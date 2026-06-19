aT Center LA Successfully Hosts K-Snack Carnival Booth at K-FEST World Cup Celebration in Seattle

K-Snack Carnival Booth Showcases the Diverse Flavors and Growing Appeal of Korean Snacks in the U.S. Market

The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Los Angeles Branch, also known as aT Center LA, successfully operated its K-Snack Carnival booth at K-FEST, a Korea-Mexico World Cup celebration held at the Space Needle Plaza in Seattle on June 18, 2026.

The festival brought together thousands of local residents and visitors to celebrate the excitement of the World Cup while experiencing Korean culture, food, and entertainment. As part of the event, aT Center LA introduced a wide variety of Korean snacks to approximately 7,000 attendees, highlighting the growing popularity and diversity of K-Snacks in the U.S. market.

For the K-Snack Carnival booth, aT Center LA curated Korean snack products under three themed categories: “Countdown,” featuring crispy and crunchy textures; “Sweet Mood,” showcasing sweet and dessert-style snacks; and “Powerful Stage,” presenting bold and spicy flavors. Through this themed presentation, visitors were able to explore the unique tastes, textures, and appeal of Korean snack products in an engaging and approachable way.

In addition to product sampling, the booth offered interactive activities including a K-Snack survey, a voting experience where guests selected their favorite Korean snack flavor, and a complimentary receipt-style photo booth. These activities received positive feedback from attendees and helped create a memorable on-site experience.

Held in connection with the Korea-Mexico World Cup celebration, the activation provided an opportunity to introduce Korean snack products such as rice crackers, kimchi-based sauces, tteokbokki snacks, and other popular K-Food items to the local Seattle community.

Through the K-Snack Carnival booth, aT Center LA continued its efforts to promote Korean food culture and expand awareness of Korean food products among U.S. consumers.

About aT Center LA

The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Los Angeles Branch, also known as aT Center LA, supports the promotion and expansion of Korean agricultural, food, and seafood products in the U.S. market through marketing programs, consumer events, trade support, and cultural food initiatives.

+1 213-290-5115 / jennifer@findigusa.com

SOURCE: aT Center Los Angeles

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire