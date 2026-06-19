Elanco To Launch Elanco Ventures With $25 Million Multi-Year Commitment To Accelerate Innovation in Animal Health

New corporate venture capital platform will invest to advance therapeutics, technologies and One Health solutions

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) today announced plans to establish Elanco Ventures, a dedicated corporate venture capital (CVC) platform designed to support, invest and advance innovation in animal health.

To be backed by a $25 million multi-year commitment, Elanco Ventures will initially focus on strategic investments in therapeutic advancements and supportive technologies across the animal health sector.

“From pets to protein – the animal health industry has never been more relevant than it is today,” said Jeff Simmons, President and CEO of Elanco. “Innovation is happening outside of the boundaries of any single company. Elanco Ventures allows us to strategically leverage the startup landscape to expand our visibility into a range of emerging technologies that help us meet pet owners’ evolving expectation of care and the increasing global demand for protein.”

While primarily focused on animal health, the fund may also explore opportunities within the broader One Health landscape. It will also leverage the proximity of partnerships within the One Health Innovation District in Indianapolis, anchored by Elanco and Purdue University, and designed to bring together life sciences, researchers, and entrepreneurs in one place to break innovation barriers and accelerate progress.

“Elanco Ventures embodies our commitment to partnership and innovation,” said Tim Bettington, Executive Vice President, Center of Strategic Growth at Elanco. “By identifying promising startup technologies and collaborating with the One Health Innovation District, we are better positioned to fast-track innovation that can redefine the future of animal health.”

Launching in late 2026, Elanco Ventures will be overseen by Eric Steager, an experienced CVC leader, and focus on early-stage companies, prioritizing Pre-Seed, Seed and Series A stages of development.

About the One Health Innovation District

The One Health Innovation District is a first-of-its-kind, purpose-built ecosystem where animal, human, and plant health intentionally converge in one connected place. Anchored by industry, research, diagnostics, care, commercialization, and talent, the district is designed to accelerate discovery to delivery and advance the future of One Health through speed, connection, and shared purpose.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With more than 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Elanco

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/elanco

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Elanco

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire