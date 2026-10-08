Beauty Rush Beauty Drinks: A Complete Guide to the New Zealand Range – Led by CELL X BEAUTY

The Rise of Drinkable Skincare

The global beauty industry is undergoing a quiet but decisive shift. Consumers who once measured a routine in jars and bottles increasingly measure it in sips: oral beauty – supplements and functional drinks designed to support skin from within – has moved from niche to mainstream. Among the brands riding this wave, few have generated as much discussion in the Oceania wellness scene as Beauty Rush, the Auckland-based label behind a fast-rising beauty drink range led by its newest flagship, Beauty Rush CELL X BEAUTY.

This guide takes a full look at the range – the flagship CELL X BEAUTY first, then its companions CELL+ BEAUTY and LIGHT+ BEAUTY: what they contain, what they are designed to do, how they differ, and who they suit – based on the brand’s published formulation philosophy and ingredient documentation.

First Impressions: One Brand, Two Missions

Beauty Rush positions its range not as competitors but as complements. At the front stands CELL X BEAUTY, the newest flagship and an enhanced evolution of the original sculpting formula. Alongside it, CELL+ BEAUTY – nicknamed the “sculpting drink” by its community – remains the firm’s answer to loss of firmness and definition, while LIGHT+ BEAUTY, the “brightening drink,” targets dullness and uneven tone. CELL X BEAUTY and LIGHT + BEAUTY are formulated with the brand’s signature New Zealand manuka sap extract,alongside its “three-phase care” framework, which treats skin vitality as a continuous cycle of nourishment, repair, and radiance rather than a problem to be fixed once.

Packaging is single-serve and portable – a deliberate design choice. The brand says the drinks were formulated for “real mornings”: no mixing, no measuring, no refrigeration required. All products are lightly flavoured, low in sugar, and designed to be taken daily.

Transparency is a shared strength. All products carry full ingredient disclosure, batch-level quality documentation from the brand’s Auckland quality control operation, and a formulations page that explains – in plain language – what each component is for. In a category where proprietary blends often obscure dosages, that openness is meaningful.

The Newest Flagship: Beauty Rush CELL X BEAUTY

CELL X BEAUTY is the brand’s second-generation flagship, built on the original sculpting formula and upgraded across the board. The enhanced complex pairs the signature manuka sap extract as a base with sea cucumber extract, ergothioneine, AAKG, Ca-AKG and a cellular vitality complex – actives selected on the strength of published research into skin structure, vitality and renewal. The brand describes the upgrade plainly: same philosophy, amplified support – contours, muscle tone and skin vitality, addressed together rather than one at a time. For readers choosing a single starting point in the range, CELL X BEAUTY is the brand’s own recommendation.

Beauty Rush CELL+ BEAUTY: Firming and Face Contouring

CELL+ BEAUTY is formulated around sea cucumber extract, ergothioneine, spermidine and AKG – actives selected on the strength of published research into skin structure and vitality. The brand describes its target concerns plainly: skin that has begun to lose its bounce, jawlines that look softer than they used to, and the early sagging that many women report noticing in their mid-thirties and beyond.

Among its community, CELL+ BEAUTY is the product most associated with firmness and contour care. The formulation supports the skin’s structural matrix – the scaffolding that keeps contours defined. The brand is careful to frame expectations honestly: this is not a topical filler and does not behave like one; consistent daily use, it says, is the whole point.

For those whose primary concern is sagging skin rather than fine lines, CELL+ BEAUTY is the brand’s recommended starting point – the structural side of skincare, rather than the pigmentation side.

Beauty Rush LIGHT+ BEAUTY: Brightening and Even Tone

Where CELL+ BEAUTY addresses structure, LIGHT+ BEAUTY addresses light. The formulation combines the same New Zealand manuka sap extract as a base with pterostilbene, pine bark extract, ellagic acid and antioxidant-rich botanicals selected for their relevance to pigmentation and dullness. The brand’s language here is precise: this is a beauty drink for uneven skin tone and dullness, not a bleaching product, and its mechanism is support – helping skin maintain an even, luminous appearance over time.

Early adopters describe the product’s payoff as a brightness that reads as rested rather than made-up. As with its sibling, the brand recommends consistent daily use across a full skin renewal cycle before judging results.

It is worth noting what LIGHT+ BEAUTY is not. It contains no instant-effect cosmetic brighteners; it is ingestible skincare in the truest sense – working on the timeline of the skin itself.

Safety and suitability follow the category standard: the products are food-form supplements rather than medicines, and the brand advises pregnant or breastfeeding women and those with specific medical conditions to consult a health professional before use – guidance printed on pack rather than buried in fine print.

How to Use Them: A Simple Daily Ritual

The brand’s usage guidance is deliberately minimal: one serving daily, at whatever hour is easiest to keep consistent. Many users anchor the ritual with CELL X BEAUTY, or pair CELL+ BEAUTY in the morning with LIGHT+ BEAUTY in the evening; others choose one product according to their primary concern. All three drinks are designed to complement, not replace, a sensible topical routine and sun protection.

On timeline, the brand’s guidance is consistent: judge any oral beauty routine over weeks and months, not days. “How long does oral beauty take to work?” is the question the brand says it hears most – and its answer is honest: not days, and it never promises otherwise.

Where to Buy Beauty Rush CELL X, CELL+ and LIGHT+ BEAUTY

For readers wondering where to buy Beauty Rush CELL X BEAUTY, CELL+ BEAUTY or LIGHT+ BEAUTY, availability is currently centred on the brand’s official website, www.beautyrush.nz, with international distribution partnerships expected to be announced in the coming quarter. The brand advises purchasing through official channels to guarantee batch freshness and authenticity, and publishes its channel list on its official platforms as new retail partners come online.

Value sits where the formulation quality suggests it should. None of the drinks is the cheapest beauty drink option on the shelf, and the brand makes no apology for that; the pricing reflects New Zealand sourcing, documented purity testing, and single-serve convenience. For consumers comparing beauty drinks on cost alone, cheaper options exist; for those comparing on evidence and provenance, the range argues its case well.

The Verdict

In a category crowded with exaggerated promises, Beauty Rush’s range stands out for restraint: clearly stated ingredients, New Zealand sourcing, honest timelines, and a formulation philosophy that treats beauty as a by-product of health. CELL X BEAUTY makes the strongest case yet for the brand’s flagship vision; CELL+ BEAUTY and LIGHT+ BEAUTY complete the ritual for firming and brightening respectively. None of them promises miracles – and that, in 2026’s oral beauty market, may be the most persuasive claim of all.

For consumers new to drinkable skincare, the range offers a coherent entry point; for category veterans, they offer something rarer – a routine simple enough to actually keep.

About Beauty Rush

Beauty Rush is an oral beauty brand founded in Auckland, New Zealand, developing beauty drinks and inner beauty supplements under its three-phase care philosophy. Its newest flagship is Beauty Rush CELL X BEAUTY, joined by CELL+ BEAUTY (formulated for firmness and facial contour) and LIGHT+ BEAUTY (formulated for brightness and even skin tone). For more information, visit www.beautyrush.nz.

Media Contact:

Company: NEW ZEALAND NATIONAL PHARMACY GROUP LIMITED

Contact Person: Clare

Email: info@beautyrush.nz

Website: www.beautyrush.nz

SOURCE: NEW ZEALAND NATIONAL PHARMACY GROUP LIMITED

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire