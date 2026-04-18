Elektros Inc. Unveils Breakthrough Patent for Multi-Port EV Charging Technology

Elektros Inc. today announced the advancement of its patented multi-port charging assembly for electric vehicles, an innovation designed to enhance charging efficiency, accessibility, and scalability in the rapidly expanding electric mobility sector.

The patented technology introduces a multi-port charging system capable of servicing multiple electric vehicles simultaneously from a single infrastructure point. This approach aims to significantly reduce charging congestion, improve energy distribution, and support the growing demand for electric vehicle adoption.

The core objective of the patent is to streamline EV charging logistics by maximizing infrastructure utilization while minimizing costs associated with deploying large numbers of individual charging units. By enabling multiple vehicles to charge efficiently at once, the system contributes to faster turnaround times and improved convenience for consumers.

In addition to consumer benefits, this innovation has broader implications for municipalities, commercial property owners, and fleet operators seeking scalable and cost-effective charging solutions. The technology supports the global transition toward cleaner energy and reduced carbon emissions by making EV infrastructure more accessible and efficient.

Elektros Inc. believes this patent positions the company to play a meaningful role in the evolution of electric vehicle infrastructure, aligning with global sustainability initiatives and the increasing demand for advanced charging solutions.

While Elektros Inc. is currently in the early stages of its growth, the company aspires to follow the path of leading innovators in electric vehicle charging and energy infrastructure. Management is focused on building long-term value and positioning Elektros Inc. to operate at a level comparable to companies driving the future of EV charging in the near term.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Elektros Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy.com

SOURCE: Elektros Inc.

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