improvement achieved through the Intervention and Rebalancing has been preserved over time, with only minor range variance.

Trial 1 and Trial 2 expanded the dataset to cover mid- and lower-SOC operating ranges that were not assessed during the Initial Performance Trial. These additional SOC ranges reflect normal efficiency variations observed at different charge levels. When aggregated, all trials represent approximately 92% of total SOC utilization, providing a comprehensive real-world performance interpretation.

The extrapolated weighted average of the Battery Performance Trials assuming 100% SOC utilization corresponds to an estimated full-charge range of approximately 220 kilometers, representing the effective real-world range observed after more than four months and 2,000 kilometers of operation.

The Results from the Battery Performance Trials reflect normal variation in range performance correlated to differences in SOC observed during the Trials. This variance simply indicates that range can fluctuate slightly depending on the battery’s charge level at the time of measurement.

When considered together, the Results demonstrate that the Electric Truck continues to deliver comparable overall driving distance to that observed in the Initial Performance Trial, confirming that the performance improvement achieved through the Intervention and Rebalancing has been maintained over time, with minimal range variance. The Results further indicate continued energy recovery and reliability in a previously degraded battery pack with identified defective cells. In practical terms, the Electric Truck continues to perform comparably to its post-Intervention and Rebalancing performance, maintaining more than five times its Pre-Rebalancing Effective Driving Range after approximately four months of continued operation. The Results highlight the Rebalancing Machine’s potential to extend remaining useful battery lifespan, enhance energy utilization, and reduce the significant costs associated with premature battery replacement for electric-vehicle owners and fleet operators.

Comparative Battery Performance Trial Data

Trial SOC Used Distance Driven (km) Cumulative SOC Used Cumulative Distance Driven (km) Estimated Range (100% SOC, km) Initial Performance Trial 0.17 45.1 – – ~265 Validation Assessment Trial 1 0.44 109.9 0.44 109.9 ~249.8 Validation Assessment Trial 2 0.31 64.2 0.75 174.1 ~207.1 Validation Assessment Trial 3 0.25 28.3 0.92 202.4 ~113.2 Weighted Average / Combined (0.92 SOC) – – 0.92 202.4 ~220 km

The Validation Assessment confirmed that the Electric Truck’s rebalanced battery pack maintained a range of approximately 250 kilometers in Trial 1, nearly consistent with the range achieved in the Initial Performance Trial of approximately 265 kilometers. The measured odometer data verified a post-Rebalancing estimated Validation Assessment Effective Driving Range of approximately 220 kilometers per charge, demonstrating that the improvement achieved through the Intervention and Rebalancing has been sustained after approximately four months and more than 2,000 kilometers of operation, with only minor range variance.

Prior to the Intervention and Rebalancing, the Electric Truck exhibited a Pre-Rebalancing Effective Driving Range of approximately 40 kilometers per charge, limited by a defective cell that caused premature vehicle shutdown below 60% SOC. The Results observed in the Validation Assessment demonstrate the sustained substantial recovery of usable capacity and range in a previously degraded and effectively inoperable battery pack.

Interpretation and Significance of Results

The Validation Assessment indicates that the Electric Truck’s battery pack continues to operate within stable voltage and capacity tolerances following the Rebalancing Machine’s Intervention and Rebalancing. The refined range calculation provides a more accurate reflection of real-world driving conditions and suggests that the performance gains achieved through the Intervention and Rebalancing have been maintained over time, with only minor range variance.

Performance observed after more than 2,000 kilometers of post-Rebalancing driving represents a positive early indicator of the system’s durability and diagnostic precision. While additional data collection and longer-term testing will be required to confirm reliability with greater certainty, the Results support the Rebalancing Machine’s potential to deliver sustained performance recovery and range stability in previously degraded battery packs, reinforcing its future scalability across fleet, logistics, and commercial electric-vehicle markets.

“The Validation Assessment provides an encouraging early indication of durability and performance retention, “said Massimo Bellini Bressi, Chief Executive Officer of Battery X Metals Inc. “After approximately four months of operation and over 2,000 kilometers of driving, the Electric Truck continues to demonstrate measurable performance retention following Rebalancing. While longer-term validation is still underway, these Results strengthen our confidence in the Rebalancing Machine’s potential to extend remaining useful battery lifespan and recover usable capacity.”

The Problem: Rising EV Adoption Presents New Battery Lifecycle Challenges

In 2024, global EV sales reached approximately 17.1 million units, representing a 25% increase from 2023.1 With cumulative global EV sales from 2015 to 2023 totaling an estimated over 40 million units,2 a significant share of the global EV fleet is expected to exit warranty coverage over the coming years. 3,4

By 2031, nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage.3,4 This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements.5 As the global EV fleet continues to expand, the demand for technologies that extend battery life, reduce long-term ownership costs, and support a sustainable transition to electric mobility is increasing.

The Solution: Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ proprietary software and hardware technology aims to address this challenge by extending the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation is being developed with the aim to enhance the sustainability of electric transportation and the goal to provide EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ rebalancing technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC“), focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology’s ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO₄ cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced-one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC-resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah, following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ rebalancing technology.

These advancements establish Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a participant in lithium-ion and EV battery solutions, aiming to tackle the critical challenges of capacity degradation of battery packs and expensive replacements. By extending the lifecycle of battery materials within the supply chain, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to support the energy transition and promote a more sustainable future.

The Results disclosed herein are based on preliminary trial conditions and may not be representative of all vehicle models or usage scenarios. Results may vary depending on vehicle type, battery type and condition, driving behavior, usage, and operating environment.

1 Rho Motion – Global EV Sales 2024 ,2 IEA Global EV Outlook 2024 , 3 IEA , 4 U.S. News , 5 Recurrent Auto

