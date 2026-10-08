Elevar Adds Captain Compliance to Its Docs as the Consent Layer for Server-Side Shopify Tracking

Audiense and Elevar Documents Captain Compliance for Google Consent Mode on Shopify.

Elevar has published official setup guides for using the Captain Compliance consent management platform with Elevar’s Google Consent Mode integration. The pages cover install through Google Tag Manager and how the banner feeds both client-side tags and server-side destinations.

The guides are live at https://docs.getelevar.com/docs/how-to-use-captain-compliance-consent-management-with-elevars-google-consent-mode-integration and https://docs.getelevar.com/docs/captian-compliance-platform-overview.

Elevar captures conversion events on the server after browsers and ad platforms restrict client-side pixels. That path is only as lawful as the consent signal it receives. Captain Compliance’s tag template loads on Consent Initialization – All Pages, so the shopper’s choice is available before Elevar’s tags and server destinations fire. Merchants enable Consent Mode in the Shopify source, add the Captain Compliance CMP template from the Google Tag Manager gallery, paste an access token, and publish.

Server-side tracking fails the privacy test if the server never hears the banner, Elevar documenting this setup means a Shopify brand can run accurate conversion tracking and still honor opt-in and opt-out. That is the job a CMP has to do on an e-commerce stack.

“Merchants have been asking us for an Elevar setup for a long time. It is now in Elevar’s docs, with a tag template that fires on Consent Initialization so server-side Shopify tracking can follow the shopper’s choice,” said Richart Ruddie, CEO of Captain Compliance.

Captain Compliance scans the storefront for cookies and trackers, serves a configurable consent banner, and keeps transparency pages and privacy notices current under GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and CIPA. Elevar’s overview lists those same jobs next to its tracking product: consent the destinations can read, a scan of the tags on the theme, and a disclosure the merchant can stand behind.

Elevar is now part of Audiense. Buxton acquired Elevar in 2024 and Audiense in 2025, then unified Buxton, Elevar, and Audiense under the Audiense name in 2026. Elevar remains the online conversion product, alongside Buxton’s location intelligence and Audiense’s audience tools. The consent integration sits on the Elevar product merchants already use.

About Captain Compliance

Captain Compliance has built enterprise grade consent management, cookie scanning, universal consent, privacy assessments, subject rights, requests, privacy disclosure software, AI governance, and more privacy tools for businesses that have to show what they collect and prove they honored the visitor’s choice. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale. https://www.captaincompliance.com

About Elevar and Audiense

Elevar provides server-side conversion tracking for Shopify and other commerce stacks, with destinations across major ad and analytics platforms. It is part of Audiense, which combines Elevar, Buxton, and Audiense audience intelligence. https://getelevar.com

Media contact

Rex Bautista

rex.bautista@captaincompliance.com

SOURCE: Captain Compliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire