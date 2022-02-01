Elemental’s Iconic Charm Bottles Launch in Time for Kids’ Back-to-School Prep

Fountain Valley, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 14, 2023) – Elemental is now elevating its game with another pioneering creation with the release of the Iconic Charms Bottle which is followed by their previous release of the Iconic Pop Fidget Bottle, the world’s first-ever Fidget Water Bottle. This latest innovation, another first in the market, promises to enhance everyone’s hydration experience.





Elemental launches their Iconic Charm Bottles



Elemental has found a new way to revolutionize the way people accessorize and personalize their favorite bottles. The Iconic Charms Bottle comes with a detachable silicone handle with standard charm holes on it which fits most of the charms in the market. Along with every bottle comes three free charms with two additional slots, to allow customers the freedom to customize their bottle with other charms of their choice.

“We wanted to create a product that not only looks fashionable but also serves a practical use beyond just carrying your drink,” explained Seth Inyang, Co-founder of Elemental. “Our goal is to make hydration fun and functional, and the charm bottle serves that purpose. It allows people to express their personality in a charming way while keeping their drink at its best.”

The popularity of charms today, especially in the footwear market, is self-evident. This new bottle offers a new product for the placement of charms thereby keeping them even more presentable and chic. The bottle is crafted from premium 18/8 stainless steel which makes it durable. It is BPA-free ensuring drinks remain free from harmful chemicals and is outfitted with antimicrobial spout, which prevents the growth of bacteria. This product, like all Elemental products, was created with the goal of encouraging their customers to maintain a healthy lifestyle while protecting the environment by choosing reusable drinkware.

About Elemental:

Elemental, founded in 2016 by Vinh Lieu and Seth Inyang, is a company deeply committed to sustainability and prioritizing the production of eco-friendly drinkware. With a strong focus on environmental responsibility, the company takes great pride in minimizing its ecological footprint throughout the manufacturing process. By utilizing sustainable materials and innovative practices, Elemental ensures their drinkware products are not only durable and functional but also aligned with its environmental values.

Elemental has consistently led the way in creating imaginative and environmentally friendly drinkware, elevating people’s hydration experience with style and practicality. Last year, the Company released the Iconic Pop Fidget Bottle, the world’s first-ever Fidget Water Bottle. This bottle was designed with a fidget pop-it strap handle to help both kids and adults stay focused, relieve stress and lessen anxiety.

The Iconic Charms Bottle is now available for purchase at elementalbottles/iconic charms.

For more information, please visit www.elementalbottles.com

