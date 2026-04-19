Dekaf Introduces Series 001 Drinkware as the First Release in Its Official Merch Collection

Dekáf Coffee Roasters has introduced Series 001 Drinkware, marking the first release in its official merchandise collection and extending the brand’s decaf-first philosophy beyond coffee and into everyday tools. The launch reflects a deliberate move from consumable products to functional objects designed to support daily coffee rituals with longevity and intention.

Photo Courtesy of: Dekaf Coffee

Insulated mugs, tumblers, bottles, straw cups, and a coffee canister are all part of Series 001, which focuses more on drinkware and coffee storage than clothing. Dekáf’s belief that physical products should be earned through use rather than branding is reinforced by the fact that each item is made to blend in seamlessly with daily routines. This decision is based on utility rather than promotion.

The collection was developed with the same principles that guide Dekáf’s coffee program. Clean silhouettes, durable construction and restrained design define each piece, allowing the drinkware to age well over time. Rather than chasing seasonal trends, Series 001 is positioned as a foundational offering intended to remain relevant as part of everyday life.

The core of the release is its functionality.While coffee canisters are made to preserve freshness without needless complexity, insulated vessels are constructed to maintain temperature throughout the day. Dekáf prioritizes clarity, care, and usability over excess, which is reflected in these design decisions.

By launching its merchandise program with drinkware and storage, Dekáf underscores its focus on the practical moments that shape how people interact with coffee. The move signals a measured expansion into physical products, guided by the belief that tools should support ritual rather than distract from it.

The drinkware release also establishes the foundation for Dekáf’s broader Series 001 collection. Apparel and additional accessories are planned for a later release, building on the same principles of purpose and longevity that define the initial offering.

The Series 001 Drinkware Collection is now available at dekaf.com, with limited quantities offered. For Dekáf, the launch represents a natural extension of its philosophy, translating its commitment to thoughtful coffee into objects designed to be used, reused and lived with over time.

About Dekáf Coffee Roasters

Dekáf Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee company dedicated entirely to decaf and low-caffeine coffee. Founded by Anil Mezini and Khanh Nguyen, Dekáf applies the same sourcing, roasting, and quality standards used by top-tier roasters, offering over 15 coffees across origins, blends, and roast levels. All coffees are roasted in-house on dedicated equipment for either decaf or low-caffeine classifications.

Contact

Khanh Nguyen

Dekáf Coffee Roasters

https://dekaf.com/

khanh@dekaf.com

Salem, Massachusetts, USA 01970

SOURCE: Dekáf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire